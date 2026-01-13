Ohio's 5 Most Walkable Downtowns That Are Dripping With Midwestern Charm

The 51-mile, Chagrin River flows through the heart of picture-perfect Chagrin Falls, Ohio, a lovely town that is home to about 4,300 residents and is around 2 square miles in total. The town was built around the falls, which can be heard as the water flows over a 20-foot drop. Scattered along the downtown area are several art galleries to peruse and a local theater. Along the river itself are several shops and restaurants within walking distance of one another. Riverside Park is the perfect spot for a stroll along the brick pathway or a picnic in some of the seating areas, which was one of the reasons Cleveland Magazine voted Chagrin Falls a "best suburb of 2025." Grab a bite to eat at 17 River Grill, known for its fabulous burgers and outdoor patio overlooking the falls, or at Etalian, a riverfront pizzeria. Cleveland Magazine also noted the town's intentional street designs that create inviting pockets to stroll along in its review, stating: "whether you're sipping coffee, catching up with a friend, or simply people-watching, there's always a place to sit and stay awhile."

With a prime location practically on top of the waterfalls, the Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop is a picture-perfect slice of nostalgia that's been going strong for more than 70 years. Set in an old, hydro-powered mill that was built in 1875, the colorful store sources local ingredients for their gifts and food products, including gourmet artisan popcorn (with more than 15 different flavors), candles, ice cream, and coffee. This is a great place to visit for a quick snack before continuing your stroll through this charming and highly-walkable Midwestern downtown.