The World's Largest Island Country Is Wildly Affordable With Thousands Of Idyllic Tropical Isles, Food, And Culture
Think 'island nations,' and our brains naturally gravitate to little havens like Barbados and Cuba in the Caribbean or Malta and Cyprus in the Mediterranean. But there's one Southeast Asian country that blows all the others out of the water, and even sneaks into the top five most populated countries on the planet: Indonesia. The world's largest island country, it boasts thousands of tropical islands offering everything from biodiverse jungles and sandy beaches to urban sprawls and epic volcanoes. And each populated island offers its own culinary traditions, cultures, and unique experiences.
Indonesia's size is exceptionally hard to grasp. Looking at a map, you'll find a few decent-sized landmasses and countless dots representing tiny islands. It's unlikely you'd assume there were over 285 million people scattered across its staggering 17,000 islands. With over 6,000 of those inhabited, the scope for discovery is endless. Whether you're in search of a luxury beach getaway, an off-the-beaten-path adventure like seeing Komodo Dragons on the islands of Komodo, Rinca, or Padar, or even something as simple as a snorkeling paradise on the pristine island of Satonda, Indonesia has you covered. With a very favorable currency exchange and wildly affordable, well, everything — picking where you go will be the hard part.
What to do in the world's largest island country
That's an incredibly hard question to answer. While Indonesia may be best known for the sunsets, best-in-the-world surf, and culture of the island paradise of Bali, there's so much to discover, especially for the intrepid traveler. With that said, Bali is an incredible place to start. While growing more touristy every year, towns like Canggu and Uluwatu are spectacular in their own right and serve as an excellent basecamp for exploring the island's beaches, volcanoes, temples, and picturesque rice terraces. There's a reason it's so popular.
Beat the Bali crowds on Belitung Island, the tropical treasure known as the Maldives of Indonesia. Its crystal waters and stunning beachfront resorts can be enjoyed with far less chaos than its world-famous neighbor. To step into the history of Indonesia, visit Java, where you'll find the Borobudur Temple, the largest Buddhist sanctuary in the world. Dating back as far as the eighth century, its breathtaking beauty is best experienced at sunrise. To step far away from the tourist trail, the less developed island of Sumba awaits. As a predominantly Christian island, it's unique in its cultural development and still has some stunning resorts and unbelievable beaches to explore.
When it comes to food, you'll need to be picky. With so many culinary traditions battling for your attention, it's impossible to sample everything in one trip. Modern hubs like Bali and the capital, Jakarta, offer everything from high-end dining to local favorites and everything in between, while hitting different islands can expose you to drastically new flavors. Nasi Goreng, literally fried rice, is enjoyed across the entire country with each area tweaking the recipe to match their preferences. Other island-specific dishes include Sumatran redang, a beef dish, and Papuan ikan bakar, a popular grilled fish meal.
How to plan a trip to Indonesia's idyllic tropical isles
The complexity of your travel plans will be dictated by the island or islands you choose to visit. Bali or Jakarta will be a piece of cake. Both regions have busy airports with travel links around the world. Other islands can be more complicated. Generally, you'll still need to arrive through one of the two mentioned airports, or another nearby hub like Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, or even Bangkok. From there, you can hop on a short regional flight or something more adventurous like a ferry.
As with the travel experience, accommodation will vary drastically, too. In Bali, you'll find the most variety, with everything from pricey boutique hotels and mega resorts to affordable luxury spas and cheap hostels. From there, the less touristy, the fewer options you'll have — but your stay will be even cheaper, too. There are even activity-specific resorts. For example, if you're looking for one of the best places to shallow scuba or snorkel, Wakatobi Resort in East Sulawesi is an excellent choice. The good news is that while prices are rising in popular areas, it's still super affordable compared to Europe and the U.S.
When it comes to choosing your island, weigh up what you're looking for. If floating brunches, yoga retreats, and avocado toast are your speed, Bali is the place for you. For a slower pace with a more cultural slant, look at Java or Lombok. If you're hellbent on adventure, close your eyes and point at the map — see if the island is an accessible one and get planning. With so much to discover, you could keep returning to Indonesia your whole life and never have the same experience twice.