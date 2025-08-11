A Sprawling National Forest In The Ozarks Offers Trails, Crystal-Clear Springs, Biking, And Horseback Riding

Seek out clear forest springs, visit thousands of caves, and see ancient mountains in Missouri's Mark Twain National Forest, named for one of the state's most famous citizens, the iconic author of "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer." The state of Missouri only has one national forest, but it's so massive you could spend a lifetime exploring it. Twice the size of Yosemite National Park, Mark Twain National Forest has more than 1.5 million acres of wild land, over 100 miles of hiking trails, and some of the most incredible natural landscapes in the Ozark Mountains.

In addition to great routes for hikers to explore, this is the perfect place to bring a mountain bike. Mark Twain National Forest has some breathtaking trails that bikers should visit. The 16-mile Bateman Trail is a particularly good option, with diverse terrain to keep the ride interesting, plus gorgeous cedars and mesmerizing wildflower views along the way. If you love horseback riding, this forest may be a dream come true. Many trails, like Bateman, are open to horses and their riders, but the best spot for you to visit might just be the Big Piney equestrian camp. There, you can spend the night with your horse before setting out on the incredible Big Piney Trail to explore the Paddy Creek Wilderness together. This incredible part of the forest truly is wild, and as you ride through, you'll feel like you're one of the first creatures to explore it, except the woodland creatures that make this place their home.