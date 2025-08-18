This Trail Through Missouri's Second-Largest Spring Is A Short, Scenic Ozark Hike Brimming With Wildflowers

As you explore Geer Spring Trail, you'll meander through different ecosystems and a variety of trees, including sugar maple, shortleaf pine, and yellow poplar. The hike will take you over wooden bridges and down staircases, and the trail eventually narrows as you get nearer to the spring. You catch your first glimpse of the spring from a viewing platform and can hear the rushing of the stream. As you get closer, the water roars louder.

After walking down one last set of steps, you'll have arrived at the second-largest spring in the state. You take a deep breath and soak in the beauty of Geer Spring. The area around the spring is lush, green, and misty throughout the year. The river-like spring has a daily flow of about 220 million gallons of water that cascades through a canyon before joining the Eleven Point River over a mile downstream. The bubbling spring is surrounded by mossy dolomite bluffs and cliffs covered in hydrangea and wild columbine flowers. On the left is a small cave, where you notice a small plaque memorializing local community member Samuel G. Beaty and one of two spring outlets.