Popular Travel Destinations You Should Avoid Visiting If You're Afraid Of Spiders, According To The Internet

If you're ready to scream the second you cross paths with a spider, you're not alone. According to the Cleveland Clinic, arachnophobia, or the fear of spiders, is one of the most frequently reported fears. You're also not the first traveler to wonder whether a destination might be home to more than its fair share of eight-legged residents. A quick internet search will yield all kinds of tips for managing your arachnophobia while you travel, but plenty of travelers ask something different: "Where can I travel to avoid spiders altogether?"

It's a fair question — some places are decidedly more spidery than others. And although stepping outside your comfort zone is often part of the travel experience, it's natural to want to avoid a place full of something that makes you break out in a sweat. There's no need to venture to a place that's packed with venomous species or known to have problems with invasive spiders when plenty of destinations with fewer spiders will do.

To determine which countries are likeliest to land you in a sticky spider situation, we took to the internet to consult traveler testimonies from sites like Reddit, along with official species counts. So if you'd call yourself an arachnophobe, the data and the people alike suggest these five countries may be worth reconsidering — unless you're prepared to confront your eight-legged fears.