California's Vintage Train Ride In Sacramento Has Scenic Views, Themed Events, And Wine Experiences
California's capital city of Sacramento has a rich history, particularly when it comes to the railroad. It was the western terminus for America's Transcontinental Railroad, and it was home to the first passenger rail line west of the Mississippi. To learn more, you can visit the California State Railroad Museum in Sacramento's vibrant riverfront district near the iconic Tower Bridge. If all that history inspires you to ride the rails yourself — or if you're someone who likes to enjoy countryside views with a drink in your hand — book a ticket with the River Fox Train. You can choose your own adventure for your rail experience, with options including rail biking, a murder mystery dinner, afternoon tea, and a wine tasting.
The rail line runs west towards the town of Woodland, and it dates back to 1911. The 14-mile track was used by the Northern Electric Railway for a few decades, and it was used by freight trains after 1941. Now, a six-car train uses 10 miles of the line to take passengers on a journey through the scenic Sacramento countryside.
If you're feeling athletic and the weather is nice, you might be interested in the two-seater railbikes. While they do require effort, you can still have a relatively relaxed ride, since they have electric assist motors. You'll ride 10 miles round trip, with two guides on the rails with you. The experience is available to both single and double riders.
Seasonal and themed rides on the River Fox Train in Sacramento
If you want to enjoy something more leisurely (and to be protected from the elements), board the River Fox Train. There's a variety of rides throughout the year, with something for just about everyone. The family-friendly Springliner has face painting on the train and games at the station. There are boozy themed rides involving both beer and wine for those 21 and older. The wine ride, known as the Old Vine Express, offers wines from the Michael David Winery in Lodi. Guides will take you through a selection of five wines over the course of two hours. Non-drinkers can get in on the fun with a boba tea tasting ride, and for a touch of elegance, you can book the afternoon tea ride. The Murder Mystery Train, held once a month, includes a meal that you eat as you participate in a whodunit.
There are also holiday themed rides for Halloween, Christmas, and Mother's Day. Whatever experience you choose, you'll get on board in West Sacramento. It's about a 20-minute drive from downtown Sacramento and less than 5 miles from the Sacramento International Airport, one of the least stressful airports in the country. Plan for your train ride to take at least a couple of hours.
If you can't get enough of historic train rides in California, you have more options. The sister train for the River Fox is the Skunk Train in Fort Bragg, which can take you to the Glen Blair Bar in a redwood forest.