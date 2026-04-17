Between Grand Junction And Telluride Is Colorado's Underrated Lakeside State Park To Fish And Swim

You've heard and probably used the phrase "get away from it all." However, bigger state parks are often full of people with the same idea, so you may end up in a crowd anyway. But there is an underrated state park in Delta, Colorado — a mellow escape with wineries and lots of charm – that you may want to select for your next vacation. The 314-acre Sweitzer Lake State Park fits the bill for "getting away," with a beautiful 137-acre reservoir for water sports; beach days; fishing; and stunning views of the San Juan Mountains, the Uncompahgre Plateau, and Grand Mesa, the largest flattop mountain in the world.

Unlike the popular (and busy) State Forest State Park, which gets around 330,000 visitors per year, or Eldorado Canyon State Park with over 500,000 annual visitors, Sweitzer Lake State Park is listed as having just "several thousand" visitors in its official brochure. State Representative for Colorado Matt Soper posted about the park on his Facebook page, calling it a "hidden gem." One reason for this reputation may be because it's not particularly close to any major city: Grand Junction is over 40 miles northwest of the park, while Telluride is 86 miles southeast. The closest major airport to Delta is Denver International Airport at 300 miles away, which has some of the best airport shopping in the country, according to travelers. However, you can also fly into the smaller Montrose Regional Airport at 20 miles away or Grand Junction Regional Airport at 46 miles away. Given the distance, you'll need a car to get there.