Settled Between Denver And Moab Is A Mellow Colorado Escape With Wineries, Rafting, And Frontier Charm
In the late 1800s, Colorado's mountains saw an influx of settlers into its valleys after gold was discovered in the streams. This sparked the state's wild west era, and today, vestiges of these once-booming gold rush hubs that are now abandoned towns can be visited. However, some towns — like Delta, Colorado — remained strong in the economic decline that ravaged the area once the gold hype petered out. Known as the "City of Murals" for its over 20 pieces of artwork adorning the exteriors of its 30 preserved buildings, Delta survives off the strength of its community. Its people are farmers and winemakers, generations of cattle raisers, and rodeo cowboys and girls, descendants of the Wild West pioneers.
Delta sits pretty amidst stunning landscapes expanding in all directions. Gunnison National Park — a stop in the most incredible road trip itinerary to all four of Colorado's national parks — lies to the east, a perfect location for rafting and other water sports. Meanwhile, Uncompahrge National Forest spreads out westward, and the San Juan Mountain Range snakes south of the town. The area sees over 300 days of sun a year on average. Which, coupled with the fact that it is located within a banana belt, means that the town experiences warmer weather compared to other parts of the state. Delta also features a multitude of wineries, most of which are best visited during September during the Colorado Mountain Winefest, which marks the harvest season in this Colorado valley wine paradise similar to Napa.
Wine and dine in Colorado's wine country
Located about four and a half hours from Denver — and roughly five hours and a half from Moab, Utah — Delta is a small town with a population of 9,266. The town itself is 4,875 feet above sea level, but the surrounding areas rise even higher. Stone Cottage Cellars, for example, sustainably farms their vineyards at elevations between 4,500 to 6,500 feet, since the high elevations and consistent sunlight create an ideal environment for grapes to accumulate sugar and retain acidity.
The wines at Stone Cottage Cellars are unique for several other reasons. It's family-owned, much like the rest of the farms and vineyards in Delta, and the quality of their grapes make for first-rate Colorado chardonnay, merlot, and pinot noir. Every weekend, they invite the community to their property for a barrel tasting, gourmet food, and wine pairing events. It's a great place to enjoy elk wellington and salt-baked sea trout while sipping wine and taking in the views of the mountains.
Aside from Stone Cottage Cellars, Delta boasts at least 18 other wineries and tasting rooms in the area. Some of them are the oldest wineries in Colorado, such as Stoney Mesa Winery. Also family-owned, they are located 24 minutes outside of town and are known for their branded malbec and pinot gris. Having recently opened up its own tasting room, Stoney Mesa Winery hosts Sunday brunches and flower arranging workshops for the community — perfectly paired with its wines, of course.
Explore the Delta area's frontier
The land around Delta invokes the old frontier — including the people, farms, entertainment, and water activities. Farms are considered the backbone of America, and Delta is home to 1,511 of them covering 187,247 acres. 90% of all farms are family- or individually-owned and operated, producing some of the best quality food produced in the state. These humble folks can be met and supported at the different farmers' markets that pop up from May through October.
It is also possible to find Delta's residents taking part in frontier sports at the Delta County Fair. Here, cowboys and girls participate in rodeos, cars kick up dirt and create carnage at the demolition derbies, and the community feasts at the free barbecue gathering, watermelon-eating contest, and at the various cooking contests. There's a touch of country at the Delta County Fair that gives visitors a Colorado Wild West experience.
Finally, the landscape provides a plethora of opportunities to engage with this frontier firsthand. At the Gunnison River, companies like Gunnison River Expedition lead tours on Class One to Class Five whitewater rapids. Sweitzer Lake State Park, a 314-acre expanse with a 137 surface-acre reservoir, allows folks to jet ski, paddle board, scuba diving, and wind surf — all this to go along with three miles of hiking trails. Better yet, these excursions are waiting to be explored not even 20 minutes outside of town.