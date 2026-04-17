Between Grand Junction And Telluride Is Colorado's Underrated Lakeside State Park To Fish And Swim
You've heard and probably used the phrase "get away from it all." However, bigger state parks are often full of people with the same idea, so you may end up in a crowd anyway. But there is an underrated state park in Delta, Colorado — a mellow escape with wineries and lots of charm – that you may want to select for your next vacation. The 314-acre Sweitzer Lake State Park fits the bill for "getting away," with a beautiful 137-acre reservoir for water sports; beach days; fishing; and stunning views of the San Juan Mountains, the Uncompahgre Plateau, and Grand Mesa, the largest flattop mountain in the world.
Unlike the popular (and busy) State Forest State Park, which gets around 330,000 visitors per year, or Eldorado Canyon State Park with over 500,000 annual visitors, Sweitzer Lake State Park is listed as having just "several thousand" visitors in its official brochure. State Representative for Colorado Matt Soper posted about the park on his Facebook page, calling it a "hidden gem." One reason for this reputation may be because it's not particularly close to any major city: Grand Junction is over 40 miles northwest of the park, while Telluride is 86 miles southeast. The closest major airport to Delta is Denver International Airport at 300 miles away, which has some of the best airport shopping in the country, according to travelers. However, you can also fly into the smaller Montrose Regional Airport at 20 miles away or Grand Junction Regional Airport at 46 miles away. Given the distance, you'll need a car to get there.
Fishing, swimming, and hiking at Sweitzer Lake State Park
Sweitzer Lake State Park has a $10 daily vehicle pass fee at the time of this writing, or $4 for individuals if you're walking in. Fishing is a popular way to pass the time at the lake, and you can try your hand at catching catfish, carp, and bluegill. Note, however, that this is a catch-and-release lake.
When the sun is out and the weather is warm, you may want to take a dip. The park has a sandy beach for swimming, but there are no lifeguards, so keep an eye on the little ones. You can even do some scuba diving. A reviewer on Google says of the park, "Great place to relax and enjoy the water. ... Swimming area is great, not too deep for the tykes/kiddos (life jackets available)." If you want to stretch your legs, there is the Sweitzer Trail, which is 1.4 miles along the lake for hiking and biking. While you explore, consider using the park's birder checklist to keep track of what you see. You may also spot animals like deer, rabbits, and foxes.
Boating and picnicking at Sweitzer Lake State Park
Sweitzer Lake State Park also welcomes boaters. You can bring in power boats, canoes, sailboats, and jet skis; look for the boat ramp on the west side of the lake. After you spend some time on the water, you can grab one of the 32 picnic spots for lunch. In these areas, you'll find a fire ring or grill and a great view of the lake. You can bring your leashed dog with you anywhere outside of the swim beach (per Colorado State Parks), so they can enjoy the park as well.
There is no camping allowed at Sweitzer Lake State Park, which is currently day use only. However, according to the aforementioned Facebook post by Representative Matt Soper, 600 acres next to the park are set to be developed into "camp sites, picnic areas, biking, running, walking trails etc." Finally, if you've rented a car and you're looking for more outdoor Colorado adventures, Sweitzer Lake State Park is right between Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area, a canyon-filled hiking retreat, to the west, and the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests to the east.