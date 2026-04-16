Between Birmingham And Chattanooga Is A City With A Charming Downtown, Quaint Shops, And Nostalgic Vibes
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Alabama rarely makes the list when it comes to top attractions in the United States, but the state has its fair share of visit-worthy landmarks and unforgettable destinations. Those who make the trip usually head to the typical tourist spots like Birmingham, recognized as the state's cultural capital thanks to its creative arts and food scene, or Huntsville, known for its futuristic space center, thriving arts scene, and outdoor activities. While both are great options, the underrated destinations with small-town charm are where the state's authenticity truly lies, and one such place is Boaz.
Situated a little over an hour's drive from Birmingham and an hour and a half from Chattanooga, this city, incorporated in 1897, sits atop Sand Mountain, a plateau that's part of the larger Appalachian Mountains. The elevation gives Boaz undeniable natural beauty and a cozy atmosphere. However, the city's charming downtown is where Boaz truly shines, with streets brightened by stunning murals from talented artists, including works by muralist and illustrator Donald Walker, and historic structures recognized on the National Register of Historic Places. Visitors can take a walking tour past the Thomas A. Snellgrove Homestead, featuring the oldest house in Boaz; the Julia Street Memorial United Methodist Church, a neoclassical revival structure built in 1917; and the Edward Fenns Whitman House, built in 1924 by the city's first mayor.
As you take in the charming downtown, the quaint shops lining the streets will transport you back to when Boaz was called "Shoppers' Paradise" in the 1980s, when over 130 outlet stores drew millions of visitors here. One Reddit user shared, "I can certainly attest that this was a mecca for every 1980's mother in Central/ Northeast AL during the 'Back-to-school' shopping rush."
Exploring Boaz's charming downtown
Downtown Boaz is the kind of place where you find yourself slowing down without planning to. On its streets, you'll find sidewalks winding past historic brick buildings. Staying true to that spirit is the Boaz Legacy Museum, located on Broad Street, which features exhibits that preserve the city's historic charm and give visitors a genuine glimpse into Boaz's past. For those seeking a relaxing escape, Old Mill Park is a grassy oasis sitting at the center of the city, with paved walking trails where you can stroll and take in the surrounding greenery and a breath of fresh air. The park also features a splash pad – an ideal spot for kids to cool off on a sunny afternoon — and a wide range of outdoor recreation options, including community events.
Downtown Boaz has plenty of culinary selections to indulge in, too. Boaz Cafe is a beloved local spot with 4.7 stars and nearly 500 reviews on Google. Visitors rave about its intimate atmosphere and top-notch service, and the cafe serves filling homemade meals at just $10 to $20 per person, with cheeseburgers being the most-raved-about item. Mariscos Don Julio, with a 4.6-star rating on Google, is a must-visit for its Mexican seafood prepared with Cajun spices. Diners love the ceviche and shrimp boil in particular. When you're craving something sweet, Morgan House Delicatessen serves desserts, along with a menu of homemade sandwiches and a salad bar, in its spacious and well-decorated setting.
Nostalgic shopping and festivals, plus accommodation options in Boaz
Nearly half a century ago, Boaz was in full bloom as a shopping destination, all thanks to the Vanity Fair Corporation, which opened an outlet store that prompted other companies to follow suit. While many of the outlets have shut down over the years, downtown still features quaint shops, boutiques, and vintage stores, and browsing through them feels like walking back in time. Past Time Antiques is a two-story building filled with vintage and antique products from 50 dealers, and you'll never know what treasures you'll find here. Google reviewers have also praised it for having welcoming staff that offer helpful guidance to shoppers. If you enjoy collecting high-end thrift items, Amazon Hope Thrift Store is filled with pre-loved clothes, furniture, and home decor worth digging through. Crystal Corner Gifts also offers unique finds including china glassware and a variety of souvenirs.
Nostalgia can also come in the form of a festival, and Boaz's annual Harvest Festival, held downtown every October, is worth planning your trip around. It started in the 1960s and has grown into a beloved city tradition drawing thousands of attendees who come to enjoy local food, live music, a motor show, pageants, and plenty more entertaining events.
Accommodation in Boaz is relatively easy on the budget. The Econo Lodge features a four-star rating on Tripadvisor with prices starting at under $90 a night. Key West Inn features rooms decorated in Victorian style, and its stellar location near the city's outlet mall makes it a convenient way to experience Boaz's iconic shopping. If this trip to Boaz leaves you wanting more, less than a 30-minute drive away is Geraldine, an Alabama mountain town offering cozy vibes.