Tulsa's Lively Suburb Is A Charming Oklahoma City With A Historic Downtown

Tulsa has a pretty fascinating history. The wildly underrated Southern music city became a major hub of the Sooner State's early 20th century oil boom, earning the moniker of the "Oil Capital of the World." Outside of Tulsa, there's a gusher of other Oklahoma boomtowns that flourished during that industrial era, too. Collinsville is certainly one. Back in its heyday, the city, situated about 20 miles to the north, burgeoned from coal mining and zinc smelting, the process of refining ore into metal.

The outer suburb was founded in the late 1890s. More than a century later, you can find traces of Collinsville's past around just about every corner today. Dozens of historic buildings still stand along the streets of the city's charming downtown district, now infused with a lively and fresh batch of businesses.

Perched along U.S. Route 169 and State Highway 20, Collinsville is only about a 20-minute drive away from the Tulsa International Airport (TUL), give or take with traffic. The community is largely residential, so there isn't a huge selection of accommodations in town. The place makes for a great day trip, or you can book a cozy abode on Airbnb if you'd like to stay the night. Just a quick FYI: Oklahoma is no stranger to inclement weather, including tornadoes and thunderstorms, so be sure to check the forecast before planning your trip.