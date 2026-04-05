Major Airports That Have The Best Shopping, According To Travelers

There's no better way to pass the time at the airport than indulging in a little retail therapy. After all, everyone back home needs a souvenir, and did your trip even happen unless you're in possession of a duty-free receipt to show for it? While some flyers are content watching planes taxi down the runway, others are all too happy to while away the minutes in pursuit of conspicuous consumption. If you're the latter kind of traveler, consider bringing an empty bag for your next stop at one of these five major airports that frequent flyers say offer seriously swoon-worthy shopping.

The history of airport shopping stretches back to the first duty-free shop, which opened in 1947 at Shannon Airport in Ireland. At the time, transatlantic flights commonly stopped there for refueling. Airport employee Brendan O'Regan recognized an opportunity to sell tax-free Irish goods to travelers in transit. The Irish government gave the idea a green light, and thus the world's first duty-free shop opened, with the concept not landing in America until 1962. By the 1980s, airports began expanding beyond duty-free, adding branded retail and specialty shops. In the 1990s, terminals evolved into full-blown shopping meccas, ushering in our current era of luxury boutiques, ubiquitous Brookstone outlets, and premium souvenir shops.

Alongside gleaming pre-flight shopping malls, today's airports spoil travelers with an array of amenities designed to create an excellent overall travel experience. With that in mind, we endeavored to spotlight exceptional shopping at airports that also wow with perks like amazing restaurants, cool museums, luxurious lounges, recreational spaces, and live music.