New York's Senior-Friendly Upstate Town Is A Safe And Affordable Gem With Museums, Parks, And Trails
There comes a time when aging travelers begin considering quiet towns to relocate for comfort and relaxation in old age. A popular destination is Florida, considered among the best states to retire to in the United States. Meanwhile, a state often overlooked for seniors to settle into their sunset years is good old New York. If you thought the Empire State couldn't possibly be fit for retirement, then you'd be wrong. The fresh Adirondack air up in Utica makes an idyllic retreat where retirees can trade crowds for culture and comfort. Another fantastic upstate locale is Oneonta, which sits right along the banks of the Susquehanna River. Sometimes called the "City of the Hills," this senior-friendly New York hamlet is a cozy destination offering both relaxation and excitement for travelers of all ages.
Oneonta's tree-shaded historic downtown streets feel like a storybook setting, and the campus of the State University of New York adds a youthful presence. Aside from reasonably priced housing, which makes a move easy on the wallet, Money Magazine even included Oneonta in a 2024 roundup of "the 50 best places to live in the U.S." As a local Redditor perfectly summarized on r/UpstateNewYork, there is "minimal crime, lots of open space, and people look out for each other."
While the downtown is walkable, public bus routes also offer transportation, so you don't need to rely on a car to get around. For the culture fiends, Oneonta boasts a handful of free museums to enjoy an affordable yet fun day of sightseeing. Travelers looking for a breath of fresh air should head to Oneonta's picturesque public parks, where paved footpaths are perfect leisurely strolls, while wilderness trails offer serene hikes along the Susquehanna River. Young or old, Oneonta is a great place to be.
Oneonta offers free museums for family fun
Crowded with quaint brick storefronts, Oneonta's historic Main Street is a walkable thoroughfare ideal for enjoying a relaxing stroll. You'll find the weekend Farmers Market here, which supplies shoppers with everything from artisanal breads and fruits to potted plants, apple cider, and fresh flowers. For those with needlework hobbies, Leatherstocking Quilts is a go-to spot for colorful fabrics, quilts, and even sewing classes, while home decor items and handmade accessories can be found at The Artisans' Guild. Bookworms can browse the shelves at the Green Toad Bookstore, which is next door to the Latté Lounge. Find a good book to read while sipping your morning coffee.
Anyone who enjoys sightseeing can take advantage of the cultural offerings around town. Free for the public is the Yager Museum of Art & Culture. Wander through the extensive displays of European artworks, including paintings from the Renaissance and pop art by famed icons like Andy Warhol, along with Native American artifacts like pottery and textiles. "Engaging exhibits and an incredible collection," wrote a previous visitor.
Also free to visit is the Science Discovery Center on the campus of the State University of New York, boasting immersive exhibits and even a planetarium. Children can keep their hands busy with building blocks and visual experiments to learn all about science. "This was a great free museum. My grandkids didn't want to leave after almost [two] hours," a previous visitor shared. At the planetarium, bring the family to weekend screenings of short films for an educational journey through the stars and constellations. For the history buffs, take a tour of the Swart-Wilcox House Museum, a rustic mansion built by a soldier of the Revolutionary War. Also free of charge, step back in time to explore Oneonta's oldest dwelling.
Head into the outdoors and enjoy tasty eateries in Oneonta
The scenic parks around Oneonta offer picturesque views of New York's countryside. Green lawns and shady trees beckon for refreshing strolls at Neawha Park, which also features a playground with slides and swings. Bring a hamper to the picnic tables and grill up a tasty snack. "Perhaps the best spot in Oneonta," says a local visitor. Woodland scenery can be found at Wilber Park, where the Oneonta Creek flows through the landscape. Those with an outdoorsy streak can follow the trails along the creek for a peaceful hike or spend time relaxing with the family at the park's swimming pool.
Head into the sloping countryside landscape with a trek along the Oneonta Susquehanna Greenway. Trailheads are dotted around town, leading hikers along the banks of the Susquehanna River through shady woodlands. Avid anglers can also bring their rods to the river for a day of fishing. Meanwhile, south of town is Emmons Pond Bog, which can be explored along an interpretive trail designed by the Science Discovery Center. Step into an idyllic wilderness where pines tower overhead and gentle waterfalls trickle down rocky bluffs. For more outdoor adventures, just 30 minutes away is Glimmerglass Lake, New York's super clean lake tucked next to "America's most perfect village."
When hunger strikes, head back downtown. Sip cocktails and tuck into diverse flavors at the Autumn Café, which can "put together a dish that will send your taste buds to heaven," according to a previous customer. Indulge in spring rolls and stir-fried noodles at Simply Thai, or enjoy a glass of wine with Italian dishes amidst an upscale ambience at Toscana Northern Italian Grill. Whether you're a senior trying to relocate or just looking for an escape from the city, consider Oneonta.