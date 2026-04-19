Nestled Between Dayton And Cincinnati Is An Ohio City With A Walkable Downtown, Family Fun, And Delicious Eats
Planning a relaxing city break but struggling to find the perfect destination? Chances are, you're not considering the many visit-worthy hubs in an often-overlooked state: Ohio. And well-known names like Cincinnati aren't the only options. Sure, it's an affordable, entertaining Midwest city that has previously beaten Orlando as a top recreation destination, but with its sizable population, pollution concerns, and status as one of the biggest draws in the Hamilton County and Northern Kentucky region – which hosts tens of millions of travelers a year — it can sometimes feel chaotic and overwhelming. That's why you might want to add Middletown to your bucket list instead.
It's a more moderately sized city, home to fewer than 53,000 people, and it offers a charming blend of downtown attractions, well-reviewed eateries, and family-friendly fun. It also has a highly walkable layout, with many highlights located just within minutes of one another. Those who've got some extra time might also want to consider a day trip or two — Middletown's location makes that easy.
The city is situated right between Dayton and Cincinnati, and thanks to its easy access to Interstate 75, both — and several other destinations — are reachable in under an hour. While there's a small local airport, most travelers will find Dayton International Airport more convenient. Located just over 37 miles away, it's typically a 40-minute drive. Public transportation options require transfers and can be time-consuming, so renting a car is often the most practical choice.
Exploring Middletown's walkable downtown and its standout restaurants
Avid travelers may already know that Ohio is full of walkable downtowns dripping with Midwestern charm, but Middletown's has largely flown under the radar. The area is often described as clean, pleasant, community-driven, and, again, very walkable. Start with Merkel's Tavern, a bar and grill serving classic comfort food at reasonable prices. The menu is small, mainly focusing on classics like mozzarella sticks, jalapñno poppers, cheeseburgers, and sandwiches. Patrons rave about the delicious food and generous portions, and the staff, especially the bartenders, are almost always described as friendly.
Another solid option is The Slice Pie, less than a minute's walk away. It's one of the most popular pizza joints in the neighborhood, with a menu offering a decent variety of pies, from veggie and meat to "pickleroni" and supreme. The atmosphere is often described as old-school, cozy, and family-friendly. If you time your visit right, you might even get to listen to some live music.
Downtown Middletown's allure goes beyond the great food. BeauVerre Riordan Studios, dubbed as "the oldest continuously operating stained glass studio in the United States," is found less than 5 minutes away from both restaurants. Visitors can browse ready-to-buy pieces, take classes, or join private studio tours, and many compliment both the displayed work and the helpful staff. Alternatively, catch a show at the Sorg Opera House, about 3 minutes away. It's an historical building that, despite its name, hosts a wide array of concerts. Spectators usually praise the comfy seats, friendly staff, and strong acoustics. You can get more information on tickets and future events here.
Family-friendly fun in Middletown
One of the most common ways people describe Middletown is family-friendly, and those traveling with little ones may be pleasantly surprised by the sheer number of green spaces and highly rated parks awaiting them in the city. Smith Park, in particular, is ranked as one of the top places to visit in the city by Tripadvisor. Spanning almost 100 acres, it features playgrounds, skateparks, trails, picnic tables, and sports fields, along with a splash pad and a fishing pond. There's even a "Born Learning Trail" that caters to young children under 6. During the winter holidays, visitors say the park becomes especially scenic thanks to its Christmas light display. It's also home to The Ohio Challenge, a hot air balloon festival featuring live music, food vendors, local crafts, carnival rides, and fireworks.
Another standout outdoor destination is Bull's Run Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum. Once used as grazing land, it now protects one of the last free-flowing sections of Bull's Run Creek. Those hoping for some wildlife sightings will be happy to learn that deer, squirrels, box turtles, plus a variety of species of birds are easy to spot around here. For even more variety, consider a short trip to Hamilton, about 20 minutes southwest. Known as a "City of Sculpture," it's a paradise for public art lovers.
If you're looking for another cultural experience, the Middletown Arts Center is worth a visit. Founded in the 1950s, it features exhibitions in textiles, painting, and glass, along with regular events. It also offers an 8-day summer program for younger visitors.