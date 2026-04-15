Wisconsin's Historic Hotel In Downtown Milwaukee Is A Friendly Gem With Stunning Art And Lake Views

There are two views you can chase after in a Milwaukee stay: one framing the downtown skyline and one over Lake Michigan. The Pfister Hotel offers both. That's hardly the extent of the hotel's prestige, though. It's a bastion of historic elegance, ranked among the top 10 historic hotels in the country by USA Today readers in 2025 and bearing the nickname the "Grand Hotel of the West" since its early days. You feel its grandeur as soon as you walk in: gilded columns, ornate sconces, and a sweeping ceiling mural adorn the lobby. The artistry extends across the whole hotel, which contains upwards of 80 Victorian artworks, making it a fitting complement to its surrounding art-filled, historic neighborhood of Juneau Town.

According to the National Register form for Milwaukee's historic district, the Pfister Hotel is the only remaining hotel in downtown Milwaukee from the 19th century. The hotel was built in the 1890s and rose to quick distinction, hosting President William McKinley shortly after opening, per Historic Hotels of America. It was designed in the Romanesque Revival style, lending it the archways and ornamental flourishes that can be seen today. It was also one of the first hotels that was powered entirely by electricity.

To top off the Pfister Hotel's legacy, it has developed a strong reputation for its friendly staff. "We were greeted so warmly and offered glasses of champagne[...] Everyone at the hotel was so super very friendly!" a Tripadvisor reviewer shared. That could make it a good option if you're looking for a stay that's upscale and classy, but still treats guests with warmth.