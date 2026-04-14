Michigan's Former WWII Training Area Is Now A Sprawling Park With Hiking, Swimming, And Camping
When it comes to things to see and do in the Upper Midwest, Michigan offers plenty. From the rugged splendor of the Upper Peninsula — where you can kayak through pristine waters and past breathtaking waterfalls — to charming towns such as Empire, a lakeside village with sugar sand dunes and quirky shops, the Wolverine State is a treasure trove of natural destinations and striking scenery. Michiganders take the outdoors seriously and value public access, and nowhere is that more evident than at Fort Custer Recreation Area.
Situated between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, this 3,303-acre green space operated as a U.S. military induction center and training ground during World War II — a far cry from the peaceful public park visitors enjoy today. In 1971, the land was transferred to the state of Michigan as part of President Richard Nixon's Legacy of Parks initiative, which sought to expand public access to open and wild spaces. Since then, it has drawn visitors looking to camp, hike, bike, ride horses, or even dog sled in the winter. You can also swim, fish, and paddle in one of the three lakes found within the park.
"Large recreation area. Much bigger and more wild than I anticipated," remarked one visitor on Google Reviews. "Several lakes plus access to the Kalamazoo river. Several camping options. Kayaking, fishing, sailing, biking, hiking, horses. Great place to get away." This sentiment was echoed by another reviewer on Tripadvisor, who wrote, "Beautiful state park located in a richly historic area ... We were very fortunate to be able to witness the meteor shower while camping overnight. This state park will forever be on our 'must return' list."
Hit the trail and sleep under the stars at Fort Custer Recreation Area
One of the most popular activities at Fort Custer Recreation Area is hiking, with more than 40 miles of trails heading through open country and woodland. The Yellow Trail is a family-friendly 5-mile jaunt, while the 8.6-mile-long Red Trail is moderately difficult and passes through some hilly terrain. The 7-mile Green Trail loops around scenic Eagle Lake. All three paths are open to both hikers and mountain bikers (but not equestrians, who have their own mixed-use paths), so keep your eyes open for people cruising on two wheels.
Plenty of people also enjoy camping at Fort Custer Recreation Area. The park is home to a fully equipped campground with 219 sites, as well as rustic cabins available for rent. Amenities are well-maintained and many sites offer a sense of privacy, at least according to reviews. "The bathrooms are modern and there are nice showers, " remarked a visitor in a 5-star review on Tripadvisor. "The sites for the most part are big and private with vegetation between you and the next site."
Alcohol is prohibited in the park from April 1 through Labor Day. Poison ivy is common, and in warmer months, mosquitoes and ticks can be an issue, so plan accordingly with insect repellent and protective clothing (see also: bug spray with DEET and long pants).
Get in or out on the water at Fort Custer Recreation Area
While people come to Fort Custer to relax among the woods and prairie, the park also offers easy access to the Kalamazoo River and freshwater bodies: Eagle Lake, Jackson Hole Lake, and Whitman Lake. All of these are well-suited for water-based outdoor recreation, especially in the summer heat.
For swimming, head to Fort Custer Beach on Eagle Lake. This large, sandy stretch offers plenty of room for visitors to relax between bouts of plunging into the natural reservoir's cool, clear waters. There is also a concession stand selling snacks and drinks and picnic tables and grills. If you're feeling active, you can rent a kayak, canoe, or stand-up paddleboard and head out on the water. Motorized boats are not allowed on the lakes, guaranteeing a more peaceful experience.
Fishing is also popular, with opportunities from both shore and boatt. The lakes support populations of bass, bluegill, catfish, pike, and bowfin, while the Kalamazoo River is known for smallmouth bass. Whitford Lake also features an accessible fishing pier for those with mobility concerns. For more of Michigan's outdoor glory, check out these national parks and sites featuring sand dune surfing, shipwreck tours, and scenic trails.