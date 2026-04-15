Forget Amazon's Cheap Dashcams, This Is What You Need For A Road Trip

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As spring blooms, the nice weather makes us want to get out on the open road. But with any road trip comes preparation, particularly if you want to be safe and secure while exploring. Alongside perfecting the perfect route (using the 3-3-3 road trip rule), you'll want to be prepared for anything, including accidents. That's why a dash cam is an increasingly popular tool for drivers, with Research and Markets estimating that the market will grow by about $1 billion in 2026.

These gadgets make it easy to provide evidence to insurance companies if you're involved in an accident, and some can provide evidence of theft even while your car is parked. A quick search for "dash cam" on Amazon will call up over 8,000 products, making it hard to know which one to select. While it's tempting to go for the cheapest models, which currently run around $9.99, it's worth investing a bit more so you have all the features you need and a reliable camera that will function when you need it most.

Having a built-in GPS to track your routes, good night vision for filming after dark, and a wide-angle camera are some of the features that will help make your life easier and put your mind at ease while on the roads. By bumping up your budget and investing in a solid product, like the ROVE R2-4K PRO Dash Cam that currently sells for $109.99, your car will be equipped with a gadget that has all of these features and more. "The camera is great, it's easy to use, easy to set up, install was a breeze, app makes viewing footage very simple," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "Would recommend to anyone who wants that added protection of footage against accidents on the road."