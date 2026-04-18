The Luggage Faux Pas That Could Get You Flagged By TSA
In an era when major U.S. airlines keep raising their checked luggage prices, packing light is an increasingly attractive option. But if you're planning on taking just a single carry-on bag on your next vacation, be careful not to overstuff it — this faux pas could get you flagged by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
To be clear, stuffing too many sweatshirts into your bag is not an infraction on par with packing a full-sized shampoo bottle in your carry-on or trying to bring a pocketknife on board an airplane. (Check TSA's official "What Can I Bring?" page to see exactly what is prohibited in carry-on luggage, including the finer details of the long-standing liquid rule.) But going through security with an overfilled carry-on is likely to cause delays.
Former Transportation Security Officer Michael Delgado told Apartment Therapy an overpacked suitcase is more difficult to scan. "It makes your bag harder to see through the X-ray," said Delgado, "because the X-ray operator cannot readily identify the masses in the bag." A passenger with a stuffed carry-on is ten times more likely to require a secondary screening, he added, which usually involves waiting in a separate line and having the contents of your suitcase visually inspected. If you're interested in avoiding unnecessary delays at security, check out these airport hacks that can help you zip through TSA checkpoints.
Avoid overstuffing your carry-on suitcase
So what's a traveler's best course of action for avoiding the common faux pas of overpacking one's carry-on? First, check with your airline to see its policies for the size (and weight) of carry-on bags. Generally, luggage shouldn't be larger than 22x14x9 inches, including the wheels, per U.S. News & World Report — so pack accordingly. But remember, TSA doesn't necessarily care which airline you're flying or what its individual rules are: All passengers passing through security checkpoints are subject to the same standards.
What should you do if your bag's dimensions are within the necessary limits but you're afraid your carry-on has too many items? One strategy is to organize your bag's contents into packing cubes that can be easily removed and placed into TSA bins (alongside keys, belts, and other items that can't go through the scanner). Your carry-on will be easier to X-ray, and additionally, you can simply place the cubes back inside.
Other tips to streamline your carry-on: Use a pill organizer to condense dosages needed from bulky prescription medicine bottles (and keep them with you at all times, i.e. not in your checked luggage). Limit how many toiletries you're carrying, especially if you're staying in a hotel where bath products are likely provided — or traveling to a place where everyday items are easy to pick up. Finally, try a luggage scale to help you determine if you're overpacking before you ever leave for the airport. Find out more about how to dress, plan, and pack to avoid never-ending airline baggage fees.