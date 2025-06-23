One Of Milwaukee's Most Vibrant Neighborhoods Brims With Art, History, And Access To Sparkling Lake Views
Travelers to Milwaukee may know it for its breweries, but there's a lot more to explore in the city –– like the charming neighborhood of Juneau Town. Named for its settler, Solomon Juneau, this neighborhood boasts art museums, historical appeal, and access to shores of Lake Michigan.
The first record of European settlers living in Milwaukee started in the 1600s, but Native American tribes — including the tribes like the Ho-Chunk, Meskwaki, Sauk, and more — had actually been living in the area for over 13,000 years. "Milwaukee" is derived from the Algonquian word meaning "good land," and there are still a variety of tribes that call Wisconsin home. Juneau, a fur trader who moved to the Wisconsin area in the early 19th century, created a substantial business and starting selling land to settlers. He started his own newspaper, The Milwaukee Sentinel, even went on to become the first mayor of Milwaukee. The town is still connected to these roots: In Juneau Park, there is a statue of Solomon Juneau, and the Milwaukee Public Museum houses artifacts from the time period, including portraits of him and his wife.
Juneau Town is just a 15-minute drive from Milwaukee International Airport. Alternatively, there are public transit options that take about 45 minutes from there. Public transit options in the neighborhood include the M Line bus and the 14, 30, and 33 bus routes. While these transit options are helpful for getting around the city, people interested in traveling to other areas along the coast, like Kenosha, the affordable foodie city along the shores of Lake Michigan, should consider renting a car.
Enjoy access to lakeside views and activities
Milwaukee is situated right off Lake Michigan, so visitors to Juneau Town should be sure to stop by Juneau Park, a park built in the 1800s which one Google reviewer noted has "lovely lake views." Just outside Juneau Town, visitors can check out Veteran's Park which offers great views of Lake Michigan as well as boat rentals and a large, multi-use trail where visitors can walk or bike along the water. One Google reviewer noted that it has "great view of Lake Michigan" and another called Veteran's Park "the perfect place for people who like to go outdoors."
A short 10-minute drive or 30-minute bus ride will take you to Lake Park, which is in the Lake Park neighborhood just outside of Juneau Town. The park itself is also part of the National Register of Historic Places. For those who want to swim in the lake or enjoy a beach day, Bradford Beach (also in the Lake Park neighborhood) is close by. Bradford not only offers activities like swimming and beach volleyball, but it also prides itself on being accessible, offering free beach wheelchairs and rollout mats that assist with water access. Wisconsin is a great state for lake lovers, and has some of the best lakes in the Midwest for summer vacations.
Take in a unique arts scene in Juneau Town
The Juneau Town neighborhood is also a great neighborhood for art lovers. For those traveling with children, the Betty Brinn Children's Museum is a must-visit as they offer interactive exhibits and kid-focused events throughout the year. There's also the Grohmann Museum, which is owned by the Milwaukee School of Engineering and houses over 2,000 works that document the history of organized work. The museum is fully wheelchair accessible and also features a rooftop sculpture garden. Visitors can also stop by the Landform Images Gallery, which is full of photography that focuses on urban spaces.
Outside of (but still accessible to) Juneau Town is also The Milwaukee Art Museum, which features a plethora of different artistic styles and mediums from artists around the world, including painting, photography, sculpture, decorative arts, and media arts, as well as a variety of rotating exhibitions. Wisconsin is a great state to visit for arts and culture in general, as other areas of Milwaukee are also creative, strong neighborhoods with local art and eclectic festivals.