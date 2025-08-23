New England's Most Infamous Loop Hike Is America's 2nd Toughest Full Of Rocky Peaks And Alpine Views
The rugged mountains of New Hampshire have arguably America's most epic and challenging mountain hikes east of the Mississippi River. It's no surprise, then, that New Hampshire has what many consider to be the most difficult hiking route in the Eastern U.S. The monumental Pemigewasset Loop is not a multi-week, multi-state trek like the New England Trail (to say nothing of the Appalachian Trail). But with its formidable elevation changes, tough terrain, and multiple mountain summits, the Pemigewasset — or Pemi — Loop is perhaps the most difficult eastern hike that you can (theoretically) complete in a single day.
The Pemi Loop traverses a circular route through New Hampshire's harsh Pemigewasset Wilderness within the larger White Mountain National Forest. The White Mountains of New Hampshire are one of the most spectacular and most treacherous subranges of the Appalachian Mountains. Among the White Mountains' many hiking treasures are the high-altitude alpine paradise of Mount Lincoln and the fearsome temper of Mount Washington. However, in terms of worthy hiking challenges in the White Mountains, the Pemi Loop may take the crown.
The Pemi Loop passes the summits of several prominent mountains, many of which exceed 4,000, or even 5,000, feet in elevation. Much of the trail crosses New Hampshire's infamous Franconia Ridge, a group of 4,000-footers arranged in a particularly precipitous backbone of summits and valleys. Summits you'll ascend on the hike include the 4,328-foot Mount Flume, the 4,459-foot Mount Liberty, the 4,770-foot Little Haystack Mountain, the 5,089-foot Mount Lincoln, and the 5,260-foot Mount Lafayette. Despite the obvious challenges, this multitude of summits provides some of the most glorious views of any trail in the U.S. In the autumn, you can even catch some of America's most vibrant fall foliage displays at the nearby Franconia Notch State Park.
The Pemi Loop: one of America's hardest but most rewarding hikes
The full Pemi Loop route is around 31 miles from start to finish. While it's possible to complete the entire loop in a single day, most hikers should pencil in two or three days to complete the full circuit. The trail has several campsites, plus a few shelters courtesy of the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC). The AMC also operates the Galehead Hut, which offers overnight lodging, water, and supplies between early June and mid-October each year. Two details of note, however: The hut is closed for all services (even as an emergency shelter) in autumn and winter. Also, the trail's campsites and shelters may fill up quickly during the high season, and reservations are recommended lest you find yourself in the middle of the trail without any overnight options.
The Pemi Loop begins at the Lincoln Woods Trailhead. Because the trail is a circuit, you can go in either a clockwise or counterclockwise direction; a clockwise hike lets you get most of the more difficult parts out of the way early and enjoy a (relatively) easier second half.
The Lincoln Woods Trailhead is accessible by car off the Kancamagus Highway, though you may have to pay $5 for parking. You can also take advantage of the AMC's White Mountain Hiker Shuttle to navigate the Pemigewasset Wilderness. Once you've completed the Pemi Loop, reward yourself with a stay in one of the lovely nearby communities, like the hidden New Hampshire town of Lincoln and its cozy accommodations and outdoor fun. Otherwise, you're looking at a roughly 1.5-hour drive from the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, about 90 miles to the south.