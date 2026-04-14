Nestled On Tampa Bay Is Florida's Scenic Fishing Pier With Tasty Eats And Family-Friendly Fun

When it comes to coastal scenery and family-friendly activities, Florida has no shortage. While the Sunshine State is home to Islamorada, the "Sportfishing Capital of the World," just off the coast in the Florida Keys, you don't need to stray far from its main cities to find attractions and scenic fishing piers. Anchored on Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg is known for its vibrant downtown and award-winning beaches. But there is much more to the city than its white sands — from being the home to the largest Salvador Dalí collection outside of Europe to being the host of the largest LGBTQ+ pride parade in Florida.

And while St. Pete may not boast the longest fishing pier in the Gulf Coast, like seafood-filled Navarre Beach, its picturesque pier has loads to offer, from a variety of restaurants serving flavorful food to family-friendly activities and museums. Indeed, you can see a few of the city's landmarks and museums from the pier, including one of the city's symbols, the pastel pink Vinoy Resort, and the Dalí Museum, with its shiny dome. The pier itself is adorned by artworks such as the 10-foot-high "Myth (Red Pelican)" sculpture at the entrance of the pier (honoring the city's official bird), and the "First Flight" statue, celebrating the first commercial flight in the world with a life-size reconstruction of the Benoist biplane.

The pier is located in central St. Pete, which you can easily reach from most main city hubs in western and Central Florida. While Tampa and its airport are the closest, about 20 miles across the bay, you can also get there from Orlando in under two hours.