Situated Between Atlanta And Birmingham Is A Georgia City With Southern Charm And A Fun Museum
Atlanta and Birmingham, Alabama's 'cultural capital' with one of the country's best food scenes, are only a little over two hours apart. In between these two metropolises are hidden gems and unique stopovers like Tallapoosa. Situated off Interstate 20 near the state line, this Georgia city is steeped in Southern charm, featuring a number of stately old homes with wraparound porches and a welcoming community. One Niche reviewer wrote, "It is a small town where everyone knows everyone." And, as another individual on the platform put it, "It is welcoming to everybody."
Visitors are bound to experience and encounter this quality, including at local restaurants like Mama-N-Em's Southern Kitchen & Steakhouse. The rustic roadside eatery serves comfort food, such as country-fried steak (a favorite among reviewers) and fried catfish, with "fixins" like fried okra and cheese grits. Boasting 4.4 stars on Google, users consistently praise its stellar service, along with the food, with one individual writing, "It tasted just like true home cooking." Reviewers have similar thoughts about Turn-Around BBQ. Decorated with vintage license plates and other antiques, this wood shack is known for its biscuit breakfasts.
However, a hearty meal with a heapin' side of Southern hospitality is not the only thing to enjoy in Tallapoosa. Even though the "Dogwood City" has a population of under 8,000, visitors will find that there are plenty of places of interest to discover, like the West Georgia Museum of Tallapoosa. Offering a fun outing for locals and visitors alike, you'll want to include this attraction on your itinerary to immerse yourself in Tallapoosa's rich history.
Delve into the city and surrounding area's history at the West Georgia Museum of Tallapoosa
Tallapoosa was officially established in 1860, but the city's origins date back to an earlier time. Prior to 1826, it was a meeting place for the Choctaw, Creek, and Cherokee. During the Georgia gold rush of 1829, Tallapoosa became a mining town. In the following years, Tallapoosa flourished thanks to the Georgia Pacific Railway and the city's textile industry. This is all to say that the area has a layered past, and that's where the West Georgia Museum of Tallapoosa comes in. Here, visitors can learn about the area's indigenous inhabitants, mining origins, and much more.
"It's off the beaten path and doesn't look like much from the outside, but there are so many treasures inside," reads one Tripadvisor review. This individual added, "We were there for well over 2 hours and could have stayed even longer." According to reviewers on Google, where it has 4.6 stars, there are relics and other items that once belonged to locals, as well as military memorabilia, on display. Plus, there is an old general store and other building reproductions, adding an immersive element to this experience. Not to mention that visitors can also expect an exhibit on dinosaurs.
Past visitors also note that the staff is knowledgeable and welcoming, and that the attraction is informative and engaging for all ages. At the time of this writing, the West Georgia Museum of Tallapoosa is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is only $5 for adults and $2 for kids at the time of writing, making it a budget-friendly activity.
Other Tallapoosa highlights
If you're interested in further exploring Tallapoosa and its past, consider embarking on a self-guided walking tour of the city's historic district. There are downloadable maps at Visit Tallapoosa that will lead visitors past noteworthy sites and gorgeous homes that date back to the late 19th century. Many are located near the museum, so you could combine both activities in one day. Another way to experience the city's charm and tight-knit community is by visiting during one of the many gatherings that fill its vibrant events calendar.
There are scheduled happenings throughout the year, ranging from a chili cook-off in the fall to summer concerts. But perhaps the most unique event is the Possum Drop, held on New Year's Eve since the 1990s. This tradition is exactly what it sounds like, with a Redditor explaining, "It's not alive, but it's an actual, real stuffed possum that they put in a metal cage and drop every year." Previously named one of the best New Year's Eve Drops in the county by USA Today 10Best, the celebration draws thousands to Tallapoosa who come to ring in the new year with live music, fireworks, and a taxidermied critter named Spencer.
Tallapoosa is just off Interstate 20 near the Georgia Visitor Information Center. If you are traveling through the area and need a place to rest, the Quality Inn Tallapoosa is nearby. That said, there are other destinations between Atlanta and Birmingham that may interest you, like Jacksonville, a trail-filled town known as the 'Gem Of The Hills,' and Heflin, an under-the-radar city with natural beauty.