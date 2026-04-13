America's Oldest Maintained Hiking Trail Is A Centuries-Old Journey Up New Hampshire's White Mountains

With over 4,000 miles of hiking paths, it's not surprising that New Hampshire is home to the oldest maintained hiking trail in the United States. Located in the White Mountains, the 8.5-mile Crawford Path was first cleared in 1819 so folks could reach the summit of Mount Washington. The trail's origins actually date back to 1791, when Abel Crawford bought land at the base of the Presidential Range. The Crawford family later opened a popular mountain accommodation, where they hosted five American presidents and writers like Nathanial Hawthorne. After watching countless folks try to summit the 6,288-foot Mount Washington without success (or even finding a trail), Abel and his son Ethan decided to clear a path for hikers.

Thus, the Crawford Path was born, although it was initially rough since it was both wet and hard to find, until the Crawfords laid down corduroy to secure it. The Crawfords significantly shaped the area, offering accommodations along the path, including at the summit of Mount Washington. Henry David Thoreau even hiked this trail in 1858 to climb Mount Washington, although in typical Thoreau fashion, he shirked the comfortable accommodations to camp under the stars instead. In 1840, the Crawfords turned it into a bridle path and 74-year-old Abel was the first to do it on horseback, but it was turned back into a hiking-only path in 1870.

Over two centuries later, the difficult Crawford Path offers hikers spectacular views of ravines and peaks, as they navigate this trail through the beautiful but dangerous terrain of the Presidential Range. A section of the Crawford Path is on the Appalachian Mountain Trail, and there are seasonal shelters along the way, although instead of accommodations up top, you'll find the Mount Washington Observatory instead.