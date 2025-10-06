Hidden In The Appalachian Mountains Of Alabama Is A Trail-Filled Town Known As The 'Gem Of The Hills'

Jacksonville is a great town for outdoor lovers. It includes the first Rails to Trails project in the state. The Chief Ladiga Trail is a 32.5-mile paved trail extending from the Georgia border through Jacksonville and to the city of Anniston, about 13 miles to the southwest. It connects with Georgia's Silver Comet Trail, making it part of the longest paved rail trails in the country. There's even a new project underway to connect the Silver Comet Trail to Atlanta's vast network of trails via the Atlanta Beltline. To the north, the Chief Ladiga Trail connects with the Appalachian Trail via the Pinhoti Trail. Every mile along the Chief Ladiga Trail offers stunning sights steeped in nature's serenity, traversing woodlands, farms, mountain streams, and, of course, rolling hills.

While the Chief Ladiga Trail is off limits to motorized vehicles, if ATVing and off-roading are more your style, Jacksonville also offers tons of off-road vehicle trails at the Choccolocco Mountain Off-Road Vehicle Park. Its 450 acres of mountain forest boasts a vast trail system with everything from beginner tracks to some of the most extreme off-road trails in the Southeast. Dirt bikes, four-wheel drives, ATVs, rock crawlers, and more are all welcome to hit the trails. If that weren't enough, this region of Alabama offers incredible hiking to waterfalls, caves, and scenic vistas. In fact, Jacksonville is just 45 minutes north of Alabama's tallest point, Cheaha Mountain, located in one of America's most unique parks and known as an "Island in the Sky."