Forget The Cruise And Step Aboard Ohio's Five-Star Lake Erie Eatery With Critically Acclaimed Seafood
One of the many reasons people love to vacation on cruise ships is dining with an ocean view. It's a singular experience, but cruises can be costly, and specialty dining often comes with unexpectedly high add-on costs. Ports aren't always close by, either, often requiring a flight and hotel on top of the fare. However, if you happen to be near Cleveland, Ohio, or planning a trip there, you can get a similar experience right on Lake Erie at Pier W. Located in the underrated and walkable city of Lakewood, just outside of Cleveland, Pier W was designed to look like the hull of a cruise ship. In fact, it's built into a cliff overlooking the lake, and between the design and the view, you'd swear you were sailing the seven seas.
Pier W, whose parent company, Selects Restaurants, labels it "five-star," has been serving critically acclaimed seafood, along with steaks, brunch, and vegetarian options, since 1965. Over the decades, it has earned consistent regional recognition. As you dine, you can take in the view through floor-to-ceiling windows, with railings that resemble a ship's deck. You can also enjoy the lounge with live piano every night.
Lakewood is only 8 miles from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, so a car may not be necessary depending on your plans. It's an easy add to a Cleveland trip — and a distinctive dining experience that brings the feel of a cruise ship to dry land.
All about Pier W in Lakewood, Ohio
The seafood at Pier W has earned praise from local outlets over the years. In 2019, Cleveland.com noted the restaurant's "uncanny ability to let seafood shine on its own." Meanwhile, in 2024, Cleveland Magazine highlighted dishes like swordfish as appealing even to steak lovers. Pier W has also received multiple awards and honors, including Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence in 2024 — part of a long-running streak — as well as OpenTable Diners' Choice recognition and the Silver Spoon Award and Best of the West Award by Cleveland Magazine in 2025.
According to Pier W, its seafood is sourced directly from fishermen. "The way we pace our orders often means the fish you will enjoy with us tonight has not yet been caught," the restaurant explained on its website. Meats are similarly sourced from independent farms. Some of the dishes you can try while gazing out of the "cruise ship" windows or from its rooftop patio include freshly-shucked oysters, oven-roasted, cedar-planked salmon, Georges Bank diver scallops, and tempura walleye. They also serve filet mignon, braised short rib, and vegan mushroom ravioli.
In addition to the main dining room and rooftop views, Pier W's cocktail lounge offers happy hour from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The curved bar serves cocktails, craft beer, and an extensive wine list, with the full menu available in the lounge. While you're in the area, it's worth exploring Cleveland's sleek Warehouse District, known for its walkable streets and bustling nightlife scene.