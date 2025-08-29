The World's Largest Island Country Is Wildly Affordable With Thousands Of Idyllic Tropical Isles, Food, And Culture

That's an incredibly hard question to answer. While Indonesia may be best known for the sunsets, best-in-the-world surf, and culture of the island paradise of Bali, there's so much to discover, especially for the intrepid traveler. With that said, Bali is an incredible place to start. While growing more touristy every year, towns like Canggu and Uluwatu are spectacular in their own right and serve as an excellent basecamp for exploring the island's beaches, volcanoes, temples, and picturesque rice terraces. There's a reason it's so popular.

Beat the Bali crowds on Belitung Island, the tropical treasure known as the Maldives of Indonesia. Its crystal waters and stunning beachfront resorts can be enjoyed with far less chaos than its world-famous neighbor. To step into the history of Indonesia, visit Java, where you'll find the Borobudur Temple, the largest Buddhist sanctuary in the world. Dating back as far as the eighth century, its breathtaking beauty is best experienced at sunrise. To step far away from the tourist trail, the less developed island of Sumba awaits. As a predominantly Christian island, it's unique in its cultural development and still has some stunning resorts and unbelievable beaches to explore.

When it comes to food, you'll need to be picky. With so many culinary traditions battling for your attention, it's impossible to sample everything in one trip. Modern hubs like Bali and the capital, Jakarta, offer everything from high-end dining to local favorites and everything in between, while hitting different islands can expose you to drastically new flavors. Nasi Goreng, literally fried rice, is enjoyed across the entire country with each area tweaking the recipe to match their preferences. Other island-specific dishes include Sumatran redang, a beef dish, and Papuan ikan bakar, a popular grilled fish meal.