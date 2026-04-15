Myrtle Beach's Thriving Mall Is A South Carolina Gem With Dozens Of Shops, Eats, And Boutiques

When your summer vacation is in your sights, you're probably thinking of all the time you'll spend doing absolutely nothing on a beach somewhere. However, after soaking up the sun and swimming in the surf, a little shopping is likely in order. If you're visiting Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (aka America's favorite getaway in 2025), you can hit the thriving Tanger Outlet Center on Hwy 17 on your quest for the perfect vacation finds. (There is also one on Hwy 501 around 15 miles west.) This outdoor mall has tons of stores and restaurants, as well as a play area and a splash pad for the kids. It's a short 6 miles from North Myrtle Beach and 3 miles to shore, so you're close to everything.

The mall made the No. 7 spot on USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best Outlet Mall in 2025, and it's listed as one of the best outlet stores near Myrtle Beach on Yelp. One reviewer on Google, where it has a 4.5-out-of-5-star rating, says of the outlet mall, "Great location. [...] They have a variety of store options so shopping is endless. There [are] even nice areas where families can sit and relax." Another reviewer says, "A wonderful convenient outlet built for [visitors'] comfort and exhilarating shopping experience. Lots of free parking all around the outlet to start with." They also mention the cleanliness of the area, the splash pad, and the variety of stores and their discounts. The mall is about 30 minutes from Myrtle Beach International Airport, so you can go straight to the shopping if it's your heart's desire.