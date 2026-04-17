Flowing Between Missouri And Arkansas, This Crystal-Clear River Is A Fishing Haven Known For Trophy-Sized Catches
The Ozarks were a haven for those who relish outdoor experiences long before becoming part of the United States. The mountains, woods, and waters of the Ozarks have always appealed to adventurers, from the native Osage people to French fur traders to early Americans on the frontier. In many ways, it is no different today. One of the features that adds to the region's appeal is the Eleven Point River, a waterway that lies entirely within the Ozarks. Flowing between Missouri and Arkansas, this crystal-clear river is a fishing haven known for trophy-sized catches of trout and smallmouth bass, along with a host of other species.
Beginning its journey around the town of Willow Springs, Missouri, the Eleven Point River moves in a southeasterly direction until it connects with the Spring River just above Black Rock, Arkansas. All told, the river is about 138 miles long. A roughly 44-mile section of the river situated in Missouri was designated as a Wild and Scenic River in 1968. This designation means there are no dams or impoundments along the river, and its shoreline is still more or less in its natural state. It also means the river is federally protected. Alongside this designation, the naturalness of these waters only adds to the appeal for anglers, adventurers, and nature enthusiasts.
Because the Eleven Point River is spring-fed, its water level remains more or less stable year-round. One of the springs that fills the river is Greer Spring, which is the second-largest spring in Missouri. It is located within the Mark Twain National Forest, through which the Eleven Point River flows. The national forest, along with numerous other public lands and access points, affords plenty of opportunity for anglers to get on the river.
Have fun fishing the Eleven Point River in Missouri
In Missouri, the primary focus for anglers on the Eleven Point River revolves around trout and smallmouth bass. Trout anglers will typically find the best and most consistent fishing in the upper portion of the river. In particular, the 20-mile section stretching from the point at which Greer Spring Branch enters the river south to the Highway 160 bridge is known as a tremendous trout fishery. This part of the river is ideal for trout thanks to the influx of cold water coming from Greer Spring.
More than 5 miles of that stretch is considered blue-ribbon trophy trout territory. On that portion of the river, anglers can only fish with flies and artificial lures other than soft plastics, which are not allowed. This area is also mostly catch-and-release, although anglers can retain one fish over 18 inches. There are no bait exclusions on other portions of the river. However, there are still length and bag limits for those wanting to keep fish.
Smallmouth bass can be caught throughout the Missouri section of the Eleven Point River. However, the uppermost area is where anglers typically catch the most and biggest smallmouth. Chain pickerel are another popular species targeted in that part of the river. The lower section of river, between the trout fishery and the Arkansas border, will also yield smallmouth. However, there are typically fewer and smaller fish here than in the upper end. The lower end does allow anglers the opportunity to target walleye and goggle-eye, though.
What to expect from the Eleven Point River's Arkansas side
As the river meanders into Arkansas, smallmouth bass and walleye remain among the primary target species, just as they are with other popular fishing spots in the Arkansas Ozarks, such as Greers Ferry (near one of Arkansas' only destinations for island hiking). However, as it continues to stretch southward, the river also offers up an increasing variety of fish, including largemouth bass, channel catfish, and bluegill.
Overall, the Arkansas portion of the Eleven Point River offers fewer public access points than the Missouri section. However, there are a handful of good bank fishing spots, particularly from the Arkansas town of Dalton south to the confluence of the Spring River. In this area, anglers can often find walk-in access for excellent smallmouth fishing during spring and walleye during winter. According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, one starting location to prioritize is the boat ramp in Dalton.
A bit further downstream, closer to Pocahontas, anglers can gain great river access by staying at the Shady River Getaway. From there, they can bank fish, walk in, or launch a canoe. A short distance south of that is the Eleven Point River Access at Highway 62. Beyond that, just a few miles north of the confluence with the Spring River, is Trukees Cabins and Canoe Rentals, which offers great shore fishing and walk-in access, as well as canoe launch and rentals.