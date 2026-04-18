'The Texas Of Canada' Is A Scenic Prairie Province With Mountains And A Landscape Shaped By Oil

When one pictures the landscapes of Canada, Texas probably isn't the first comparison that comes to mind. But with its sprawling plains and cowboy culture, one province has been considered the "Texas of Canada" for decades: Alberta. While some make the association based on politics, it actually has more to do with Alberta's prairies and pastures, shaped by natural oil and gas resources, as well as its iconic cowboy culture, a result of the provinces' plentiful ranches.

In 1951, Time Magazine declared Alberta the "Texas of the North," due to a massive discovery of oil in 1947 that was quickly transforming the province from rural countryside to a Texas-style oil-rich area with high rises popping up in its cities. In fact, Alberta is Canada's largest producer of crude oil and natural gas, a title that Texas also holds in the United States. Alberta's massive stretch of oil sands is currently the fourth-largest oil reserve in the world, after Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, and Iran. In the mid-20th century, oil fields and towns emerged around Alberta's capital, Edmonton, while Calgary has retained that cowboy spirit with its world-famous rodeo and country music scene.

Read on to discover more similarities between Texas and Alberta and how to experience them on your next trip to Canada, from learning to lasso at dude ranches to exploring the Canadian Badlands.