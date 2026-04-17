The Bahamas' Wave-Free Hidden Gem Has Crystal-Clear Water And Soft White Sand

For many, the Bahamas are at or near the top of the list when it comes to tropical beach destinations. However, saying you want to go on a Bahamian vacation is somewhat overgeneralized. The Bahamas actually consists of 32 districts, more than 700 islands, and over 2,500 islets or cays. Although less than three dozen of those islands are inhabited, hundreds of the islands and cays are used by locals and visitors alike for a variety of recreational activities, ranging from snorkeling to fishing. One district that has both inhabited and uninhabited islands (as well as crystal-clear water and soft white sand) is Exuma.

According to Discover Exuma, this region has 365 islands — one for every day of the year, if you will. Only a few of these are inhabited, with Great Exuma and Little Exuma (the southernmost islands) having the largest populations and some of the best beaches and top resorts in the Bahamas. Of course, almost every one of the other islands in Exuma has something to offer, too. These enclaves provide unique experiences you can only have in the Caribbean, from relaxing at a boat-access-only beach bar to swimming with pigs.

The first step to enjoying those experiences is getting to Exuma. Flights arrive at Exuma International Airport in Georgetown from a handful of U.S. cities (Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Atlanta, and Charlotte), per Exuma Exclusives. Another option is to fly into Nassau and take a short island-hopper flight (30-45 minutes) or long ferry ride (10 hours) to Exuma. Hopper flights are available from Nassau to both Exuma International and the district's small airport on Staniel Cay. Travelers can also book private charter flights from Ft. Lauderdale to Staniel Cay.