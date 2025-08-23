New England's Most Infamous Loop Hike Is America's 2nd Toughest Full Of Rocky Peaks And Alpine Views

The rugged mountains of New Hampshire have arguably America's most epic and challenging mountain hikes east of the Mississippi River. It's no surprise, then, that New Hampshire has what many consider to be the most difficult hiking route in the Eastern U.S. The monumental Pemigewasset Loop is not a multi-week, multi-state trek like the New England Trail (to say nothing of the Appalachian Trail). But with its formidable elevation changes, tough terrain, and multiple mountain summits, the Pemigewasset — or Pemi — Loop is perhaps the most difficult eastern hike that you can (theoretically) complete in a single day.

The Pemi Loop traverses a circular route through New Hampshire's harsh Pemigewasset Wilderness within the larger White Mountain National Forest. The White Mountains of New Hampshire are one of the most spectacular and most treacherous subranges of the Appalachian Mountains. Among the White Mountains' many hiking treasures are the high-altitude alpine paradise of Mount Lincoln and the fearsome temper of Mount Washington. However, in terms of worthy hiking challenges in the White Mountains, the Pemi Loop may take the crown.

The Pemi Loop passes the summits of several prominent mountains, many of which exceed 4,000, or even 5,000, feet in elevation. Much of the trail crosses New Hampshire's infamous Franconia Ridge, a group of 4,000-footers arranged in a particularly precipitous backbone of summits and valleys. Summits you'll ascend on the hike include the 4,328-foot Mount Flume, the 4,459-foot Mount Liberty, the 4,770-foot Little Haystack Mountain, the 5,089-foot Mount Lincoln, and the 5,260-foot Mount Lafayette. Despite the obvious challenges, this multitude of summits provides some of the most glorious views of any trail in the U.S. In the autumn, you can even catch some of America's most vibrant fall foliage displays at the nearby Franconia Notch State Park.