The Gulf Coast's Longest Fishing Pier Is Florida's Haven For Seafood And Wild Views

One of the best reasons to visit Navarre Beach Pier is to indulge in fresh Gulf seafood. Windjammers on the Pier has the closest and most convenient location at the start of the pier, and they offer bites like shrimp or redfish tacos, as well as sandwiches and fried fish baskets. One Google reviewer praises the seafood as "fresh and hot and so tasty," while another says the blackened redfish po'boy sandwich is so good it will "haunt your dreams." Another nearby dining option is Andy D's Beachside Restaurant & Deck Bar, serving up grouper, mahi-mahi, or redfish platters, along with jumbo shrimp. The venue has a 4.4-star rating on Google, with reviewers highlighting the fun atmosphere alongside the delicious meals. For a more elegant dining experience, visit Beach House Social, the restaurant inside Springhill Suites Navarre Beach. Sample dishes like grilled swordfish, coconut crusted grouper, or jerk seasoned redfish in a classy and refined setting.

After trying the seafood here, you can enjoy the spectacular views around the longest fishing pier in Florida. Navarre Beach is pristine and beautiful, with blue-green water juxtaposed along the white sand of the beach. The pier is a top place for spotting wildlife, both below and above the water. Schools of fish are common, as are dolphins and sea turtles. It's possible that you'll see a sting ray, manta ray, or even a shark, along with birds like pelicans and great blue herons. One of the best times of day to visit the pier is at sunset, when you can soak up the breathtaking views across the sea. You can also get out on the water and experience a different perspective of the pier from a stand-up paddleboard or sailboat — rentals are available.