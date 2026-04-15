Forget The Cruise And Step Aboard Ohio's Five-Star Lake Erie Eatery With Critically Acclaimed Seafood

One of the many reasons people love to vacation on cruise ships is dining with an ocean view. It's a singular experience, but cruises can be costly, and specialty dining often comes with unexpectedly high add-on costs. Ports aren't always close by, either, often requiring a flight and hotel on top of the fare. However, if you happen to be near Cleveland, Ohio, or planning a trip there, you can get a similar experience right on Lake Erie at Pier W. Located in the underrated and walkable city of Lakewood, just outside of Cleveland, Pier W was designed to look like the hull of a cruise ship. In fact, it's built into a cliff overlooking the lake, and between the design and the view, you'd swear you were sailing the seven seas.

Pier W, whose parent company, Selects Restaurants, labels it "five-star," has been serving critically acclaimed seafood, along with steaks, brunch, and vegetarian options, since 1965. Over the decades, it has earned consistent regional recognition. As you dine, you can take in the view through floor-to-ceiling windows, with railings that resemble a ship's deck. You can also enjoy the lounge with live piano every night.

Lakewood is only 8 miles from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, so a car may not be necessary depending on your plans. It's an easy add to a Cleveland trip — and a distinctive dining experience that brings the feel of a cruise ship to dry land.