One Of California's Largest Sonoma Coast Campgrounds Offers Secluded Beachy Camping And Modern Amenities
Stretching over 50 miles from Bodega Bay's sheltered shores to the mouth of the Gualala River, California's scenic (and less crowded) Sonoma Coast offers the chance to experience a particularly beautiful corner of the state's northern shoreline. From Shell Beach's tidepools to the clifftop trails at Bodega Head, and all the wild, weathered headlands in between, this swath of Sonoma County is in no way a secret. Still, it doesn't get the same attention as the Big Sur Coast, despite its location along Highway 1. If you're planning on visiting the Sonoma coast, though, Bodega Dunes Campground deserves some spotlight.
As a Bay Area local, I've been coming to this campground for years. Protected by towering dunes in underrated Sonoma Coast State Park, the campground boasts 99 sites, making it one of the largest campgrounds on the Sonoma Coast. However, with spacious spots tucked between cypresses, eucalyptus trees, coastal shrub, dunes, and thickets of willows, the compound feels intimate and secluded. Combine that with hot showers and easy access from Highway 1 and the campground is a true gem. Most sites have enough room for several tents, and the winding road connecting the secluded campground features foliage that makes it feel more like a nature trail. The friendly camp hosts are the cherry on top.
The campground lies about one and a half hours north of San Francisco and occupies a side of Bodega Harbor. Bay Flat Road separates the campground from the harbor, though, so none of the sites are truly waterfront.
Planning your stay at Bodega Dunes Campground
I've stayed at many Bodega Dunes Campground sites, and each one is a little different. The loop nearest the harbor offers large trees and some harbor views, while the small loop in the dunes is very quiet. The sites are drive-in, sandy to some degree, and can accommodate RVs or trailers up to 31-feet-long as well as tents. Although hook-ups aren't available, there's a dump station and each site has a paved parking spot. In addition, campers can access hot showers and flush toilets in little bathrooms that look like cottages, can throw their trash in large dumpsters, and can refill their drinking water from sources at the campground.
Bodega Dunes feels beachy thanks to the dunes and the sound of waves crashing in the distance but there's no direct beach access. However, you can walk to Bodega Dunes Beach in about 20 minutes. The campground map on ReserveCalifornia is a little deceptive because it doesn't show the road separating the campground from the harbor. Several of the sites along the harbor loop offer views of the water, but you'll be about 50 feet from the road.
When I last stayed at the campground in 2025, the showers next to our site were out-of-order. We drove to the showers in the next loop and, even though they were crowded, we didn't have to wait long. To ensure a smooth trip, especially if you're traveling with kids, make sure to check the Sonoma Coast State Park website for closures before reserving.
Things to do near Bodega Dunes Campground
While the dunes block wind and make the sites feel secluded in nature, there's not a lot to do at Bodega Dunes Campground. However, one of the reasons my family keeps coming back is the location near Bodega Bay, a quaint fishing village with fresh seafood, as well as clifftop trails farther up the coast. It takes about five minutes to drive to Spud Point Crab Company or another wind-weathered seafood shack along Bodega Bay's protected waters for crab cakes and a bowl of New England-style clam chowder. The town center also boasts local art galleries, cafes, and several ocean fishing outfitters.
Even if the campground technically isn't beachfront, you can still take advantage of Northern California's own brand of beach activities in and around town. Watch the annual gray whale migration at Bodega Head's Ocean Overlook (visit between January and May for peak whale season) or book a whale watching tour with North Bay Fishing Charters or Bodega Bay Sport Fishing Center. For a beach day, head north to Salmon Creek State Beach to watch the local surfers, or stroll for 2 miles down the sand while the ocean crashes against off your hip.
You can also walk to South Salmon Creek Beach from the campground's entry road via a section of the Coastal Prairie Trail. At .5 miles, this short trail showcases one of the area's unique habitats and is accessible to wheelchairs, strollers, and leashed dogs.