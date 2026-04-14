Colorado's Friendliest City Was Once A Thriving Mining Town That Now Boasts Scenic Mountain Views And Trails

Colorado is undoubtedly well packed when it comes to attractive natural scenery. You could be cruising past wide-open plains, and before you know it, you're climbing into the Rockies, where snowy peaks and thick pine forests fill the horizon. Indeed, the state has a lot of destinations worth visiting, as outdoor recreation plays a huge role in its culture and economy. But if you really want a deeper feel of Colorado, you've got to get off the beaten path. And that's where a place like Como shows up, offering a peaceful, small-town atmosphere surrounded by woods, valleys, distant mountains, and a beautiful sky that seems to go on forever. Como sits way up in Park County, at an elevation of nearly 10,000 feet, and it's typically not overwhelmed with crowds. Per a 2026 ranking by Nextdoor, this mountain town is considered Colorado's friendliest city, with a perfect friendliness score of 100.

The town's history, however, is where things get more interesting. Much like Cripple Creek, a historic gold rush town which has its own layered past, Como partly owes its existence to the 1859 Gold Rush, as many of the early settlers in the region had come chasing gold, according to Uncover Colorado. The area also boomed with coal mining in the 1870s. But gradually, Como moved from a place bustling with miners into a secluded, little town. The old roads and supply routes once used by miners became the paths people walk or drive through today. Visitors and nature lovers now get to enjoy striking mountain views and explore scenic trails shaped by that history. For tourists coming here, Como is just about 90 miles from Denver — close to a two-hour drive, with the nearest commercial airport being Denver International (DEN).