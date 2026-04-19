Nestled Between Dayton And Cincinnati Is An Ohio City With A Walkable Downtown, Family Fun, And Delicious Eats

Planning a relaxing city break but struggling to find the perfect destination? Chances are, you're not considering the many visit-worthy hubs in an often-overlooked state: Ohio. And well-known names like Cincinnati aren't the only options. Sure, it's an affordable, entertaining Midwest city that has previously beaten Orlando as a top recreation destination, but with its sizable population, pollution concerns, and status as one of the biggest draws in the Hamilton County and Northern Kentucky region – which hosts tens of millions of travelers a year — it can sometimes feel chaotic and overwhelming. That's why you might want to add Middletown to your bucket list instead.

It's a more moderately sized city, home to fewer than 53,000 people, and it offers a charming blend of downtown attractions, well-reviewed eateries, and family-friendly fun. It also has a highly walkable layout, with many highlights located just within minutes of one another. Those who've got some extra time might also want to consider a day trip or two — Middletown's location makes that easy.

The city is situated right between Dayton and Cincinnati, and thanks to its easy access to Interstate 75, both — and several other destinations — are reachable in under an hour. While there's a small local airport, most travelers will find Dayton International Airport more convenient. Located just over 37 miles away, it's typically a 40-minute drive. Public transportation options require transfers and can be time-consuming, so renting a car is often the most practical choice.