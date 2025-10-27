Michigan's Lakeside Village With Sugar-Sand Dunes Offers Quirky Shops, Forest Trails, And Small-Town Charm

Soft and powdery, the sand at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore forms vast rolling hills that stretch across nearly 72,000 acres. A few of these massive dunes soar more than 450 feet above the glistening waters of Lake Michigan. With its dramatic landscapes, panoramic overlooks, and peaceful shorelines, it's no wonder this national park is considered one of Michigan's masterpieces carved by nature. Each year, over 1.5 million people travel from all corners of the country to witness the beauty firsthand. However, before they reach the dunes, they pass through a place that is special in its own way: the village of Empire.

Set along the edge of Lake Michigan, there's more to Empire than its proximity to the National Lakeshore. With a population of fewer than 400, this village blends small-town charm with natural beauty. Lush forest trails, golden beaches, and clear blue water surround the place. Nearby, quirky shops and cozy eateries offer a glimpse into Empire's unique character. The village might be small, but it leaves a lasting impression on anyone who visits.