Forget Amazon's Cheap Dashcams, This Is What You Need For A Road Trip
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As spring blooms, the nice weather makes us want to get out on the open road. But with any road trip comes preparation, particularly if you want to be safe and secure while exploring. Alongside perfecting the perfect route (using the 3-3-3 road trip rule), you'll want to be prepared for anything, including accidents. That's why a dash cam is an increasingly popular tool for drivers, with Research and Markets estimating that the market will grow by about $1 billion in 2026.
These gadgets make it easy to provide evidence to insurance companies if you're involved in an accident, and some can provide evidence of theft even while your car is parked. A quick search for "dash cam" on Amazon will call up over 8,000 products, making it hard to know which one to select. While it's tempting to go for the cheapest models, which currently run around $9.99, it's worth investing a bit more so you have all the features you need and a reliable camera that will function when you need it most.
Having a built-in GPS to track your routes, good night vision for filming after dark, and a wide-angle camera are some of the features that will help make your life easier and put your mind at ease while on the roads. By bumping up your budget and investing in a solid product, like the ROVE R2-4K PRO Dash Cam that currently sells for $109.99, your car will be equipped with a gadget that has all of these features and more. "The camera is great, it's easy to use, easy to set up, install was a breeze, app makes viewing footage very simple," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "Would recommend to anyone who wants that added protection of footage against accidents on the road."
This affordable, easy-to-use dash cam will keep you safe on the road
This dash cam has earned a 4.4-star rating across more than 4,700 reviews (at the time of writing), with reviewers loving the easy suction cup setup that also makes it a great option for rental cars. There is also an adhesive mount, giving users flexibility in how they attach the camera. Once set up, it has the capability of 4K recording, and its internal GPS ensures an accurate record of exactly where you were and how fast you were driving in case of any claims against your vehicle.
The ROVE R2-4K PRO has dual-band WiFi so you can connect your phone to the ROVE app to download and watch footage, as well as change the settings of the camera. While some users report problems connecting with the app, others have no issues and found the user experience to be above average. To keep the camera powered and ready to work, it can either be hardwired to the car's battery by purchasing a separate kit or plugged into the USB car charger included with the camera.
Unfortunately, one knock against this camera is that it's not a dual model, meaning you won't be able to record both a front and rear view at the same time. However, if you are looking for this functionality, ROVE also makes a more expensive dual camera model. But if you are looking for simplicity and portability, particularly if you are new to dash cams or want one that you can use in your rental car, the ROVE R2-4K PRO Dash Cam is a solid choice. You may also consider one of Garmin's models, which is a high-tech 2-in-1 car gadget that's both a dash cam and GPS satnav, if budget isn't an issue.