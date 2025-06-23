One Of Milwaukee's Most Vibrant Neighborhoods Brims With Art, History, And Access To Sparkling Lake Views

Travelers to Milwaukee may know it for its breweries, but there's a lot more to explore in the city –– like the charming neighborhood of Juneau Town. Named for its settler, Solomon Juneau, this neighborhood boasts art museums, historical appeal, and access to shores of Lake Michigan.

The first record of European settlers living in Milwaukee started in the 1600s, but Native American tribes — including the tribes like the Ho-Chunk, Meskwaki, Sauk, and more — had actually been living in the area for over 13,000 years. "Milwaukee" is derived from the Algonquian word meaning "good land," and there are still a variety of tribes that call Wisconsin home. Juneau, a fur trader who moved to the Wisconsin area in the early 19th century, created a substantial business and starting selling land to settlers. He started his own newspaper, The Milwaukee Sentinel, even went on to become the first mayor of Milwaukee. The town is still connected to these roots: In Juneau Park, there is a statue of Solomon Juneau, and the Milwaukee Public Museum houses artifacts from the time period, including portraits of him and his wife.

Juneau Town is just a 15-minute drive from Milwaukee International Airport. Alternatively, there are public transit options that take about 45 minutes from there. Public transit options in the neighborhood include the M Line bus and the 14, 30, and 33 bus routes. While these transit options are helpful for getting around the city, people interested in traveling to other areas along the coast, like Kenosha, the affordable foodie city along the shores of Lake Michigan, should consider renting a car.