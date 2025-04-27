The Best Amazon Basics Travel Gear, According To User Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Amazon Basics brand is not trying to reinvent the wheel; it's just trying to cover the essentials at a price that makes sense. Within the brand's huge range of items, there is plenty of gear for travelers. These travel-focused products generally pull in strong customer feedback, and not because the gear is flashy or high-tech and full of features. The feedback comes because they do what they're supposed to do without overcomplicating things. They're also built to last and are often priced well below the competition.
The items in the following list are some of the top-rated Amazon Basics travel items on the Amazon website. It focuses on travel gear that travelers themselves say is actually worth the purchase, and we have even filtered out suspicious review patterns to try and present the best buys for you. Every item here has hundreds or thousands of verified user reviews backing up their claims of value and quality, and each item has managed to build a score of at least 4 out of 5. Some of them stand out for their convenience, while others are praised simply for being reliable, well-built, and easy to travel with.
However, it is worth pointing out that none of the products listed are perfect. Some have their quirks, and repeated complaints do show up in reviews. But when you judge them against their price, performance, and usefulness on the road, they stack up better than you might expect. If you're researching gear for your next trip and are determined to keep the costs down without buying junk, these Amazon Basics travel items are well worth your consideration.
Amazon Basics Packing Cubes
Packing cubes make packing easier, but they can also help you to stay organized while going through airport security. One of the highest-rated travel items in the Amazon Basics store is the Amazon Basics Packing Cubes. They are by no means revolutionary travel gear, but, as the brand name suggests, they do the basics right without overcomplicating things, making them an excellent choice for travelers new to the travel bug. Amazon has made them available in various sizes, sets, and colors, and at $18, the price for a set of four small cubes is unbeatable. They are ideal for slipping into carry-ons, duffels, and backpacks, and each cube is made from lightweight, durable polyester. They feature sturdy double zipper pulls, and the mesh tops allow for quick visibility.
Packhacker mentions that the fabric feels more rugged than the price suggests. The travel gear resource site also says that, while the zippers don't look particularly robust, they do last a long time. The packs are not designed to compress bulky clothing, so you'll need to think of another option if you were hoping to cram in a few sweaters. However, socks, T-shirts, and other lightweight items pack in neatly and slot effortlessly into your luggage.
Customer feedback on Amazon echoes the durability. Reviewers also frequently mention the smooth-gliding zippers, while the usefulness of having matching-size cubes for group packing and the ease of sorting items are also highly praised. The Amazon Basics Packing Cubes score an impressive 4.7 on the website from more than 45,000 reviews. So, they are very popular and a pleasing buy. One user summed up their satisfaction by saying, "They make packing and unpacking so much easier, and sorting each family member's items makes it so helpful when we're away from home."
Amazon Basics Toiletry Bag
Scoring a highly commendable 4.6 from almost 8,000 reviews, the Amazon Basics Toiletry Bag is another popular item in the store that's ideal for travelers. It's made from thick 1680D polyester and is built to withstand leaks, bumps, and overstuffing. The interior lining is easily wiped clean, and the hook or handle allows you to conveniently hang it up in hotel bathrooms. Inside is a roomy main compartment. Mesh dividers separate items, and there are two zip pockets on the outside. The layout is sensible; you can fit larger bottles upright while smaller items are easily accessible, and you don't need to unpack everything to find things.
While it isn't marketed as a TSA-friendly toiletry bag, it comfortably fits a fully packed quart-size liquids bag inside. As one traveler put it on Amazon, "I have a reusable TSA-approved bag ... I was able to set that fully stuffed inside the main compartment, and it didn't even take up half the space." So, it is compact enough for carry-ons but roomy enough to carry everything and an excellent choice for first-time travelers. Other customer feedback particularly highlights the interior space and build quality. Many also note that the bag holds up well to extended use. However, there is a bit of a debate about its size. Most find it ideal, but a sizeable number of negative comments say it takes up more room than expected.
Amazon Basics RFID Travel Wallet
Nowadays, you don't just need to be aware of potential pickpocketers; you also need to try and avoid skimmers — a concealed device that can fraudulently copy data from your cards. To do this, you need to know about a unique kind of travel wallet, namely the RFID-blocking wallet. It ensures that your information is safe from skimmers, and Amazon has the highly rated (4.6 from over 6,000 reviews) Amazon Basics RFID Travel Wallet.
With nine card slots, a mesh zippered pocket for coins or SIM cards, a large zip pocket for cash, space for multiple passports, and even a pen holder, it doesn't just protect your card information; this travel wallet is also a practical way to keep everything in one place. There's even a rear pocket on the outside for quick access to boarding passes. It's made from durable nylon and measures a substantial 10 by 5 inches. According to Packhacker, it's one of the larger RFID wallets out there but should still fit into most backpacks. However, there is some disagreement about this among customers. Some find it too big for small bags, while others appreciate the extra capacity for keeping documents, cards, and currency in one spot.
Additionally, it doesn't feel premium. That said, it isn't expensive, and it's built for function. According to customer reviews, it can hold multiple passports with room to spare. Therefore, it's ideal for traveling families or groups. Travelers also admire how it helps speed up the check-in process, and it gets consistent praise for its build quality and value. One buyer summed it up clearly by saying, "I wish it had a bit more room, but I think you can't go wrong with the price ... Most importantly, it protects your information."
Amazon Basics Two-Piece Luggage Set
Amazon Basics makes excellent suitcases for first-time travelers. This Amazon Basics Two-Piece Luggage Set scores 4.6 from nearly 4,000 reviewers and covers both carry-on and check-in needs without the price tag usually attached to hard-shell luggage. But this budget-friendly price doesn't mean that they are of inferior quality. Both the 20-inch carry-on and 28-inch check-in suitcases are made from flexible polycarbonate rather than the cheaper ABS that you might expect at this price point. It offers solid protection and also allows for a bit of the rough handling you just know your luggage is going through after check-in.
Both suitcases are expandable to take care of all those gifts and souvenirs you bring back, and the built-in TSA-compliant locks add peace of mind, especially to the check-in bag, which may be the subject of a check. This means your luggage won't need to be forced open; the TSA will simply unlock it with a master key. Each case also includes a fully lined interior with a divider, compression pad, and three zippered pockets to keep smaller items from disappearing into corners.
The four double-spinner wheels glide in any direction, which makes navigating crowded stations and airports feel less like a chore. It's this and the overall durability of the cases that positive customer feedback consistently points to. The overall design earns points for being easy to roll, but the smooth zippers and a layout that doesn't waste space are also consistently praised. A satisfied buyer summed up the appeal by simply stating in an Amazon review, "Great suitcase, nice and big, did just what I needed it to [which was to] protect my electronic equipment on a long train ride. Very happy with this purchase."
Amazon Basics 3-Pack Travel Plug Adapter
While you can easily buy adapters when you arrive at your destination, with all the stress of travel you may not remember to pick one up at the airport. That scenario can mean you have to summon up the energy from your jet-lagged body to go out and find one if you want to recharge the tablet and smartphone you drained on the plane. Getting a cheap one at your destination may save you money, but the build quality may be questionable. The Amazon Basics 3-Pack Travel Plug Adapter set is a bit of a snip anyway at just $12. And, with a 4.6 rating from over 2,000 reviews, you can pretty much guarantee you're getting a bargain.
With three E/F plug adapters, they are designed for travel across much of continental Europe. They're compatible with outlets in France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, but they will also work in non-European destinations like Egypt, South Korea, and Thailand. Each adapter accepts standard North American 2- or 3-prong plugs and supports devices rated for 250 V, 10 A, which means they are suitable for low-wattage electronics. Just remember they are not voltage converters, so your devices need to support dual voltage (check their labels). One Amazon customer mentioned, "They are very small and fit in my bags easily. I've used universal adapters before, and they can be quite bulky. Great value for the price; just be sure to research which plugs the country uses."
Amazon Basics Internal Frame Backpack
For multi-day hikes, camping trips, or budget international adventures, the Amazon Basics Internal Frame Backpack scores 4.5 from over 10,000 reviews. It's a 75L bag, including the extension collar. There are multiple zip compartments, compression straps, and a dedicated sleeping bag compartment, while the two zippered and two mesh side pockets are large enough to hold items like water bottles. Internally, there's a hydration bladder sleeve and a dual-compartment top lid with gear loops.
BackcountryAZ, a website dedicated to hiking in Arizona, found the construction to be a little on the basic side but still useful. Also, the lack of hip belt pockets and the slightly small hydration hose opening might frustrate more experienced backpackers. Furthermore, it can't be classed as ultralight at 4.2 pounds. However, Amazon customers find the padded shoulder straps, wide hip belt, and lumbar support comfortable for carrying heavier loads. Most of their criticism is directed toward the strap system, with some mentioning that it frequently loosens. There's also some debate over the size of your sleeping bag compartment, which some find to be tight, but this will depend on the size of the sleeping bag.
That said, most users say it holds up well on the trail and is comfortable to wear for long stretches. The bag's durability is also highlighted. It offers excellent protection from the elements with its polyester material, water-repellent outer coating, integrated rainfly for light showers, and separate waterproof cover for when the heavens open up. For those traveling abroad who are just looking for a carry-on backpack, the Amazon Basics Carry-On Travel Backpack offers a more compact 45L design with a laptop sleeve and expandable storage. It's a bag that Islands mentioned as one of the best backpacks for travelers back in 2022.
Amazon Basics Eye Mask
The Amazon Basics Eye Mask scores 4.4 from almost 1,000 reviews. It's designed to block out light without pressing too hard on your face, and it's made from 100% natural silk, which is breathable and cool to the skin. It's an excellent buy for anyone sensitive to synthetic materials and is essential for travelers hoping to make a long-haul flight more bearable.
The curved design helps the mask block light more effectively around the nose and cheeks, and the adjustable elastic strap helps it stay in place without digging in. The thickness is well-balanced, and, at under nine inches long and a weight of less than an ounce, you can easily stash it in a carry-on bag, glove compartment, or even your pocket when traveling. It thoughtfully comes with a matching storage bag and earplugs, making it a great little kit for taking on flights or long bus journeys.
Comfort is a big factor in positive customer comments, but at just $10, value is also a pleaser. As one Amazon customer put it, "I paid more for others, but they did not work for me. This one is pillowy soft, not too bulky, and best of all, fully adjustable. It blacks out the light very well. I did a lot of research to find the perfect mask for me. In fact, I bought two more for traveling and as backup."
Amazon Basics Reusable Water Bottle
Another Amazon Basics item useful for backpackers and hikers is the Amazon Basics Reusable Water Bottle. It's not fancy, but for everyday use, it holds up better than can be expected for its bargain price. It keeps the hot drinks hot and the cold drinks cold. In fact, it will keep chilled water cold for up to 12 hours, while tea, coffee, and soup will keep hot for around six hours. The mouth is also wide enough to feed it full-size ice cubes, and the spout lid flips open with a hinged lock that keeps the cap out of the way while drinking. It's also an excellent item to bring to the airport.
This stainless steel water bottle also weighs just 30 ounces, and the build is solid with a clean, straight-wall design that you can decorate with your own stickers and labels. However, it's not dishwasher safe, but it does clean easily by hand. One customer on Amazon backs this up by saying that it's "wide enough to fit a standard kitchen sink scrub brush (unlike [a] smaller 24oz other brand I purchased that requires an actual bottle brush)."
However, there is some debate about the size. Some customers say it's too big and doesn't fit a car cupholder, while others say it's fine. However, it easily slips into a backpack bottle pocket without issue. The durability of the cap is another point of contention, with a few of the almost 3,500 reviewers complaining about its hinges loosening over time and causing leakage. However, the bottle scores a respectable 4.3 overall, with effective temperature maintenance highly praised.
Amazon Basics Bluetooth Headphones
They're not designed for audiophiles, but if you don't want to put your pricey Apple AirPods Max through the rigors of travel and are looking for decent audio quality for casual listening, the Amazon Basics Bluetooth Headphones may well suit. They score 4.1 on the website from just under 1,000 reviews. While this is the lowest rating on the list, those reviews still generally favor five stars. They're compact and lightweight and deliver an impressive 35 hours of use on a full charge — long enough for even the longest long-haul flight. They're also easy to stash in a carry-on bag thanks to their foldable design, and the ear cushions and headband are padded and offer enough comfort.
As established, audiophiles will probably not go near them, but customers generally describe the sound as clear and balanced, although some note that low frequencies lack a bit. Hip-hop and EDM fans may prefer something with a bit more punch, but with a good midrange, they're excellent for audiobooks and podcasts, and they hold up well for most music genres that don't rely on strong bass. The controls are simple and built into the right ear, including the volume, function, and power buttons. This makes control easy for travelers on the move. However, some customers find them to be on the small size, so that might be something to consider for those with larger heads.
The Bluetooth performance is also something that divides opinion, with a few customers having a mixed connectivity experience with occasional dropouts and pairing issues. But, generally, anyone after a no-fuss, budget-friendly wireless pair of cans for casual listening can look to this pair — just expect some trade-offs.
Methodology
Instead of just taking the highest-rated travel gear in the Amazon Basics Store, we split the products into categories of the most common essential travel gear recommended by experts and travelers. To find out what those are, we searched through expert travel websites and then included the blogs of experienced travelers, as well as taking personal experience on board.
We searched the Amazon Basics Store to find out which of the most-mentioned items were actually sold there and took the highest-rated from each category. For transparency, we only considered products with around 1,000 reviews or more. We also used Fakespot to filter out products that had a lot of suspicious review patterns. We have listed the final products in order of review score from highest to lowest. For those with the same score, we ranked the one with more reviews higher.