Detroit's Charming Riverwalk Is A Vibrant Midwest Gem With Scenic Views And Family-Friendly Fun

One of the major draws of the Detroit International Riverwalk is the superb views. You can catch glimpses of the Detroit skyline and Canada on the walk — Windsor, Ontario, is across the river. One Tripadvisor reviewer praised the scenery here, saying, "The views of the river and Canada beyond are nice, and this is a fine place for people watching." Early morning is one of the best times to visit, with another reviewer recommending "a sunrise visit, as the views across the water into Canada are magnificent." The Riverwalk is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, so you have a wide range of times to choose from.

There are a number of stops along the Riverwalk that are great for families with kids. Hart Plaza is centered around a fountain, which is fun to cool down in during the hotter months. Go for a ride on the River Carousel at Cullen Plaza, where there's also a cafe, playground, and children's garden. Kids will also love Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park, Detroit's newest riverfront park. One Reddit user highlighted the playground here as the "best kids' park in the city." There's also a splash pad at Mt. Elliott Park, and kids can try fun activities like archery, hiking, fishing, and wilderness simulators at the Outdoor Adventure Center.

You can experience harbor views and admire the 63-foot lighthouse at William G. Milliken State Park, before carrying onto Michigan's bustling island, Belle Isle. Belle Isle is home to an aquarium, conservatory, and museum, so there's plenty to see and do around this lush urban oasis. While a fee is charged for vehicle visits to Belle Isle, it's free to enter for pedestrians and cyclists — making it a budget-friendly stop on the Riverwalk.