Amazon Sells A Hardshell Suitcase With A Lifetime Guarantee — But Is It Worth The Price Tag?
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With the vast sea of suitcase choices out there, it can be challenging to choose the right one for you. Do you go for an affordable but lower-quality bag and risk it getting damaged on your very first trip? Or do you seek out an expensive but reliable splurge item that'll hopefully accompany you around the world for years to come? If you're aiming for the latter, the New York-based Briggs and Riley, which launched in 1993, has long been known for its impressive durability and thoughtful design. And this holds true for the brand's Sympatico Essential 22-inch Carry-On Expandable Spinner.
This cabin-ready suitcase has a sturdy, polycarbonate exterior, smoothly gliding spinner wheels, and various pockets for organization. And the company's patented CX Smart Packing Technology allows you to expand the bag, giving you an additional 10 liters of space, and then compress it back down. Perhaps most importantly, it comes with a lifetime guarantee, meaning that the company will repair any damaged or broken suitcase for free at any time, without requiring proof of purchase.
But this high-end suitcase won't be within everyone's budget: As of this writing, it's retailing for a jaw-dropping $695 on Amazon (including free delivery). So, is it worth it? The answer depends on what kind of traveler you are. We looked at reviews from both Amazon and Briggs and Riley, along with a write-up from The Quality Edit blog, to better understand the opinions of recent purchasers. We also compared prices and reviews of similar hardshell suitcases to determine if Briggs and Riley's carry-on was indeed worth its hefty price tag.
The Briggs and Riley carry-on is for the frequent traveler
If you're looking for a suitcase that's built to last, then this Briggs and Riley carry-on is for you. The hard exterior provides the perfect protective shell for your belongings. And this luggage lock really is TSA-approved, so you won't have to worry about airport officials damaging your luggage upon inspection. Additionally, gone are the days of fussing with annoying zippers to expand your bag — instead, you just need to press a button inside to get some extra space. Pouches and pockets inside and outside of the bag allow for convenient storage of smaller items as well, like power banks, electronics, and special garments. All in all, the Sympatico Essential 22-inch Carry-On Expandable Spinner is perfect for someone who travels regularly, due to its innovative features, quality, and, of course, its "Simple as that" guarantee. In fact, this will be the last suitcase you'll ever need to buy.
A recent purchaser reviews on Amazon, "Super expensive for luggage, but the quality is great and the lifetime guarantee is worth it in my eyes." Another heaped on the praise, writing on the Briggs and Reily website that it's "an outstanding carry-on and quickly became my go-to suitcase. ... It's also perfectly sized for overhead bins, making it ideal for frequent travelers. ... Overall, this is a top-tier carry-on that combines durability, smooth mobility, and smart design."
At the time of this writing, this item currently has a 4.4 rating on the Briggs and Riley website, based on 80 reviews. Meanwhile, on Amazon, it's rated at 3.8, with just over 30 reviews. It's currently available in three colors on the latter: olive green, navy blue, and black. If ordering directly from Briggs and Riley, you'll have more color options, including plum and glossy ruby. On The Quality Edit's product review, the writer notes, "This deep, heady purple looks fantastic in that shiny polycarbonate, and definitely won't lead to any mix-ups on the baggage carousel."
There are better suitcases for the budget traveler
Not everyone is a fan of this pricey travel accouterment. Some criticize the value for money, noting that its quality is comparable to much cheaper products. One Amazon user notes, "If you check your bag, be warned — it will definitely get scuffed! The expansion/compression feature isn't as 'easy' to use as advertised." Another concurred, stating, "The expansion mechanism is flimsy. It will collapse while you're loading the back before you're ready to collapse it."
The bag's heftiness in particular seemed to be a big issue for several purchasers. Even when empty, it weighs almost 10 pounds, making it too cumbersome for many. A verified buyer wrote in her review on Briggs and Riley, "The bag is heavy so if you want something lighter this may not be for you." Even if you wear your heaviest clothes to get your bag under the weight limit, you'll still need to be able to lift it in the plane's overhead bins, so the weight is an important factor to consider, especially when it's filled with all your gear.
For the budget or light traveler, the Sympatico Essential 22-inch Carry-On Expandable Spinner is probably not the right choice, even with its generous lifetime guarantee. Other hardshell suitcases provide the protective exterior, expansion capabilities, and organizational features at a lower weight — and for a fraction of the price. But if you'd still like to purchase an excellent-quality, durable, and well-designed travel bag without breaking the bank, there are various mid-range options available, too. The cabin-size Icon suitcase is a signature piece from Crash Baggage, which makes high-end luxury luggage that comes "pre-dented." It costs less than half the price of Briggs and Riley's bag, retailing for $290 on Amazon at the time of this writing.