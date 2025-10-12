The Giant Spiders Taking Over This National Park Are Terrifying To Behold But Harmless To Humans

A large number of arachnids are venomous (including in Texas, which has one of the highest numbers of venomous spider species). Joro spiders are indeed venomous, but they aren't dangerous to humans. At most, their bite might result in mild symptoms like stinging or itching. Fortunately, these spiders tend to avoid humans.

Joro spiders are known for weaving large silk strands of web that can stretch up to 10 feet, mainly near areas people frequently visit, such as lean-tos. However, the primary concern scientists have with this invasive species is its ecological impact. In August 2025, Great Smoky Mountains National Park warned on Facebook that joro spiders compete with native orb-weaving species. In areas where joro spiders inhabit, populations of native spiders have been declining. Their ability to withstand colder climates gives them a survival advantage over similar species. This allows them to expand to new places more easily.

To monitor their spread, the park is now turning to visitors at the Great Smoky Mountains for help. Hikers who spot a joro spider are encouraged to take a photo and upload it to the iNaturalist app. This app helps users identify plants and animals, as well as share information with scientists. "Your observations will provide valuable data to help us better understand and manage this invasive species," the park explained. "Together, we can protect the Smokies' natural balance."