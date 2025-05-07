This Alabama City Has A Futuristic Space Center, Thriving Arts Scene, And Gorgeous Outdoor Activities

Even in its small cities, like this underrated city just outside of Birmingham, Alabama is a beautiful state full of adventure. Take Huntsville, Alabama, for example, which is home to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, an active creative community, and all kinds of fun things to do outside, like its 112-acre Botanical Gardens. Much of Huntsville's rich architecture is preserved in its charming historic neighborhoods (such as Twickenham Historic District) and surrounding natural beauty, which are enhanced by the city's frontier spirit and legacy of technological innovation.

Huntsville also has its own international airport, located only about 15 minutes away from the main business district. Summers can get especially humid in Huntsville, so spring and fall are the best times to visit for their moderate temperatures. Lodging abounds in the city, like the Westin Huntsville, which is not only conveniently located near most of the hottest spots in town, but also includes plenty of amenities, like an onsite restaurant, gym, pool, and more. Or you can stay at the Drury Inn & Suites Huntsville at the Space & Rocket Center, where you'll be treated to a free hot breakfast and evening bites, popcorn, and soda available in the lobby.

And speaking of the Space and Rocket Center, this is definitely worth a stop during your visit to Huntsville. In addition to its many STEM educational programs, like space camp, the USSRC is home to an extensive collection of hardware used on real-life spaceflights, giving guests of all ages an immersive look at mankind's history of space exploration. And don't forget about their impressive Planetarium, the massive dome theater that offers guests a glimpse of the cosmos without ever leaving Earth.