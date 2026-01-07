South Carolina's Longest Pier Is A Walkable Myrtle Beach Icon With Fishing, Live Music, And An Arcade

Admission to the pier is free for campground guests, but it's also open to the public for a small fee ($2 per person, free for kids up to age five). Strolling along the pier is a pleasure, watching surfers and swimmers in the water below. If you'd like to fish off the pier, the cost is $12 for visitors over age 10, $10 for kids ages six to 10, and free for younger children. You can rent a fishing pole ($29 per person, including pier admission, fishing rod, and bait) and cast your line in the water to catch snapper, grouper, flounder, and black sea bass. In addition to catching more fish, you can also feast on oysters in nearby Murrells Inlet, nicknamed the seafood capital of South Carolina.

Live music enlivens Apache Pier throughout the year, with nightly programming in the summer. On a week in July 2025, for instance, the pier hosted live bands including Ambush, Sweetgrass, and D'Elegantz, as well as a DJ and a karaoke night. "The live music is amazing," wrote one visitor on Google. "I grabbed an Italian ice on my way in, and we had a lovely night on the pier, dancing to the band and watching fireworks along the shore." For the 21-and-over crowd, drinks are available for purchase during such events. Past visitors note that the beer is both cheap and cold, and wine is also on offer. (Concerts are open to all ages.)

Check out Apache Pier's calendar for upcoming events, and note that there's a $5 cover charge for live entertainment. The pier also has a small arcade near its entrance, next to the Bait & Tackle Shop. The game room is climate-controlled, which is a welcome feature on humid summer days.