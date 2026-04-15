Wisconsin's Historic Hotel In Downtown Milwaukee Is A Friendly Gem With Stunning Art And Lake Views
There are two views you can chase after in a Milwaukee stay: one framing the downtown skyline and one over Lake Michigan. The Pfister Hotel offers both. That's hardly the extent of the hotel's prestige, though. It's a bastion of historic elegance, ranked among the top 10 historic hotels in the country by USA Today readers in 2025 and bearing the nickname the "Grand Hotel of the West" since its early days. You feel its grandeur as soon as you walk in: gilded columns, ornate sconces, and a sweeping ceiling mural adorn the lobby. The artistry extends across the whole hotel, which contains upwards of 80 Victorian artworks, making it a fitting complement to its surrounding art-filled, historic neighborhood of Juneau Town.
According to the National Register form for Milwaukee's historic district, the Pfister Hotel is the only remaining hotel in downtown Milwaukee from the 19th century. The hotel was built in the 1890s and rose to quick distinction, hosting President William McKinley shortly after opening, per Historic Hotels of America. It was designed in the Romanesque Revival style, lending it the archways and ornamental flourishes that can be seen today. It was also one of the first hotels that was powered entirely by electricity.
To top off the Pfister Hotel's legacy, it has developed a strong reputation for its friendly staff. "We were greeted so warmly and offered glasses of champagne[...] Everyone at the hotel was so super very friendly!" a Tripadvisor reviewer shared. That could make it a good option if you're looking for a stay that's upscale and classy, but still treats guests with warmth.
What to know before booking a stay at the Pfister Hotel
There are two sides to the Pfister Hotel. One is the restored 19th-century wing, while the other, referred to as the tower, was added in the 1960s. The tower rooms' main advantage is offering lofty, panoramic views across Milwaukee and Lake Michigan. If you're drawn to the hotel's historic charm, then you're better off sticking with the older side of the hotel. Though older, it was renovated in 2025, so it still has the amenities of a modern hotel, including updated bathrooms, flat-screen TVs, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Rates vary greatly depending on the date, but you can find rooms starting at around $150 a night, according to its booking page.
The hotel has several on-site dining options, including a full-service restaurant and the Blu lounge, which made it onto screen in "Top Chef: Wisconsin." Blu was also recommended by Redditors as a great spot to go as a first-time visitor to Milwaukee. "[G]o as the sun [is] setting—you can see all the lights come on all over the city and the lake gleams in the darkness," one user suggested. With that said, Milwaukee is considered the "culinary capital of the Midwest" with numerous dining opportunities — you could try some local barbecue at the popular Smoke Shack, within a 10-minute walk from the hotel.
The Pfister Hotel's location puts you in proximity to several of the city's renowned museums. You can walk to the Milwaukee Art Museum in 15 minutes, or take a 20- to 25-minute bus ride up to the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, which offers stunning architecture and gardens. The hotel is also easy to reach from the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport — around 40 minutes by bus or a 15-minute drive.