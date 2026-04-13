Missouri's Largest Artificial Lake Is A Less-Crowded Alternative To The Lake Of The Ozarks With Great Fishing

When it comes to outdoor destinations in the southern Midwest, it's hard to beat the Ozarks. This plateau of rugged, thickly forested highlands is home to some spectacular scenery in the form of the remnants of ancient mountains, as well as rivers, deep valleys, caves, and quaint communities like this overlooked town that's a secret spot for a lazy, peaceful getaway. You'll also find a number of large, manmade lakes in the region, including the iconic and very popular Lake of the Ozarks, which is one of Missouri's great playgrounds.

While there is plenty to see and do at the Lake of the Ozarks, such as visiting an underrated resort city with fine cuisine and beauty, the iconic reservoir has become a victim of its own success. The lake draws crowds — especially in the summer months when people flock there to escape the heat — and if you're looking for a good alternative, consider Truman Lake. Situated just an hour west of Lake of the Ozarks, this reservoir was created by the damming of the Osage River and is the largest artificial lake in the state.

With plenty of opportunities for camping, swimming, hiking, and spotting wildlife — as well as some exceptional fishing — the lake is the perfect destination for those seeking a soothing outdoor escape. It also sees fewer visitors and is far less developed than its more famous counterpart, guaranteeing a much more tranquil experience, which is the whole point of a lake retreat in the first place.