Tulsa's Lively Suburb Is A Charming Oklahoma City With A Historic Downtown
Tulsa has a pretty fascinating history. The wildly underrated Southern music city became a major hub of the Sooner State's early 20th century oil boom, earning the moniker of the "Oil Capital of the World." Outside of Tulsa, there's a gusher of other Oklahoma boomtowns that flourished during that industrial era, too. Collinsville is certainly one. Back in its heyday, the city, situated about 20 miles to the north, burgeoned from coal mining and zinc smelting, the process of refining ore into metal.
The outer suburb was founded in the late 1890s. More than a century later, you can find traces of Collinsville's past around just about every corner today. Dozens of historic buildings still stand along the streets of the city's charming downtown district, now infused with a lively and fresh batch of businesses.
Perched along U.S. Route 169 and State Highway 20, Collinsville is only about a 20-minute drive away from the Tulsa International Airport (TUL), give or take with traffic. The community is largely residential, so there isn't a huge selection of accommodations in town. The place makes for a great day trip, or you can book a cozy abode on Airbnb if you'd like to stay the night. Just a quick FYI: Oklahoma is no stranger to inclement weather, including tornadoes and thunderstorms, so be sure to check the forecast before planning your trip.
Stroll back in time in Collinsville, Oklahoma
The downtown area of Collinsville, Oklahoma, has a timeless charm like some of the best historic districts to visit in America. The city's walkable Main Street, extending along East Highway 20, is lined with a slew of heritage structures, many of which date back to around when the city was founded. Step back into the olden days with a walking tour of the quaint district. You can download the PocketSights mobile app to help guide you along as you go.
Some of the sights to see on the tour include the City Hall building – a beautiful red-brick edifice built in the early 1910s – and the Herron's Crown Opry Theater, which hosts live music shows and other performances each month. Be sure to check the theater's Facebook page to see what's on the calendar when you visit.
Peruse the various shops and boutiques you stroll the main corridor. Several antique stores sit along the street, including Robey's Antiques And Fine Art Gallery, which one customer said on Google is "filled with so many objects of desire and wonder." More bric-a-brac can be found at the top-rated Silver Dollar Cafe, Giftshop & Saloon, catty-corner from the theater. The restaurant and bar also serve up comfort food classics, with 100 types of beer on tap. "The home style food here is absolutely delicious," one diner shared on Yelp.
Nature hikes, park outings, and other spirited fun around Collinsville
For more spirited adventures, head over to Collinsville Lake on the outskirts of town. There, you'll find 3.5 miles worth of trails, winding around the waters and the surrounding Oklahoma wilds. Tackle the Puentes Trail for an easy stroll along the banks. The 1.3-mile path sets out from the parking area at the corner of City Lake Road and East 151st Street North. "Simple enough to take your littles on. Nice views. Saw the cutest little bunny on our trek," one rambler shared on AllTrails. Just be sure to steer clear of the water, as this place ranks among the most snake-infested lakes in America.
If you'd prefer not to wander too far from downtown, Collinsville City Park is just minutes away from the historic district. It has a walking trail and plenty of picnic tables. Other fun park perks include a disc golf course and skate zone, as well as a playground and splash pad for the kids. The city also hosts a variety of events, including Hogs 'N' Hot Rods, an annual car and bike show that typically takes place downtown each June. There are plenty of holiday festivities, too, from Independence Day parades to Christmas tree lightings. Check out Collinsville's online calendar of events for a complete schedule of local happenings.