Situated Between Atlanta And Birmingham Is A Georgia City With Southern Charm And A Fun Museum

Atlanta and Birmingham, Alabama's 'cultural capital' with one of the country's best food scenes, are only a little over two hours apart. In between these two metropolises are hidden gems and unique stopovers like Tallapoosa. Situated off Interstate 20 near the state line, this Georgia city is steeped in Southern charm, featuring a number of stately old homes with wraparound porches and a welcoming community. One Niche reviewer wrote, "It is a small town where everyone knows everyone." And, as another individual on the platform put it, "It is welcoming to everybody."

Visitors are bound to experience and encounter this quality, including at local restaurants like Mama-N-Em's Southern Kitchen & Steakhouse. The rustic roadside eatery serves comfort food, such as country-fried steak (a favorite among reviewers) and fried catfish, with "fixins" like fried okra and cheese grits. Boasting 4.4 stars on Google, users consistently praise its stellar service, along with the food, with one individual writing, "It tasted just like true home cooking." Reviewers have similar thoughts about Turn-Around BBQ. Decorated with vintage license plates and other antiques, this wood shack is known for its biscuit breakfasts.

However, a hearty meal with a heapin' side of Southern hospitality is not the only thing to enjoy in Tallapoosa. Even though the "Dogwood City" has a population of under 8,000, visitors will find that there are plenty of places of interest to discover, like the West Georgia Museum of Tallapoosa. Offering a fun outing for locals and visitors alike, you'll want to include this attraction on your itinerary to immerse yourself in Tallapoosa's rich history.