Hidden In The Appalachian Mountains Of Alabama Is A Trail-Filled Town Known As The 'Gem Of The Hills'
Down in Alabama, the mighty Appalachian Mountain Range gives way to rolling foothills that, while perhaps not quite as dramatic as the range's northern peaks, are every bit as beautiful. Lush green hillsides roll on endlessly in the humid and hot spring and summer, then burst into spectacular fall colors when the temperature (finally) begins to drop. The small towns that dot the map along the foothills are full of natural beauty, unique personality, and Southern charm, and among them, Jacksonville, Alabama, earns its self-proclaimed title of the "Gem of the Hills."
Nestled against the beautiful Choccolocco Mountain, Jacksonville is roughly halfway between Atlanta, Georgia, and Birmingham, Alabama. Both offer travelers convenient travel hubs at Hartsfield-Jackson and Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International airports. While it certainly offers respite from the big city life, it's hardly a sleepy small town. It's the home of Jacksonville State University, a small public college with robust athletics and arts programs that define community culture. Founded in 1833, Jacksonville boasts stunning historic architecture along its walkable downtown, where you're never far away from a serene nature trail, a must-try local eatery, and the sound of a crowd cheering on their beloved Jax State Gamecocks.
Hit the trails in Jacksonville, Alabama
Jacksonville is a great town for outdoor lovers. It includes the first Rails to Trails project in the state. The Chief Ladiga Trail is a 32.5-mile paved trail extending from the Georgia border through Jacksonville and to the city of Anniston, about 13 miles to the southwest. It connects with Georgia's Silver Comet Trail, making it part of the longest paved rail trails in the country. There's even a new project underway to connect the Silver Comet Trail to Atlanta's vast network of trails via the Atlanta Beltline. To the north, the Chief Ladiga Trail connects with the Appalachian Trail via the Pinhoti Trail. Every mile along the Chief Ladiga Trail offers stunning sights steeped in nature's serenity, traversing woodlands, farms, mountain streams, and, of course, rolling hills.
While the Chief Ladiga Trail is off limits to motorized vehicles, if ATVing and off-roading are more your style, Jacksonville also offers tons of off-road vehicle trails at the Choccolocco Mountain Off-Road Vehicle Park. Its 450 acres of mountain forest boasts a vast trail system with everything from beginner tracks to some of the most extreme off-road trails in the Southeast. Dirt bikes, four-wheel drives, ATVs, rock crawlers, and more are all welcome to hit the trails. If that weren't enough, this region of Alabama offers incredible hiking to waterfalls, caves, and scenic vistas. In fact, Jacksonville is just 45 minutes north of Alabama's tallest point, Cheaha Mountain, located in one of America's most unique parks and known as an "Island in the Sky."
Arts, culture, and sports thrive in this college town gem
"Go Gamecocks!" is the motto heard 'round Jacksonville as locals enjoy the university's sporting events year-round. The school has garnered national and conference championship titles in football, baseball, basketball, softball, volleyball, gymnastics, and more in recent years. Whatever sport you're into, Jax State provides great opportunities to get out, enjoy the game, and embrace the community culture that cheers on its rising stars from what Jackson State University claims to be "the friendliest campus in the South."
While Jacksonville State University offers plenty of excitement with its athletics program, the town also enjoys a thriving arts and culture scene thanks to the university. The Jax State Lyric Theatre puts on beloved productions throughout the year, and the school's Shakespeare Project offers free, professional productions of classic Shakespeare plays to the public. It is currently constructing a new performing arts center, which will feature a 1,000-seat performance hall and a smaller recital hall, along with recording studios and other creative spaces. Jacksonville also hosts art shows, festivals, and events for the community, including the Annual Calhoun County Community Art Show and Jacksonville's Fair on the Square, which both showcase local artists and makers of all ages and skill levels across all mediums.