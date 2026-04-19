Tucked Away In The Heart Of Detroit Is Michigan's Under-The-Radar State Park With Walkable Trails

The history of Detroit, Michigan is kind of like the transformation from caterpillar to butterfly: The city spent much of the 20th century as an automotive boomtown, churning out cars and earning the nickname "Motor City." Detroit's economic decline from 1960s onward led to a mass exodus, and more than half of its 2 million residents abandoned the troubled factory town. After decades of poverty and urban blight, a less-crowded Detroit has become a testing ground for urban gardens, landmark preservation, and adaptive reuse — using old architecture for new purposes.

A shining example is Milliken State Park, a walkable waterfront greenspace that lies less than 2 miles from the center of Detroit. Not only can you reasonably stroll here from, say, Grand Circus Park, but you can see all the skyscrapers of the Detroit skyline from Milliken's spacious lawns. What's more, the Milliken grounds are integrated into The Riverwalk, a vibrant Midwest gem with scenic views and family-friendly fun. Both systems should also become part of the larger Joe Louis Greenway, a planned 29-mile circuit around Detroit's metro area.

At the same time, many visitors may overlook this little park on their way to more famous locations, such as Comerica Park or "The Fist" Joe Louis monument. Milliken Park may be accessible, but some would say it's hidden in plain sight. You might catch a concert at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre and not even realize Milliken is right next door.