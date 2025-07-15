Settled Between Denver And Moab Is A Mellow Colorado Escape With Wineries, Rafting, And Frontier Charm

In the late 1800s, Colorado's mountains saw an influx of settlers into its valleys after gold was discovered in the streams. This sparked the state's wild west era, and today, vestiges of these once-booming gold rush hubs that are now abandoned towns can be visited. However, some towns — like Delta, Colorado — remained strong in the economic decline that ravaged the area once the gold hype petered out. Known as the "City of Murals" for its over 20 pieces of artwork adorning the exteriors of its 30 preserved buildings, Delta survives off the strength of its community. Its people are farmers and winemakers, generations of cattle raisers, and rodeo cowboys and girls, descendants of the Wild West pioneers.

Delta sits pretty amidst stunning landscapes expanding in all directions. Gunnison National Park — a stop in the most incredible road trip itinerary to all four of Colorado's national parks — lies to the east, a perfect location for rafting and other water sports. Meanwhile, Uncompahrge National Forest spreads out westward, and the San Juan Mountain Range snakes south of the town. The area sees over 300 days of sun a year on average. Which, coupled with the fact that it is located within a banana belt, means that the town experiences warmer weather compared to other parts of the state. Delta also features a multitude of wineries, most of which are best visited during September during the Colorado Mountain Winefest, which marks the harvest season in this Colorado valley wine paradise similar to Napa.