Portland's Once-Largest Building Is Now An Oregon Event Space With Art And A Scenic Glass Elevator

Part of what makes Portland such a remarkable city is that it's full of hidden gems. From the quirkiest coffee shop with a totally offbeat atmosphere to the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall with the iconic "Portland" sign out front, there's always something to discover. But if you find yourself in the northwestern district (or crossing over the Fremont Bridge), you may happen to see a massive building with the name Montgomery Park on top of it. As a former Portland local, I always wondered what was inside, and when I first visited, I was stunned.

Although Montgomery Park isn't necessarily a trendy shopping and dining spot (yet), it's one of the most unique and memorable office buildings and event spaces in the city. But the architecture is what really shines, especially with the nine-story glass atrium in the center of it all. Even just walking through the space, I was in awe of its grandeur, making it a worthy addition to any Portland itinerary. To help enhance the interior, artwork adorns many of the walls, adding pops of color and texture.

At the time of this writing, Montgomery Park is mostly an office building, with a handful of retail options. It's also an event space, which I discovered by working a few events there while I lived in Portland. But the current owners of the building, Menashe Properties, plan to transform it into a mixed-use space.