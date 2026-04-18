One Of California's Largest Sonoma Coast Campgrounds Offers Secluded Beachy Camping And Modern Amenities

Stretching over 50 miles from Bodega Bay's sheltered shores to the mouth of the Gualala River, California's scenic (and less crowded) Sonoma Coast offers the chance to experience a particularly beautiful corner of the state's northern shoreline. From Shell Beach's tidepools to the clifftop trails at Bodega Head, and all the wild, weathered headlands in between, this swath of Sonoma County is in no way a secret. Still, it doesn't get the same attention as the Big Sur Coast, despite its location along Highway 1. If you're planning on visiting the Sonoma coast, though, Bodega Dunes Campground deserves some spotlight.

As a Bay Area local, I've been coming to this campground for years. Protected by towering dunes in underrated Sonoma Coast State Park, the campground boasts 99 sites, making it one of the largest campgrounds on the Sonoma Coast. However, with spacious spots tucked between cypresses, eucalyptus trees, coastal shrub, dunes, and thickets of willows, the compound feels intimate and secluded. Combine that with hot showers and easy access from Highway 1 and the campground is a true gem. Most sites have enough room for several tents, and the winding road connecting the secluded campground features foliage that makes it feel more like a nature trail. The friendly camp hosts are the cherry on top.

The campground lies about one and a half hours north of San Francisco and occupies a side of Bodega Harbor. Bay Flat Road separates the campground from the harbor, though, so none of the sites are truly waterfront.