Ohio's 5 Most Walkable Downtowns That Are Dripping With Midwestern Charm
Main streets are iconic symbols of America that represent home, togetherness, and community. Disney even tried to capture this magic by creating its own Main Street at Magic Kingdom in Disney World. Across the U.S., you can find numerous vibrant and nostalgic downtown districts, but one state that really shines for being full of these areas is Ohio. The region boasts a number of darling downtowns that can easily be navigated on foot for a leisurely day spent exploring unique shops and restaurants.
Many of these destinations were revitalized and redesigned to focus on promoting walkability and boosting local businesses, and the result is small towns and cities that buzz with interesting attractions that draw in visitors. Yet, many still fall under the radar. This list highlights five of Ohio's most walkable downtown areas. Dripping with Midwestern charm, these spots are perfect for everyone from antique collectors and treasure seekers to creative souls and history buffs. We scoured recommendations from residents, local travel publications, blogs, and news stories to hone our selections.
Chagrin Falls
The 51-mile, Chagrin River flows through the heart of picture-perfect Chagrin Falls, Ohio, a lovely town that is home to about 4,300 residents and is around 2 square miles in total. The town was built around the falls, which can be heard as the water flows over a 20-foot drop. Scattered along the downtown area are several art galleries to peruse and a local theater. Along the river itself are several shops and restaurants within walking distance of one another. Riverside Park is the perfect spot for a stroll along the brick pathway or a picnic in some of the seating areas, which was one of the reasons Cleveland Magazine voted Chagrin Falls a "best suburb of 2025." Grab a bite to eat at 17 River Grill, known for its fabulous burgers and outdoor patio overlooking the falls, or at Etalian, a riverfront pizzeria. Cleveland Magazine also noted the town's intentional street designs that create inviting pockets to stroll along in its review, stating: "whether you're sipping coffee, catching up with a friend, or simply people-watching, there's always a place to sit and stay awhile."
With a prime location practically on top of the waterfalls, the Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop is a picture-perfect slice of nostalgia that's been going strong for more than 70 years. Set in an old, hydro-powered mill that was built in 1875, the colorful store sources local ingredients for their gifts and food products, including gourmet artisan popcorn (with more than 15 different flavors), candles, ice cream, and coffee. This is a great place to visit for a quick snack before continuing your stroll through this charming and highly-walkable Midwestern downtown.
Waynesville
About halfway between Cincinnati and Dayton is Waynesville, which is consistently recognized as one of Ohio's most charming small towns and is a little over 2 square miles in size. As the unofficial "antique capital of the Midwest," Waynesville is a hub for shoppers hunting for collectibles and hidden treasures. The village is home to more than 70 independent shops and a walkable downtown area that oozes with history and unique items and gifts. The Old Main Street area consists of a five-block radius that's chock full of antique stores, restaurants, and coffee houses, as well as historic Victorian homes serving as storefronts. The My Family Travels blog even went so far as saying "if ghosts could talk, Main Street in Waynesville would have endless stories!"
Stop in the Waynesville Clock Shop for a true taste of a bygone era with a curated collection of antique, modern, and grandfather clocks. There are at least 10 antique shops to visit in the area, such as the Waynesville Antique Mall, which has been in operation for more than 30 years and sells everything from vintage advertising to sports memorabilia. For health and wellness items, pop into the Lemonwood Soap Co. or the Green Feather Mercantile and Apothecary. The Waynesville Merchants Association has a handy guide and map to the shops in the area, and also hosts neighborhood events throughout the year, including a street fair on Saturdays, a Celtic festival, and Christmas in the Village festivities. Not to mention, Waynesville is the hub for the Ohio Renaissance Festival, which takes place in the fall.
Delaware
About a 30-minute drive from bustling Columbus, is Delaware, Ohio, a Midwestern college city of 43,000 residents whose downtown area is pedestrian-friendly and full of history. The business district along Sandusky Street was placed on the National Register of Historic Places, and visitors can take a self-guided walking tour created by the Delaware Historical Society. Stops along the way include The Strand, a theater that's been operational for more than 100 years, and advertisements that are still painted on the sides of brick buildings. It was also a hub for the Underground Railroad and the tour also includes information about known stations and conductors.
Those interested in shopping will find an array of options, including bookstores, antique malls, video game shops, and collectible stores primarily scattered around Sandusky Street, but be sure to stop by Endangered Species — the Last Record Store on Earth (on Winter Street), which is said to have the largest record collection in Central Ohio. For something a little different during the warmer months, take a two-hour paranormal tour of the Historic Jail and Sheriff's Residence, which contains 16 jail cells and a museum. In voting for Delaware as a walkable city, World Atlas noted that its city attractions and shops were available to visitors "without infringing on the spacious pedestrian lanes."
Yellow Springs
The eclectic town of Yellow Springs has established itself as a creative hub for artists, boasting one of America's best small-town art scenes and a downtown that invites visitors to park their car and explore. The town is less than 2 square miles, and outdoor art is sprinkled throughout in murals and street art, adorning the walls of restaurants and breweries. Pop into Yellow Springs Pottery for locally-made works, or the Village Artisans, a co-op of galleries from more than 20 local artists that includes paintings, ceramics, photography, woodwork, and more. The community really comes together to maintain a pedestrian-friendly downtown through several grassroots sidewalk improvement efforts. So much so that Reddit users highlighted Yellow Springs as a top choice for a walkable area, right up there with some of the larger cities in the state.
Other jewels in Yellow Springs that you should check out while there include Dark Star Books and Comics, which has a massive collection of more than 40,000 used and rare books, and the Little Art Theater, a community movie theater that hosts the annual Yellow Springs Film Festival. The surrounding area is an adventure wonderland, with several parks to explore, including Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve, a 268-acre park that's listed on the National Register of Natural Places. Yellow Springs is less than 30 minutes from Dayton, Ohio, making it easily accessible for a weekend getaway.
Granville
Home to Denison University, Granville consistently comes up in any discussion about walkable cities, and as a bonus, during the holidays, it's downright magical with candlelight walks around town and free hot chocolate. Granville is steeped in New England-style architecture and full of quaint shops, making it worth adding to your next Ohio road trip itinerary. You'll find stores like Miller's Furniture, selling handmade Amish items, Readers' Garden Bookstore, and art galleries. In 2025, Granville even launched a new effort to improve sidewalk safety for pedestrians and to beautify the area.
Grab a seat at the Pub on Broadway, which is perched in a historic building, or one of many restaurants that feature sidewalk patios. Much of the action takes place on Broadway, but there's an additional collection of shops and restaurants along River Road, including the downright cozy coffee shop, the River Road Coffeehouse. Perhaps the best part is the lack of crowds, making it an attractive alternative to larger cities. In fact, its so attractive, that the Ohio Department of Development noted that it "ranks as one of the most charming towns in Ohio," and "features walkable streets." If you want to stick around, spend the night at one of two historic inns. The Granville Inn is an elegant hotel that feels like it's part English countryside manor and part castle, while the Buxton Inn is a luxurious collection of New England-inspired buildings that were built in the early 1800s.
Methodology
When creating this list of the five most walkable downtowns in Ohio, we wanted to determine if visitors could spend a couple of days in each location and still have enough to see and do without having to hop in a vehicle. While some locations may be "walkable," the downtown also needed to satisfy the tourism aspect that would keep visitors entertained and happy. It's worth noting that making this list does not mean the entire town, city, or village is walkable — just the central downtown core of each location.
To ensure that each location was walkable, we checked to see that the main attractions were all in close proximity to one another, and also looked at local improvement projects to maintain and improve sidewalks and pedestrian areas. We conducted research based on local magazine articles, forums like Reddit to see what local residents were saying, as well as travel sites like World Atlas and travel blogs like My Family Travels, and then cross-referenced the top towns with local business organizations and tourism boards to verify that the downtown areas were worthy of a spot on this list.