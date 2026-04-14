Michigan's Lush State Park Near Downtown Detroit Is A Day-Use Gem With Calm Hikes And Horseback Rides
Michigan has over 100 state parks; some of them, like the lakeside Ludington State Park, are quite popular. But just a little away from Detroit is one state park offering a quiet atmosphere, where the only thing you're likely to hear is the soft sound of hooves and the gentle crunch of leaves under your feet. If you're a traveler seeking such a calm, outdoorsy escape, Maybury State Park gives you just that. It's the kind of place where you can hike through trails or just hop on horseback, as you wander around trees and open fields.
Covering about 1,000 acres of deep woods and gentle rolling hills, Maybury State Park sits about 25 miles from Downtown Detroit, with an environment where picnicking and other forms of peaceful relaxation abound. The park is open year-round, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m, and has well-kept trails that run through a calm landscape with real history. In fact, some of the hiking paths here today were originally roads built for the facility that once stood there, according to Friends of Maybury State Park. The place used to be the site of Detroit's Municipal Tuberculosis Sanatorium, with about 40 buildings and hundreds of patients. But antibiotics, fortunately, helped slow the spread of the disease, and the facility eventually closed. The state acquired the land in 1971, and by 1975 — with most of the buildings torn down — it became a public park.
If you're coming to this park, you'll need a Michigan Recreation Passport. Currently, for locals, it's $15 per vehicle yearly when purchased during license plate renewal. Visitors can pay an annual pass fee of $42, or just $12 a day. The park is about 30 minutes from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.
What to do at Maybury State Park
More than any other state park in Michigan, Maybury holds the most miles of non-motorized trails per acre. And once you step onto those trails, you'll understand why people keep returning. One must-do hike here is the Maybury Hiking Trail Loop, a 3.1-mile easy route rated 4.7 stars from over 4,000 AllTrails reviews. It weaves through serene woods, with the rewarding views of a quiet spring-fed pond where you can actually fish. Mountain bikers should check out the Maybury Mountain Bike Trail — a 6.7-mile moderate loop rated 4.7 on AllTrails. With some tricky turns and a 387-foot climb, it takes you through shaded forest scenery, which is perhaps why it's a pretty popular spot bringing bikers back lap after lap.
Don't miss the 6.4-mile Equestrian Trail Loop for horseback riders, which covers rolling woodland and open meadow, plus beautiful colors in fall. It's rated 4.6 stars from over 150 AllTrails reviews. With mostly trees and fields around, you get to enjoy the serene rhythm of the wind, and maybe a woodpecker in the distance. No qualms if you need a horse, or a lesson: Maybury Stables has guided rides for any level at $80 an hour (at the time of this writing). Kids 5 years upwards can also take pony rides. Weekends can get busy, so book ahead.
Come winter, those same trails also turn into cross-country ski routes. In case of mobility limitations, the park has a track chair — an off-road electric wheelchair made for trails, snow, and shallow water — and you can borrow it free of charge. Clearly, Maybury is meant for everyone, no matter the time of year. To see more within the region, check out Trenton's Downriver trail network or the Marina District's Detroit River waterfront.