10 Things That Are Unexpectedly Expensive On Cruise Ships

Standard cruise fares very rarely include alcoholic beverages, and paying for drinks individually can add up fast, especially on longer sailings. Cocktails, wine, and beer typically come at premium prices, which means that even a few one-off drinks per day can make a noticeable dent in your vacation budget. To help passengers offset the cost of individual alcoholic drinks, most cruise lines offer drink packages that include either unlimited or per diem beverages for a flat rate. At first glance, cruisers often think these drink plans are a great value, but in reality, there are some good reasons for most travelers to avoid buying a cruise ship drink package. Cruise brands, of course, are for-profit companies, so these packages are often priced high enough that travelers need to consume more drinks per day than they typically would in order to actually break even on their initial expense.

If you are someone who only intends to have one or two alcoholic beverages per day during your trip, it's probably cheaper to buy each drink separately. Furthermore, it's important to remember that on some lines, including Carnival and Holland America, every adult in a stateroom must purchase the package individually, which can quickly skyrocket. On Carnival, one cruiser paid $265.32 for a drink package on a three-day itinerary. If you had two adults in a stateroom, that would cost over $500! In most cases, a couple won't drink over $500 of individual cocktails in 72 hours, so this may not be worthwhile. Additionally, certain cruise lines allow passengers to travel with a limited amount of alcohol, which can lower expenses. Disney, for example, lets guests aged 21 and over board with two sealed wine or champagne bottles or a six-pack of unopened beers.