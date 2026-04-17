The Ozarks were a haven for those who relish outdoor experiences long before becoming part of the United States. The mountains, woods, and waters of the Ozarks have always appealed to adventurers, from the native Osage people to French fur traders to early Americans on the frontier. In many ways, it is no different today. One of the features that adds to the region's appeal is the Eleven Point River, a waterway that lies entirely within the Ozarks. Flowing between Missouri and Arkansas, this crystal-clear river is a fishing haven known for trophy-sized catches of trout and smallmouth bass, along with a host of other species.

Beginning its journey around the town of Willow Springs, Missouri, the Eleven Point River moves in a southeasterly direction until it connects with the Spring River just above Black Rock, Arkansas. All told, the river is about 138 miles long. A roughly 44-mile section of the river situated in Missouri was designated as a Wild and Scenic River in 1968. This designation means there are no dams or impoundments along the river, and its shoreline is still more or less in its natural state. It also means the river is federally protected. Alongside this designation, the naturalness of these waters only adds to the appeal for anglers, adventurers, and nature enthusiasts.

Because the Eleven Point River is spring-fed, its water level remains more or less stable year-round. One of the springs that fills the river is Greer Spring, which is the second-largest spring in Missouri. It is located within the Mark Twain National Forest, through which the Eleven Point River flows. The national forest, along with numerous other public lands and access points, affords plenty of opportunity for anglers to get on the river.