Michigan's Former WWII Training Area Is Now A Sprawling Park With Hiking, Swimming, And Camping

When it comes to things to see and do in the Upper Midwest, Michigan offers plenty. From the rugged splendor of the Upper Peninsula — where you can kayak through pristine waters and past breathtaking waterfalls — to charming towns such as Empire, a lakeside village with sugar sand dunes and quirky shops, the Wolverine State is a treasure trove of natural destinations and striking scenery. Michiganders take the outdoors seriously and value public access, and nowhere is that more evident than at Fort Custer Recreation Area.

Situated between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, this 3,303-acre green space operated as a U.S. military induction center and training ground during World War II — a far cry from the peaceful public park visitors enjoy today. In 1971, the land was transferred to the state of Michigan as part of President Richard Nixon's Legacy of Parks initiative, which sought to expand public access to open and wild spaces. Since then, it has drawn visitors looking to camp, hike, bike, ride horses, or even dog sled in the winter. You can also swim, fish, and paddle in one of the three lakes found within the park.

"Large recreation area. Much bigger and more wild than I anticipated," remarked one visitor on Google Reviews. "Several lakes plus access to the Kalamazoo river. Several camping options. Kayaking, fishing, sailing, biking, hiking, horses. Great place to get away." This sentiment was echoed by another reviewer on Tripadvisor, who wrote, "Beautiful state park located in a richly historic area ... We were very fortunate to be able to witness the meteor shower while camping overnight. This state park will forever be on our 'must return' list."