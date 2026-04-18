An Amazon User Calls This Compact Yet Super Spacious $18 Toiletry Bag The 'Best Investment'
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The art of packing well is more than employing a couple of space-saving hacks and curating a list of vacation essentials; it's also about using the right travel accessories to transport your products safely. Whether you're looking at an electronics organizer that keeps wires untangled in transit or a toiletry bag to stuff your whole beauty routine, these functional pieces can make or break your trip. A reliable toiletry bag, in particular, will not just help to carry all the essentials but also prevent any messy mishaps resulting from flimsy Ziploc bags or everyday pouches.
The Bagsmart Hanging Toiletry Bag has more than 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon (where it generally retails for about $18) and comes with many zippered pockets and elastic holders to help travelers bring their entire grooming routine, because, well, it fits a lot. As one shopper writes, "One of the best investments I've ever purchased. This bag can hold SOOO many products. I pack everything from all my makeup, shower products and regular toiletries."
After storing all your products, it folds into a compact, puffy-style bag that stows away as well in a carry-on as it does in a hard-shelled suitcase. The folding design also features a top carry handle that makes it easy to transport by hand or hang on a bathroom door hook. As of this writing, this travel toiletry bag garners a 4.8 rating on Amazon from over 17,000 reviewers and comes in an assortment of colors to help you match your style.
The Bagsmart toiletry bag is ideal for overpackers and savvy organizers
There are a few reasons shoppers love this travel gear, and one of the main ones is its multiple spacious compartments. This includes two main compartments and two foldable side panels with further sectioning in each so you can pack a bunch of full-size and travel-size products. Meanwhile, the exterior features another clear zip pocket alongside a makeup brushes section, and, hence, all your essentials find their place and aren't floating around in transit.
The slew of pockets is also helpful in case of a product spill, as any spillage remains contained within that section itself. And per some reviewers who experienced this firsthand, cleaning afterwards takes minimal effort, since the material doesn't absorb any pigment. Another practical feature is the 360-degree swivel hook that makes it function as a portable bathroom cabinet without compromising any precious hotel counter space.
As it has enough room, it makes sense to stuff the bag, but packing it to the brim can lend it a bulkier appearance and cause it to hang awkwardly, as the compartments can sag — although reviewers look over this drawback for its roomy sections and convenience on the road. "It's a [bit] bulky when filled up (how could it not be) but it sooo convenient and very well made," writes one shopper. Another consideration is for travelers who pack minimally and only need the basics. For them, a smaller toiletry bag may fare well. This one's better suited for the overpackers and travelers who need several skincare and beauty products. If you're looking for other budget-friendly travel finds, we have you covered with the best Amazon Basics travel gear, per reviewers.