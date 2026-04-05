Portland's Quirkiest Coffee Shop Is Top-Rated And One Of The City's Oldest, With A Totally Offbeat Atmosphere

Coffee shops have become sleek places to grab a meticulously made drink or to sit down with an open laptop as you "work from home." Some orders don't even involve speaking to a barista — a few taps on your phone and soon a drink with your name scribbled on the side is ready. The experience in Portland's Rimsky-Korsakoffee House is unlike any other modern coffee shop. The live classical music, table service, and quirky decor make this akin to a classic Viennese coffeehouse, filtered through the lens of a Portland eccentric. Growing up in Portland in the '90s — when Portland was cheap, a little frightening, and oddballs didn't have to appeal to everyone so they could make rent — my friends and I would go to Rimsky's (as locals call it) at night to unwind after performing in a high school play. The coffeehouse doesn't open until 7 p.m. and doesn't serve alcohol, so it's perfect for drama kids to hang out in and feel their big emotions.

Walking up the steps to the front porch, you'd mistake Rimsky's for any other old house. Hidden behind trees and unmarked by any sign, the house sends an uncurious passerby on their way without a second look. Then, you enter. A jester doll sits on a swing, feet dangling over the lobby. The dark dining room has candles, string lights, and old lanterns. Adding to the atmosphere is a pianist playing classical music. Even the bathroom gets in on the fun, with an underwater theme. Look up and you'll see someone sitting on a dock with their feet in the water. Across from the toilet, a mannequin sits in a kayak, presumably drowned. The quirky atmosphere nearly justifies a stay in the affordable Central Eastside neighborhood all on its own.