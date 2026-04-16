Between Birmingham And Chattanooga Is A City With A Charming Downtown, Quaint Shops, And Nostalgic Vibes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Alabama rarely makes the list when it comes to top attractions in the United States, but the state has its fair share of visit-worthy landmarks and unforgettable destinations. Those who make the trip usually head to the typical tourist spots like Birmingham, recognized as the state's cultural capital thanks to its creative arts and food scene, or Huntsville, known for its futuristic space center, thriving arts scene, and outdoor activities. While both are great options, the underrated destinations with small-town charm are where the state's authenticity truly lies, and one such place is Boaz.

Situated a little over an hour's drive from Birmingham and an hour and a half from Chattanooga, this city, incorporated in 1897, sits atop Sand Mountain, a plateau that's part of the larger Appalachian Mountains. The elevation gives Boaz undeniable natural beauty and a cozy atmosphere. However, the city's charming downtown is where Boaz truly shines, with streets brightened by stunning murals from talented artists, including works by muralist and illustrator Donald Walker, and historic structures recognized on the National Register of Historic Places. Visitors can take a walking tour past the Thomas A. Snellgrove Homestead, featuring the oldest house in Boaz; the Julia Street Memorial United Methodist Church, a neoclassical revival structure built in 1917; and the Edward Fenns Whitman House, built in 1924 by the city's first mayor.

As you take in the charming downtown, the quaint shops lining the streets will transport you back to when Boaz was called "Shoppers' Paradise" in the 1980s, when over 130 outlet stores drew millions of visitors here. One Reddit user shared, "I can certainly attest that this was a mecca for every 1980's mother in Central/ Northeast AL during the 'Back-to-school' shopping rush."