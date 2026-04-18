The Luggage Faux Pas That Could Get You Flagged By TSA

In an era when major U.S. airlines keep raising their checked luggage prices, packing light is an increasingly attractive option. But if you're planning on taking just a single carry-on bag on your next vacation, be careful not to overstuff it — this faux pas could get you flagged by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

To be clear, stuffing too many sweatshirts into your bag is not an infraction on par with packing a full-sized shampoo bottle in your carry-on or trying to bring a pocketknife on board an airplane. (Check TSA's official "What Can I Bring?" page to see exactly what is prohibited in carry-on luggage, including the finer details of the long-standing liquid rule.) But going through security with an overfilled carry-on is likely to cause delays.

Former Transportation Security Officer Michael Delgado told Apartment Therapy an overpacked suitcase is more difficult to scan. "It makes your bag harder to see through the X-ray," said Delgado, "because the X-ray operator cannot readily identify the masses in the bag." A passenger with a stuffed carry-on is ten times more likely to require a secondary screening, he added, which usually involves waiting in a separate line and having the contents of your suitcase visually inspected. If you're interested in avoiding unnecessary delays at security, check out these airport hacks that can help you zip through TSA checkpoints.