Charleston's Restaurant With A Daily-Changing Menu Serves Authentic European Eats In South Carolina

Charleston is nothing if not a foodie town. In fact, it's one of the five best cities in South Carolina for food-lovers, and it frequently pops up on best-of lists for its diverse cuisine and restaurant selection. While there are so many eateries to discuss, from no-frills places that offer casual Southern fare to high-end cafes, one of the most notable is also one of the simplest. Chez Nous isn't renowned because it has an extensive menu of elegant dishes. Instead, what makes it so remarkable is that it only has two appetizers, two entrees, and two desserts, although they change every day.

Chez Nous is a European-style convivial establishment, meaning it's designed to feel warm, comforting, and social. Based on online reviews, Chez Nous is succeeding, with previous visitors describing the interior as "cozy" and "inviting." One happy diner says the restaurant "delivers exactly what great dining should be," praising its "honest, soulful food executed with confidence and care." That philosophy is reflected in the restaurant's rotating menu, which highlights classic techniques and flavors from across Europe. If anything, the primary complaint is a minor issue: the handwritten menus are somewhat hard to read, and when you see photos of them, it's easy to see why.

The menu draws inspiration from French, Spanish, and Italian cuisine, while using local ingredients from nearby farms and food suppliers. The chef, Jill Mathias, loves the excitement that comes from changing the menu every day. This dynamic approach makes each dining experience unique and exciting. That said, they do try to plan out the entire week based on what's in season and the types of dishes they want to focus on. Examples from a recent menu include veal with tuna sauce, fish with artichoke and capers, and scallop crudo with bottarga.