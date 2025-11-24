New York's Super Clean 'Glimmerglass' Lake Is Tucked Next To 'America's Most Perfect Village'

While the bright lights of New York City are certainly magical, the rest of the state boasts hidden gems worthy of just as much praise. Head to the sweeping valleys of the Catskill Mountains and you'll find a picturesque lake so refreshingly clean it supplies drinking water to the town tucked along the lakeshore. Home to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, the historic community of Cooperstown — sometimes referred to as "America's most perfect village" encompasses a maze of delightfully walkable streets opening up to enchanting countryside vistas, not to mention the abundance of museums and local eateries. Situated at the southern edge of Otsego Lake, one of upstate New York's most beautiful lakes, Cooperstown is just about as delightful as weekend getaways come.

Formed by ancient glaciers, Otsego Lake's shimmery surface was referred to as glimmerglass by the iconic American author, James Fenimore Cooper, in his renowned novel series "The Leatherstocking Tales," which includes the now-classic historical romance, "The Last of the Mohicans." The settlement that eventually developed into Cooperstown was established by the author's father, William Cooper during the 18th century, and this old-world charm can still be felt all around.

Buses designed in the style of vintage trolley cars zoom through town, shuttling passengers from one historic landmark to another. Stroll along Main Street to soak up the idyllic architecture, or spend the day amidst the exhibits of folk art and Native American crafts at the Fenimore Art Museum. On the northeast shore of Otsego Lake is Glimmerglass State Park, a swimming and picnicking paradise. Paddle the crystalline waters and hike the mountainous trails before heading back to Cooperstown for a tasty meal. Roughly a four-hour drive from Manhattan, an extended vacation in this lakeside gem will be the perfect escape from the busy city.