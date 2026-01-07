South Carolina's Longest Pier Is A Walkable Myrtle Beach Icon With Fishing, Live Music, And An Arcade
When it comes to building a pier, there are a few different materials to choose from. Florida's Skyway Fishing Pier, known as the longest fishing pier in the world, is made of concrete and steel. The same is true of many modern piers and wharves, as the materials help the structures withstand corrosion and storms. Some older piers across the United States, originally constructed with wood, have been rebuilt accordingly, like Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier, the longest in North Carolina. But some of the most historic piers across the country are still made of wood, including Ventura Pier, the oldest in California, and Apache Pier, the longest wooden pier on the East Coast.
The Myrtle Beach landmark, which stretches more than 1,200 feet into the Atlantic, is a pedestrian-friendly destination with fishing, live music, and an arcade. The pier's origins date back to the 1940s, though it's been expanded and reconstructed a few times following hurricane damage. Today, it's part of the Apache Family Campground & Pier, a family-friendly complex with beachfront camping, a playground, picnic areas, and more.
Take a stroll on Apache Pier
Admission to the pier is free for campground guests, but it's also open to the public for a small fee ($2 per person, free for kids up to age five). Strolling along the pier is a pleasure, watching surfers and swimmers in the water below. If you'd like to fish off the pier, the cost is $12 for visitors over age 10, $10 for kids ages six to 10, and free for younger children. You can rent a fishing pole ($29 per person, including pier admission, fishing rod, and bait) and cast your line in the water to catch snapper, grouper, flounder, and black sea bass. In addition to catching more fish, you can also feast on oysters in nearby Murrells Inlet, nicknamed the seafood capital of South Carolina.
Live music enlivens Apache Pier throughout the year, with nightly programming in the summer. On a week in July 2025, for instance, the pier hosted live bands including Ambush, Sweetgrass, and D'Elegantz, as well as a DJ and a karaoke night. "The live music is amazing," wrote one visitor on Google. "I grabbed an Italian ice on my way in, and we had a lovely night on the pier, dancing to the band and watching fireworks along the shore." For the 21-and-over crowd, drinks are available for purchase during such events. Past visitors note that the beer is both cheap and cold, and wine is also on offer. (Concerts are open to all ages.)
Check out Apache Pier's calendar for upcoming events, and note that there's a $5 cover charge for live entertainment. The pier also has a small arcade near its entrance, next to the Bait & Tackle Shop. The game room is climate-controlled, which is a welcome feature on humid summer days.
Plan your visit to Myrtle Beach
The pier is open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. While visiting, dine on freshly caught seafood at Grouper's at the Pier, a family-run restaurant serving crab cakes, peel 'n' eat shrimp, seafood baskets, grilled or blackened fish, and more. There's also a bar serving beer, wine, and a selection of tropical cocktails, including its signature Caribbean Island Long Island drink that blends multiple liquors with mango puree, cranberry juice, and orange juice. The restaurant and bar are open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Stay on-site at the campground attached to Apache Pier. Open throughout the year, it offers campsites and RV sites as well as open-air campfires, a pool, golf cart rentals, and more. Rates vary depending on the time of year and whether or not the site has an ocean view, but at the time of this writing, the price for a campsite on an upcoming weeknight starts at $51 per night. The same owners rent out simple beach cottages starting at $157 per night.
Apache Pier is conveniently located just a 30-minute drive from Myrtle Beach International Airport. Once you've checked it out, be sure to explore more of the iconic yet affordable beach town of Myrtle Beach, America's favorite and most searched-for getaway for 2025.