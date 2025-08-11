A Sprawling National Forest In The Ozarks Offers Trails, Crystal-Clear Springs, Biking, And Horseback Riding
Seek out clear forest springs, visit thousands of caves, and see ancient mountains in Missouri's Mark Twain National Forest, named for one of the state's most famous citizens, the iconic author of "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer." The state of Missouri only has one national forest, but it's so massive you could spend a lifetime exploring it. Twice the size of Yosemite National Park, Mark Twain National Forest has more than 1.5 million acres of wild land, over 100 miles of hiking trails, and some of the most incredible natural landscapes in the Ozark Mountains.
In addition to great routes for hikers to explore, this is the perfect place to bring a mountain bike. Mark Twain National Forest has some breathtaking trails that bikers should visit. The 16-mile Bateman Trail is a particularly good option, with diverse terrain to keep the ride interesting, plus gorgeous cedars and mesmerizing wildflower views along the way. If you love horseback riding, this forest may be a dream come true. Many trails, like Bateman, are open to horses and their riders, but the best spot for you to visit might just be the Big Piney equestrian camp. There, you can spend the night with your horse before setting out on the incredible Big Piney Trail to explore the Paddy Creek Wilderness together. This incredible part of the forest truly is wild, and as you ride through, you'll feel like you're one of the first creatures to explore it, except the woodland creatures that make this place their home.
Find the mighty Greer Spring in Mark Twain National Forest
Seeking out places where water naturally flows out of the ground is a favorite pastime of many hikers, but not all springs are equally impressive. The most powerful are called first magnitude springs, which means that at least a staggering 64 million gallons flow from this spot every single day. The Ozarks have a huge number of these mighty springs, and you can find a good number of them in Mark Twain National Forest, including the impressive Greer Spring. This enormous spring produces 210 million gallons of water a day. That's enough to fill a bathtub for just over 80% percent of the people in the entire state of Missouri.
To see Greer Spring for yourself, all you need to do is hike the Greer Spring Trail, which begins at its trailhead on Missouri Highway 19. This route takes most hikers about 45 minutes through the incredible wild forest to reach Greer Spring Cave (pictured), where the water bubbles up out of the earth. This experience feels particularly magical because the area surrounding the cave is usually misty, and the water is surprisingly fresh and clear. The sound of the stream flowing through the forest is worth the journey.
Hike the best trails in Mark Twain National Forest
While this national forest is massive, you don't have to worry about how to stay in touch with your loved ones while thru-hiking to get to know the forest. In fact, one of its most popular trails only takes most hikers around two hours to complete. The Dogwood Canyon Trail takes you on an easy little hiking trail through the trees all year long, but in the springtime, it's particularly beautiful due to the blooming dogwood trees you'll see along the way.
If you're looking for a longer journey through the woods, consider the Coy Bald Trail Loop (pictured). You'll need to cross some rivers, navigate some poorly marked forks, and manage loose rocks in the trail, but this 6.5-mile route rewards your trouble with breathtaking woodland waterfalls. If you want to see some of the best, most wild natural sights in the forest, head to the Bell Mountain Loop Trail. Make no mistake: this is a difficult trail, and the five hours you will spend exploring it might feel grueling at times. If you're up for the challenge, however, the mountain springs and streams, gorges, rocky slopes, and old-growth forest along the way are breathtaking. The views of the landscape from the summit are among the best in the entire forest.
While the sprawling landscape has many different entrance points, you can reach the heart of the Mark Twain National Forest from St. Louis in about a 1.5-hour drive. You could also come in from Springfield, Missouri's "Queen City of the Ozarks," with big flavors and quirky vibes, just over a two-hour drive from the forest.