Nestled On Tampa Bay Is Florida's Scenic Fishing Pier With Tasty Eats And Family-Friendly Fun
When it comes to coastal scenery and family-friendly activities, Florida has no shortage. While the Sunshine State is home to Islamorada, the "Sportfishing Capital of the World," just off the coast in the Florida Keys, you don't need to stray far from its main cities to find attractions and scenic fishing piers. Anchored on Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg is known for its vibrant downtown and award-winning beaches. But there is much more to the city than its white sands — from being the home to the largest Salvador Dalí collection outside of Europe to being the host of the largest LGBTQ+ pride parade in Florida.
And while St. Pete may not boast the longest fishing pier in the Gulf Coast, like seafood-filled Navarre Beach, its picturesque pier has loads to offer, from a variety of restaurants serving flavorful food to family-friendly activities and museums. Indeed, you can see a few of the city's landmarks and museums from the pier, including one of the city's symbols, the pastel pink Vinoy Resort, and the Dalí Museum, with its shiny dome. The pier itself is adorned by artworks such as the 10-foot-high "Myth (Red Pelican)" sculpture at the entrance of the pier (honoring the city's official bird), and the "First Flight" statue, celebrating the first commercial flight in the world with a life-size reconstruction of the Benoist biplane.
The pier is located in central St. Pete, which you can easily reach from most main city hubs in western and Central Florida. While Tampa and its airport are the closest, about 20 miles across the bay, you can also get there from Orlando in under two hours.
Where to find tasty eats on St Pete Pier
You may start your day leisurely strolling on the 26-acre pier and checking out its sights. Or maybe you want to spend the morning fishing on the dedicated Fishing Deck east of the pier, which is the only spot where you can do so within the St. Pete Pier. In either case, you don't need to leave the area when the time comes for your next meal. There are several dining options at the pier, encompassing casual, fine dining, and takeaway options.
For example, Teak and Pier Teaki are located at the very end. Teak serves coastal American bistro dishes with tropical flavors, such as crab cakes with key lime remoulade sauce and coconut shrimp with pina colada dipping sauce. Pier Teaki offers tropical-inspired small bites and tiki cocktails. If you are after a caffeine fix with a view, Driftwood Cafe is located on the ground floor of the same building and has its own terrace. It also serves tasty bites like breakfast burritos, sandwiches, wraps, and pizza.
Walking back toward the entrance, you have a few more casual options. Doc Ford's Rum Bar and Grille has an impressive 4.8 stars on Tripadvisor, and is located along the southern edge of the pier, which means you have views of both downtown and the waterside. For a quick bite, the Spa Beach Bistro on the opposite side, right by the beach access, serves classic pizza options, ice cream, and frozen cocktails to eat and drink by the sand, or before heading to the splash pad right next to it.
For a laid-back lunch near the entrance to the pier, Perry's Porch has both waterfront views with outdoor seating and a cozy interior decorated with colorful contemporary paintings. Perry's Porch specializes in coastal flavors (such as its blackened snapper sandwich), but you will also find Italian-inspired pastas and mains on its varied menu.
Family friendly spots around the St. Pete Pier
From aquariums and interactive museums to playgrounds, St. Pete has a wealth of diverse family-friendly activities to offer. And the pier is no exception. Right by Spa Beach, you can find the Majeed Foundation splash pad, where kids can play in the water fountains and jets, surrounded by the Pier Plaza's pavilion. If you're heading to the pier on a cloudy day, or you're just planning to stay dry, you can head right next door to the Glazer Family Playground, which has colorful playground facilities including slides, swings, climbing trees, and obstacle courses.
You can find plenty of entertainment for older kids at the pier, too. The Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center has interactive displays to teach adults and young visitors alike about the bay's marine inhabitants and how to preserve the bay's precious ecosystem. On the opposite side of the pier, facing Perry's Porch, the St. Petersburg Museum of History is an ideal activity for the family's culture vultures. Its exhibits range from colorful posters about life in the Sunshine State to the world's largest signed baseball collection, and even a millennia-old Egyptian mummy.
From its central position in St. Pete, the pier is also a good starting point to explore more of the family-friendly highlights of the city, including the Great Explorations Children's Museum, among the best children's activities in Tampa Bay, located only 2 miles (or about a 10-minute drive) from the pier.