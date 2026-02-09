The 5 Best Cities In South Carolina For Foodies

When it comes to Southern states, South Carolina holds a special place in the region. Not only is it a prime coastal state, but it's also home to tourist-friendly cities like Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Hilton Head. But while attractions and serene scenery abound in the Palmetto State, it's also known as a great place for foodies. Typically, Charleston dominates the conversation about South Carolina's dining scene, thanks to posh restaurants and the buzzed-about culinary festival that transforms historic streets into a frenzy of flavors.

However, the state is full of foodie destinations, including Greenville, Columbia, and the fishing village with pristine beaches known as the "seafood capital of South Carolina." Although Lowcountry boils and seafood are popular cuisines available throughout the state, our picks for the five best cities in South Carolina for foodies include a wide array of dining options. So, even if you don't eat dishes like she-crab soup or shrimp, there's still plenty to enjoy.

For this list, we're ranking the cities based on how well-known they are for dining and how much they cater to food-centric travelers. But, if you're feeling extra adventurous, you can try to incorporate several or all of these cities on one epic road trip throughout the state. In that case, we'll say bon voyage and bon appetite! Let's dig in!