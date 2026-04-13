Amazon Sells A Hardshell Suitcase With A Lifetime Guarantee — But Is It Worth The Price Tag?

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With the vast sea of suitcase choices out there, it can be challenging to choose the right one for you. Do you go for an affordable but lower-quality bag and risk it getting damaged on your very first trip? Or do you seek out an expensive but reliable splurge item that'll hopefully accompany you around the world for years to come? If you're aiming for the latter, the New York-based Briggs and Riley, which launched in 1993, has long been known for its impressive durability and thoughtful design. And this holds true for the brand's Sympatico Essential 22-inch Carry-On Expandable Spinner.

This cabin-ready suitcase has a sturdy, polycarbonate exterior, smoothly gliding spinner wheels, and various pockets for organization. And the company's patented CX Smart Packing Technology allows you to expand the bag, giving you an additional 10 liters of space, and then compress it back down. Perhaps most importantly, it comes with a lifetime guarantee, meaning that the company will repair any damaged or broken suitcase for free at any time, without requiring proof of purchase.

But this high-end suitcase won't be within everyone's budget: As of this writing, it's retailing for a jaw-dropping $695 on Amazon (including free delivery). So, is it worth it? The answer depends on what kind of traveler you are. We looked at reviews from both Amazon and Briggs and Riley, along with a write-up from The Quality Edit blog, to better understand the opinions of recent purchasers. We also compared prices and reviews of similar hardshell suitcases to determine if Briggs and Riley's carry-on was indeed worth its hefty price tag.