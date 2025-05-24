A City Famous For Its Rodeo Is The 'Country Music Capital Of Canada' Full Of Nashville Vibes
When people think of live country music, Nashville, Tennessee, will likely come to mind as the live music capital of the world. However, one city in Canada's province of Alberta is quickly closing the gap on that reputation. Calgary, Canada's third-largest city, currently holds the title of the Country Music Capital of Canada, while also allowing its stages to be graced by all varieties of music genres.
A Calgary must-visit for any music lover is its famous Music Mile. This stretch houses more than 20 live music venues, with musicians appearing virtually anywhere along 9 Ave SE: on patios, in parks, and at pop-ups. In a mile's length between Inglewood and East Village, cocktail bars, live-music rooms, a "Blue Collar Bistro," and the Riverwalk Plaza are just a few examples of where live music can be heard.
Music festivals are just as plentiful throughout the year. From the Calgary Folk Music Festival and the JazzYYC Summer Festival to the Chasing Summer Festival and the Badlands Music Festival, there is an event for every listener. Tie in the Calgary International Blues Festival and the impressive, 11-day Cowboys Music Festival, and it becomes clear how Calgary is giving Nashville's CMA fest and other venues, like this picture-perfect Dolly Parton bar, some healthy competition.
The world-famous Calgary Stampede
Alberta is home to yet another extravaganza with a mighty title: The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth. Each year, rodeo fans flock to Calgary for the July event, the 10-day-long Calgary Stampede. Spectators of the world's largest rodeo can expect plenty of live action from barrel racers and bull riders, but this well-rounded festival also provides animal demonstrations, music concerts by headliners, a parade, a dog bowl, Midway carnival games, and much more.
With its first event dating back to 1912 and 80,000 spectators, today's Calgary Stampede is on record for hosting more than 1 million visitors from around the world. Tickets for the six-event rodeo portion go fast, so it is recommended that you make your purchase as early as possible.
Additional events include the Calgary Stampede Evening Show, a separate ticketed event that includes chuckwagon races at the Cowboys Rangeland Derby and the Grandstand Show. Fireworks will light up the sky to mark the end of the celebration. If you've never attended a rodeo before, consider one of these five best destinations in the American West to see your first rodeo before attending the Calgary Stampede.
Nature, attractions, and eateries comparable to Nashville
In addition to musical roots being similar between Calgary and Nashville, the two destinations also share beautiful cityscapes, public art displays, and plenty of nature activities. Hiking locations are abundant throughout Calgary, with Nose Hill Park being a local favorite destination. The rugged terrain has several trails and paths for runners, bikers, and hikers. Additionally, the Ann and Sandy Cross Conservation Area provides preserved, wild pastures with the opportunity to view wildlife, such as elk and deer, while hiking the trails.
Calgary also offers a variety of museums and dining opportunities, ensuring a fun and well-rounded adventure. Cuisines vary from Asian to Canadian, Greek to Vietnamese, along with many other cultural flavors. Historical sites in Calgary are considered to be among its must-visit attractions, with numerous options such as Heritage Park Historical Village, the Calgary Zoo, and the Military Museums. There is also the Lougheed House, which is a heritage mansion surrounded by well-maintained, beautiful gardens.
Arriving in Calgary is as easy as taking off from an airport in Toronto, Atlanta, Dallas, or numerous other metro areas. Grab a flight from other Canadian provinces or from the United States, on this underrated, budget-friendly airline, and arrive at the Calgary International Airport. Pick up your reserved car rental, or hail a taxi for a short, 20-minute drive on AB-2N to reach the heart of Calgary.