A City Famous For Its Rodeo Is The 'Country Music Capital Of Canada' Full Of Nashville Vibes

When people think of live country music, Nashville, Tennessee, will likely come to mind as the live music capital of the world. However, one city in Canada's province of Alberta is quickly closing the gap on that reputation. Calgary, Canada's third-largest city, currently holds the title of the Country Music Capital of Canada, while also allowing its stages to be graced by all varieties of music genres.

A Calgary must-visit for any music lover is its famous Music Mile. This stretch houses more than 20 live music venues, with musicians appearing virtually anywhere along 9 Ave SE: on patios, in parks, and at pop-ups. In a mile's length between Inglewood and East Village, cocktail bars, live-music rooms, a "Blue Collar Bistro," and the Riverwalk Plaza are just a few examples of where live music can be heard.

Music festivals are just as plentiful throughout the year. From the Calgary Folk Music Festival and the JazzYYC Summer Festival to the Chasing Summer Festival and the Badlands Music Festival, there is an event for every listener. Tie in the Calgary International Blues Festival and the impressive, 11-day Cowboys Music Festival, and it becomes clear how Calgary is giving Nashville's CMA fest and other venues, like this picture-perfect Dolly Parton bar, some healthy competition.