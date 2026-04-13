Charleston's Restaurant With A Daily-Changing Menu Serves Authentic European Eats In South Carolina
Charleston is nothing if not a foodie town. In fact, it's one of the five best cities in South Carolina for food-lovers, and it frequently pops up on best-of lists for its diverse cuisine and restaurant selection. While there are so many eateries to discuss, from no-frills places that offer casual Southern fare to high-end cafes, one of the most notable is also one of the simplest. Chez Nous isn't renowned because it has an extensive menu of elegant dishes. Instead, what makes it so remarkable is that it only has two appetizers, two entrees, and two desserts, although they change every day.
Chez Nous is a European-style convivial establishment, meaning it's designed to feel warm, comforting, and social. Based on online reviews, Chez Nous is succeeding, with previous visitors describing the interior as "cozy" and "inviting." One happy diner says the restaurant "delivers exactly what great dining should be," praising its "honest, soulful food executed with confidence and care." That philosophy is reflected in the restaurant's rotating menu, which highlights classic techniques and flavors from across Europe. If anything, the primary complaint is a minor issue: the handwritten menus are somewhat hard to read, and when you see photos of them, it's easy to see why.
The menu draws inspiration from French, Spanish, and Italian cuisine, while using local ingredients from nearby farms and food suppliers. The chef, Jill Mathias, loves the excitement that comes from changing the menu every day. This dynamic approach makes each dining experience unique and exciting. That said, they do try to plan out the entire week based on what's in season and the types of dishes they want to focus on. Examples from a recent menu include veal with tuna sauce, fish with artichoke and capers, and scallop crudo with bottarga.
Planning your visit to Chez Nous in Charleston
If you're the type of person who needs to know the menu before visiting a restaurant, Chez Nous may push you a little outside of your comfort zone. However, the best resource for seeing what's available on any given day is the restaurant's Instagram account. It showcases the menu and also displays pictures of recent dishes to get your mouth watering. A quick glance will reveal comforting European classics like lamb rump with cabbage, cured salmon with spring peas, and creamy rice pudding topped with fresh strawberries — these are the kinds of delectable dishes you can expect from Chez Nous, thanks to its European-inspired approach.
Chez Nous also happens to be in the heart of Charleston's culinary scene, the Cannonborough-Elliotborough neighborhood. In fact, if you have the time and the budget, you could create an incredibly tasty and memorable tour of some of the city's best restaurants. From Chez Nous, you're within walking distance of three Michelin-starred restaurants worth visiting while in South Carolina, Malagon, Vern's, and Wild Common, as well as the state's best hole-in-the-wall pizza place, D'Allesandro's Pizza.
At the time of this writing, Chez Nous is open Tuesday through Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. for lunch, and again from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. for dinner. The menu is the same for both meals, so don't feel like you have to pick one or the other. Because Chez Nous is small, with only 36 seats inside and 20 outside (weather permitting), it's best to reserve your spot online. Otherwise, you may have to wait a while, depending on the night. For diners willing to embrace a little spontaneity, Chez Nous offers one of Charleston's most memorable and rewarding culinary experiences.