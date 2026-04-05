Major Airports That Have The Best Shopping, According To Travelers
There's no better way to pass the time at the airport than indulging in a little retail therapy. After all, everyone back home needs a souvenir, and did your trip even happen unless you're in possession of a duty-free receipt to show for it? While some flyers are content watching planes taxi down the runway, others are all too happy to while away the minutes in pursuit of conspicuous consumption. If you're the latter kind of traveler, consider bringing an empty bag for your next stop at one of these five major airports that frequent flyers say offer seriously swoon-worthy shopping.
The history of airport shopping stretches back to the first duty-free shop, which opened in 1947 at Shannon Airport in Ireland. At the time, transatlantic flights commonly stopped there for refueling. Airport employee Brendan O'Regan recognized an opportunity to sell tax-free Irish goods to travelers in transit. The Irish government gave the idea a green light, and thus the world's first duty-free shop opened, with the concept not landing in America until 1962. By the 1980s, airports began expanding beyond duty-free, adding branded retail and specialty shops. In the 1990s, terminals evolved into full-blown shopping meccas, ushering in our current era of luxury boutiques, ubiquitous Brookstone outlets, and premium souvenir shops.
Alongside gleaming pre-flight shopping malls, today's airports spoil travelers with an array of amenities designed to create an excellent overall travel experience. With that in mind, we endeavored to spotlight exceptional shopping at airports that also wow with perks like amazing restaurants, cool museums, luxurious lounges, recreational spaces, and live music.
Denver International Airport (DEN)
When you find a major U.S. airport at the forefront of viral trends like the Labubu craze, you know it takes retail seriously. The hub in question is Denver International Airport (DEN), among the first in the country to sell the wildly popular Labubu dolls at its on-site retailer, Boxtastic, during the 2025 holiday season. Yet, for frequent flyers passing through the largest airport in the U.S. (it's literally twice the size of Manhattan), DEN's reputation as a shopping destination is nothing new. In fact, USA Today readers voted it the No. 2 "Best Airport for Shopping" in the country long before Labubu debuted.
DEN is home to dozens of shops, the best of which spotlight goods showcasing Colorado's adventurous spirit. CK Athleisure carries regional and well-known designers, while Boulder-based brand Shinesty is ideal for picking up attire suited to the shape-shifting Rocky Mountain weather. Lumira fashions lovely silver and gold jewelry inspired by Colorado's outstanding natural beauty. At No Boundaries, you can pick up all the outerwear you need for hiking and biking through majestic Red Rocks Park and Ampitheatre, one of the ultimate Colorado destinations to visit.
Local goods and artistic treasures can be found at Arts District Market, and there's no leaving Denver without popping by Bjorn's Colorado Honey, which has five locations across Gates A, B, and C. Its locally-made, bee-based products, which include skin care, soap, and a variety of honeys, make excellent souvenirs and gifts. All in all, several 5-star Yelp reviews include a nod to the airport's diverse shopping. One Yelp reviewer specifically mentioned the shops are among the reasons DEN is their "favorite domestic airport," writing that "the concourses have a lot of interesting establishments."
Miami International Airport (MIA)
Budget-conscious travelers navigating the sleek shopping expanse in North Terminal Concourse D at Miami International Airport (MIA) might consider locking up their wallets. This Sunshine State airport boasts more than 120 shops across its three terminals (duty-free shops are in all three), with Concourse D the indisputable king of "shop 'til you drop." Which isn't hyperbole since MIA became the first North American airport to pamper travelers with luxurious "Wait n Rest" sleep rooms intended for short-term stays. So if you're feeling a nap after running through high-end, airport retailers like Dior, Michael Kors, and Montblanc, or familiar brands including the LEGO Store, Sunglass Hut, and Victoria's Secret, go ahead and indulge. "Lots of shopping options for last-minute souvenir and local tastes," noted a Google user in a 5-star review of MIA.
For goods that invoke the trendy, quintessential spirit of South Beach, grab hand-rolled cigars at Cuban Crafters, shop colorful, upscale, and local designs at Coco Bay, or splurge at Miami Heat Store, sellers of apparel and gear from the three-time NBA Champions of the same name. If money is really burning a hole through your pocket, wind your way through The Shoppes at Ocean Drive, a 10,000-square-foot shopping expanse that's bursting with loads more retailers.
As part of a $1 billion expansion led by Miami-Dade County and American Airlines, Concourse D is set for a major upgrade, with construction expected to begin in 2027. This means even more shopping is on the way, along with new restaurants that will no doubt continue to anchor MIA's place on Food & Wine's list of "Top 10 Airports for Food and Drink." With so many tempting shops and food options to pass the time, it's no wonder MIA was also voted "Best Airport for Layovers" by Global Traveler.
San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
Alongside amenities like dedicated yoga rooms and a cultural museum, San Francisco International Airport (SFO) boasts a diversity of shopping befitting one of the West Coast's most cosmopolitan cities. Although SFO doesn't quite rival Union Square, travelers still have plenty of high-end goodies and unique souvenirs to peruse while waiting to depart this iconic city that's famous for its landmark Golden Gate Bridge. As SFO's Director of Revenue Development, Cheryl Nashir, revealed to International Airport Review, the shops at SFO strive to meet public demand. "It is the broad concept, general store or department store-type offers that we see an appetite for, as well as the very small, pop-up-style stores that have authentic and carefully curated concepts."
Terminal 3 features a joint Jo Malone and Tom Ford boutique, but International Terminal A is where the real high-end magic happens. You'll blow your budget here on duty-free shopping at Burberry, Coach, the APM Monaco & Swarovski jewelry counter, and more. "A ton of high-end shops like Gucci, Hermès, YSL, and food options. It wouldn't be awful if your flight is delayed," joked a Google reviewer. Mall stalwarts like MAC, L'Occitane, and the Lego Store are located in Harvey Milk Terminal 1, which also houses a sizable iStore, as well as a Therabody kiosk for picking up wellness gadgets.
Shop unique, city-branded apparel like caps, sweatshirts, and tees at San Franpsycho, a local retailer that operates several locations throughout the city. SFO is also home to a cadre of decadent chocolatiers, including GR Chocolate Boutique, Chocolate Market, and Socola Chocolatier. Speaking of delectable palate pleasers, gourmands will hardly be surprised to discover this foodie city airport is another solid contender on Food & Wine's list of "10 Top U.S. Airports for Food and Drink."
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)
As if breathtaking natural beauty, vibrant neighborhoods filled with food, fun, and friendly vibes, and world-famous coffee aren't enough, add Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to the ever-growing list of reasons to love the Pacific Northwest. A standout travel hub that has landed in the top 10 of Skytrax's annual World Airport Awards for North America four years in a row (2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025), Sea-Tac, as it's alternately known, is awash in art installations and treats travelers to live music 7 days a week. Featuring 60-plus restaurants showcasing everything from exceptional regional coffee to seafood, Sea-Tac is another winner on Food & Wine's "Top 10 Best U.S. Airports for Food and Drink" list. It's hardly a surprise, then, that the airport's dozens of shops are filled with reasons to splurge.
Coach, MAC, TUMI, Filson, and Swarovski are the airport's most recognizable brands, along with ubiquitous airport retailers InMotion and Hudson. Where Sea-Tac shines is with its tight collection of local retailers who offer an array of apparel, artisanal products, and handicrafts. Show Pony carries clothing and accessories from independent, Pacific Northwest designers, concept shop CHALO showcases fun, colorful, Seattle-centric gifts and kitsch, and the impeccably curated shelves of Made in Washington are perfect for picking up locally produced edibles, wine, and crafts. More must-stop shopping awaits at Planewear, which specializes in retro goods harkening back to the "golden age of flying," such as books, games, and clothing emblazoned with retro branding like logos for TWA and Pan Am.
As of this writing, Concourse C is undergoing an expansion that's set to add even more shopping. For now, one frequent flyer on Google shared her delight with the current offerings. "Big, expanding international airport. Very busy, but manageable. Any type of food or drink you could want. Souvenirs galore."
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)
If you're waiting to depart at bustling Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), you've got plenty of options for passing the time. Peruse the rotating exhibits and permanent collections at the Terminal 3 and Terminal 4 airport museum, or hunt down a fine read at the airport's Free Little Library installed in the "Culture Corner" of Terminal 3. Got energy to burn? Hit the airport's impressive, mile-long fitness trail, or kill the time browsing the stores at this airport that USA Today readers voted as the fifth best for shopping in the country.
The airport's well-curated selection of stores is primarily clustered around Terminal 3 and Terminal 4, which pleased one Google reviewer. "Plenty of shopping and dining options near the gates, offering a great variety for every traveler." Travelers can shop an ample mix of clothing boutiques, novelty snacks, Arizona souvenirs, and artisanal goods brimming with Southwestern and Mexican flair. In Terminal 3, Discover Arizona and Indigenous/Mosaic are top spots for snatching up keepsakes with local and Native American spirit. Convenience stores include InMotion and Tech On The Go for electronics, Travel Outfitters and Johnston & Murphy for apparel and footwear, and Phoenix Public Market for delicious gourmet munchies.
For duty-free shopping, head to Terminal 4, where many of PHX's stores are located. If you missed stocking up on Phoenix fashion trends at Bunky Boutique downtown, you can shop the stylish PHX outpost. A flurry of local temptations awaits at Earth Spirit, home to artisanal jewelry, pottery, and home goods, and at Arizona Roadtrip, proud hosts of a Local Artisan Market showcasing goods from regional artisans. Sonora Southwest Living is another essential stop for Southwestern-inspired merchandise, including furniture.
Methodology
To compile this list of major airports with the best shopping, we consulted airport websites, travel publications and blogs, and review platforms.
We narrowed our selections by reviewing coverage from outlets like USA Today, Food & Wine, The Points Guy, and Skytrax, many of which incorporated passenger insights and reader surveys. We then cross-referenced these sources to identify airports that consistently ranked highly for shopping. From there, we analyzed traveler reviews from platforms such as Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor to assess firsthand feedback and determine which airport shopping experiences impressed passengers most.
We strived to rank airports that not only offered passengers a great shopping experience, but also an overall superior travel experience. To achieve this, we cross-referenced our selected airports with other "best of" lists ("best food and drink," "best for layovers," "best overall airport," etc.) determined by a range of publications. Thus, our final rankings reflect more than just great airport shopping — they are great airports for shopping at some of the nation's most celebrated travel hubs.