An Amazon User Calls This Compact Yet Super Spacious $18 Toiletry Bag The 'Best Investment'

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The art of packing well is more than employing a couple of space-saving hacks and curating a list of vacation essentials; it's also about using the right travel accessories to transport your products safely. Whether you're looking at an electronics organizer that keeps wires untangled in transit or a toiletry bag to stuff your whole beauty routine, these functional pieces can make or break your trip. A reliable toiletry bag, in particular, will not just help to carry all the essentials but also prevent any messy mishaps resulting from flimsy Ziploc bags or everyday pouches.

The Bagsmart Hanging Toiletry Bag has more than 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon (where it generally retails for about $18) and comes with many zippered pockets and elastic holders to help travelers bring their entire grooming routine, because, well, it fits a lot. As one shopper writes, "One of the best investments I've ever purchased. This bag can hold SOOO many products. I pack everything from all my makeup, shower products and regular toiletries."

After storing all your products, it folds into a compact, puffy-style bag that stows away as well in a carry-on as it does in a hard-shelled suitcase. The folding design also features a top carry handle that makes it easy to transport by hand or hang on a bathroom door hook. As of this writing, this travel toiletry bag garners a 4.8 rating on Amazon from over 17,000 reviewers and comes in an assortment of colors to help you match your style.