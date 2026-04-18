California's Vintage Train Ride In Sacramento Has Scenic Views, Themed Events, And Wine Experiences

California's capital city of Sacramento has a rich history, particularly when it comes to the railroad. It was the western terminus for America's Transcontinental Railroad, and it was home to the first passenger rail line west of the Mississippi. To learn more, you can visit the California State Railroad Museum in Sacramento's vibrant riverfront district near the iconic Tower Bridge. If all that history inspires you to ride the rails yourself — or if you're someone who likes to enjoy countryside views with a drink in your hand — book a ticket with the River Fox Train. You can choose your own adventure for your rail experience, with options including rail biking, a murder mystery dinner, afternoon tea, and a wine tasting.

The rail line runs west towards the town of Woodland, and it dates back to 1911. The 14-mile track was used by the Northern Electric Railway for a few decades, and it was used by freight trains after 1941. Now, a six-car train uses 10 miles of the line to take passengers on a journey through the scenic Sacramento countryside.

If you're feeling athletic and the weather is nice, you might be interested in the two-seater railbikes. While they do require effort, you can still have a relatively relaxed ride, since they have electric assist motors. You'll ride 10 miles round trip, with two guides on the rails with you. The experience is available to both single and double riders.