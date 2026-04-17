The Bahamas' Wave-Free Hidden Gem Has Crystal-Clear Water And Soft White Sand
For many, the Bahamas are at or near the top of the list when it comes to tropical beach destinations. However, saying you want to go on a Bahamian vacation is somewhat overgeneralized. The Bahamas actually consists of 32 districts, more than 700 islands, and over 2,500 islets or cays. Although less than three dozen of those islands are inhabited, hundreds of the islands and cays are used by locals and visitors alike for a variety of recreational activities, ranging from snorkeling to fishing. One district that has both inhabited and uninhabited islands (as well as crystal-clear water and soft white sand) is Exuma.
According to Discover Exuma, this region has 365 islands — one for every day of the year, if you will. Only a few of these are inhabited, with Great Exuma and Little Exuma (the southernmost islands) having the largest populations and some of the best beaches and top resorts in the Bahamas. Of course, almost every one of the other islands in Exuma has something to offer, too. These enclaves provide unique experiences you can only have in the Caribbean, from relaxing at a boat-access-only beach bar to swimming with pigs.
The first step to enjoying those experiences is getting to Exuma. Flights arrive at Exuma International Airport in Georgetown from a handful of U.S. cities (Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Atlanta, and Charlotte), per Exuma Exclusives. Another option is to fly into Nassau and take a short island-hopper flight (30-45 minutes) or long ferry ride (10 hours) to Exuma. Hopper flights are available from Nassau to both Exuma International and the district's small airport on Staniel Cay. Travelers can also book private charter flights from Ft. Lauderdale to Staniel Cay.
Calm, sparkling blue waters surround Exuma
One of the primary reasons visitors travel to the Bahamas (or any Caribbean destination, for that matter) is the water. In that category, Exuma ranks exceptionally high, with crystal-clear water that is typically fairly calm. In fact, it is usually calm enough to paddleboard comfortably. That's just one of the ways you can enjoy the waters here, though. The seas here are also perfect for boating, kayaking, sailing, and swimming. The untroubled depths make Exuma an ideal spot for beginner snorkelers, while divers can explore reefs and wrecks with Dive Exuma, a PADI 5-star resort.
When swimming the waters around the various islands and cays in Exuma, it is sometimes not a question of who, but rather what you are swimming alongside. Swimming with nurse sharks on Compass Cay is one popular activity. Yet, it pales in comparison to taking a dip with the swimming pigs of Exuma on the aptly named Pig Island (formally known as Big Major Cay). You can also take a water taxi to Stocking Island, where you can wade amongst hordes of stingrays in the shallows. While there, you can grab a bite or a drink at the famous Chat n' Chill Beach Bar, a spot only accessible by boat. Back on Great Exuma, Hooper's Bay Beach offers the opportunity to swim with sea turtles.
Excellent snorkeling can be had around pretty much all the islands and cays in Exuma. However, for a world-class snorkeling and diving experience, visit Exuma Cays Land & Sea Park (the Bahamas' oldest national park). Established as the first marine reserve in the Caribbean, Exuma Cays Land & Sea Park has been protecting the reefs and waters around Shroud Cay and Bell Cay since 1958. It is accessible by boat only and is very popular among snorkelers and divers.
Explore the shores of Exuma's white sand beaches
The Bahamas have some of the best beaches in the world, many of which are found in Exuma. From secluded stretches of sand to beaches filled with activities, just about every size and type of beach can be found here. For visitors, the bigger problem often is narrowing it down to a reasonable number of beaches to spend time on while vacationing in Exuma.
If you like interacting with wildlife, the aforementioned Stocking Island not only has a beach for stingrays, but also one that is known for having myriads of starfish — Starfish Beach. Or, you can head over to Allen's Cay and feed veggies to iguanas lounging on the beach. Other beaches have unique quirks of their own. On Little Exuma, Tropic of Cancer Beach is a novelty in that its namesake line of latitude intersects Exuma on this beach. It is also considered one of the more beautiful beaches in Exuma. Across the bridge on Great Exuma, you can take a three-hour ATV tour that encircles the island and covers numerous beaches.
For those looking for a more private beach experience, Pretty Molly Beach on Little Exuma and Jolly Hall Beach on Great Exuma are both fairly secluded and attract relatively sparse crowds. You can also rent a boat or take a water taxi to numerous local cays and secluded beaches. Moriah Harbor Cay has several isolated nature preserve beaches that are protected, which allows flora and fauna to thrive. Regardless of which beach you're on, the sunrises and sunsets can be spectacular. Among the best beaches for sunrises are Three Sisters Beach on Great Exuma and Tropic of Cancer Beach on Little Exuma. For sunsets, you'll want to be at Hooper's Bay Beach on Great Exuma.