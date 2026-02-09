The 5 Best Cities In South Carolina For Foodies
When it comes to Southern states, South Carolina holds a special place in the region. Not only is it a prime coastal state, but it's also home to tourist-friendly cities like Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Hilton Head. But while attractions and serene scenery abound in the Palmetto State, it's also known as a great place for foodies. Typically, Charleston dominates the conversation about South Carolina's dining scene, thanks to posh restaurants and the buzzed-about culinary festival that transforms historic streets into a frenzy of flavors.
However, the state is full of foodie destinations, including Greenville, Columbia, and the fishing village with pristine beaches known as the "seafood capital of South Carolina." Although Lowcountry boils and seafood are popular cuisines available throughout the state, our picks for the five best cities in South Carolina for foodies include a wide array of dining options. So, even if you don't eat dishes like she-crab soup or shrimp, there's still plenty to enjoy.
For this list, we're ranking the cities based on how well-known they are for dining and how much they cater to food-centric travelers. But, if you're feeling extra adventurous, you can try to incorporate several or all of these cities on one epic road trip throughout the state. In that case, we'll say bon voyage and bon appetite! Let's dig in!
Charleston
Depending on who you ask or what you read, Charleston's rank as a foodie city can fluctuate, but almost everyone agrees that it's the best place in South Carolina to find a great meal. For example, on TripAdvisor's Best Food Destinations in the United States for 2026, the city ranks 13th. Alternatively, according to WalletHub's rankings of foodie cities, Charleston is at No. 65.
A big reason for Charleston's top-tier status is that it's home to some fabulous eateries. In fact, one of its restaurants, Revival, has been named one of the best in the world. But the city has more than just world-class fine dining; it's a hub of all kinds of cuisines at different price points, so no matter what your craving or your budget, you can discover something delicious.
When crafting your Charleston dining itinerary, you can rely on a bevy of recommendations from various sources. For example, Southern Living can help you find upscale dining in different parts of the city. Or, you can look at the Michelin guide if you're really trying to find something unique and memorable, like the three restaurants with Michelin stars. But if you're on a budget or want more relatable recommendations, check social media like this Reddit thread to see where locals eat. Names that come up often include Chubby Fish, Vern's, and Zero George, among others.
Greenville
Interestingly enough, our second-best city for foodies in South Carolina takes us from the coast almost all the way to its western edge in Greenville. Although it didn't warrant a mention on WalletHub's or TripAdvisor's lists, the city has earned high praise from outlets like National Geographic, Travel + Leisure, and USA Today, among others. Oddly enough, it's also the home of the Michelin North America headquarters.
But Greenville is more than just a hub for Michelin administrators and manufacturers. The city also hosts various foodie events throughout the year, such as the Euphoria Festival, which will celebrate its 20th year in 2026. There's also the Southern Roots Barbecue Festival, which is held in nearby Travelers Rest, or the Fall for Greenville Festival, which is a celebration of the city and its elevated gastronomic status. But there are smaller events and festivals throughout the year, allowing you to indulge in all kinds of foods and beverages, no matter when you visit.
As you would expect, Michelin has a guide to the city, so you can see which restaurants are worthy of inclusion. There's even a one-star option, Scoundrel, which specializes in French cuisine. Another high-profile eatery is Soby's, which has helped put the city on the map since its opening in 1997. Rounding out the guide are Jianna, The Anchorage, and Topsoil, which are also highly regarded by locals, according to Reddit.
Columbia
While Charleston is often part of "best of" lists relating to restaurants and food, few other South Carolina cities are part of the conversation. However, based on WalletHub's ranking of foodie cities, Columbia is the only other option within the top 180, ranking just five spaces below Charleston (at No. 70) at the time of this writing. The city also happens to be just a couple of hours up I-26, between Charleston and Greenville, just in case you're trying to hit multiple cities on a single trip. It's also worth mentioning that Columbia happened to be one of 2025's most popular Thanksgiving destinations, so if you're planning a foodie trip around the holidays, Columbia might be worth adding to your itinerary.
Although Columbia doesn't have quite the sheer number and variety of restaurants as a city like Charleston, the options here are exquisite and worth a trip. Most of the culinary action is centered around the downtown area, specifically along Gervais Street and Main Street. Here, you can find restaurants like Bourbon, which serves Cajun and Creole favorites, Cola's Restaurant, an upscale American place in a historic building, and The Hollow, a true farm-to-table eatery where fresh ingredients are the stars of the show.
Then, if you head across the Congaree River to West Columbia, you'll discover City Limits Barbecue. This place has earned quite a few accolades in recent years, including being a James Beard Award finalist in 2024 and 2025. Finally, according to locals, great places include Bernie's Chicken for fried chicken, Thirsty Fellow for drinks and pizza, and Motor Supply for excellent South Carolina cuisine.
Bluffton
When searching for "foodie cities" in South Carolina, our top three picks come up the most frequently, but it's hard to find any other places that would be universally considered ideal for foodies. Nonetheless, our fourth-place choice is Bluffton, also known as the "Heart of the Lowcountry," and a spot considered an underrated and friendly foodie town. Plus, if you're interested in heading out to Hilton Head Island, it's a short drive away, giving you close beachside access alongside an up-and-coming dining scene.
Most of the restaurants within Bluffton are centered around its downtown area, which is next to the May River. Better yet, because the city is experiencing explosive growth, the dining options are likely to improve and expand in the future. But if you visit at the time of this writing, there are plenty of great choices, no matter your taste preferences. Best of all, most of the restaurants are highly rated, so you should have an excellent experience anywhere you go.
Unlike other foodie cities, Bluffton isn't well-known for a particular type of cuisine. Instead, you can find a wide variety of restaurants, including Italian, Mexican, Southern favorites, farm-to-table cooking, and seafood. Some places, like the Burnt Church Distillery, mix in a little history with your meal. In this case, the distillery-restaurant hybrid recalls both a real burnt church from the Civil War era, along with bootleggers from the Prohibition days. Alternatively, if you want a restaurant with a view, you can head down to the upscale Montage River House, which overlooks the water.
Murrells Inlet
If you know anything about tourist-friendly cities in the south, you're likely familiar with Myrtle Beach. However, if you're looking for a more food-centric option that is still close enough to all of the vacation hotspots, you can venture a short way south to the city of Murrells Inlet. As the "Seafood Capital of South Carolina," our fifth-place pick is the perfect spot for those who love crab, shrimp, white fish, oysters, and anything else that comes from the ocean.
Since seafood is the main attraction, let's break down some of the top restaurants you can explore during your visit. Fortunately, almost all of them are along Outboard Lane, making it even easier to hit multiple spots. There's a cluster of restaurants near the center of the highway, with unique names like The Claw House, the Dead Dog Saloon, Bubba's Love Shak, and Drunken Jack's Restaurant and Lounge. Best of all, since these places are next to the marina, you can enjoy waterside views with your meal.
If, for whatever reason, you're not interested in seafood (or are traveling with someone who isn't), Murrells Inlet is more than just crab legs and oysters on the half shell. Some non-fishy options include Southern Hops Brewing Company for beer and pub food, Bovine's for steaks, Judy Boone's for a family-style Southern buffet, or Fire to Table for succulent barbecue.
Methodology
Although South Carolina is full of fantastic cities, many of them are not necessarily known for being "foodie havens." As we mentioned, places like Charleston and Greenville are well-regarded for their culinary scenes, but outside of a handful of options, finding other food-centric locales was something of a challenge.
Overall, while our top three picks were easy to put on our list, rounding out the top five meant digging a little deeper. Bluffton narrowly beat out Beaufort, thanks to its rising population and more diverse restaurant scene. We also chose it partly because of its proximity to Hilton Head, which itself has some fantastic eateries throughout the island. Finally, thanks to Murrells Inlet being such a seafood haven, it felt like it was a natural choice.
We should also mention that, while Myrtle Beach is certainly a big tourist town, it's more known for its family-friendly attractions, not its dining scene, which is why we didn't include it.