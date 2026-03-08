The Gulf Coast's Longest Fishing Pier Is Florida's Haven For Seafood And Wild Views
If you want unspoiled sandy beaches and epic sea views, head to the Sunshine State. There are some truly under-the-radar, affordable beaches in Florida that will make for the perfect seaside vacation. A less-crowded alternative to Panama City, Navarre Beach is home to the longest fishing pier in the Gulf Coast, which stretches out 1,545 feet into the water and sits 30 feet above the waves.
The first pier here was built in 1974, but this current pier was constructed in 2010. Navarre Beach Pier costs $1 per person to visit (it's free for kids under 5), while fishing costs $7 per person — this fee includes your fishing license. Weekly and annual passes are available. The fishing is superb here, and rod rental is available, so you can cast a line for king mackerel, redfish, tarpon, or cobia. It's a year-round activity, but you'll want to visit in summer for your best chance at catching tarpon. It's also a top choice for Gulf seafood and views of the water.
Experiencing the best seafood and views at Navarre Beach Pier
One of the best reasons to visit Navarre Beach Pier is to indulge in fresh Gulf seafood. Windjammers on the Pier has the closest and most convenient location at the start of the pier, and they offer bites like shrimp or redfish tacos, as well as sandwiches and fried fish baskets. One Google reviewer praises the seafood as "fresh and hot and so tasty," while another says the blackened redfish po'boy sandwich is so good it will "haunt your dreams." Another nearby dining option is Andy D's Beachside Restaurant & Deck Bar, serving up grouper, mahi-mahi, or redfish platters, along with jumbo shrimp. The venue has a 4.4-star rating on Google, with reviewers highlighting the fun atmosphere alongside the delicious meals. For a more elegant dining experience, visit Beach House Social, the restaurant inside Springhill Suites Navarre Beach. Sample dishes like grilled swordfish, coconut crusted grouper, or jerk seasoned redfish in a classy and refined setting.
After trying the seafood here, you can enjoy the spectacular views around the longest fishing pier in Florida. Navarre Beach is pristine and beautiful, with blue-green water juxtaposed along the white sand of the beach. The pier is a top place for spotting wildlife, both below and above the water. Schools of fish are common, as are dolphins and sea turtles. It's possible that you'll see a sting ray, manta ray, or even a shark, along with birds like pelicans and great blue herons. One of the best times of day to visit the pier is at sunset, when you can soak up the breathtaking views across the sea. You can also get out on the water and experience a different perspective of the pier from a stand-up paddleboard or sailboat — rentals are available.