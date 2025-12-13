An Affordable, Entertaining Midwest City Beats Orlando As A Top Recreation Destination For 2025
The easiest way to win over your residents or visitors? A long, long list of things to do — bonus points if it's a diverse one, too. A 2025 report by WalletHub has revealed the best U.S. cities for recreation and leisure. Facilities, costs, park quality, and weather were all scored to determine the top destinations where residents and visitors can enjoy a range of activities to keep their bodies and minds in top shape, from art galleries to hiking trails.
Las Vegas ranked No. 1, primarily due to the sheer number of facilities it offers, ranging from music venues and zoos to basketball courts and playgrounds. In WalletHub's 2024 report, Orlando ranked No. 2, but this year, Cincinnati took second place, kicking Orlando down to No. 3.
Cincinnati placed fourth in 2024, so how did the Midwest city break into the top two? Cincinnati's high score is attributed to it being the second-most affordable city on the list and the seventh city with notably high-quality parks. It's also Cincinnati's wide range of attractions, including one of the best-rated zoos in the Midwest, that rightfully earned it its silver medal.
Take advantage of Cincinnati's free museums
There's no need to take out your wallet when you visit Cincinnati's biggest art institution — the city has made it its mission to make art and culture accessible to all. The Cincinnati Art Museum offers free general admission; special exhibitions are ticketed, but the prices remain generally reasonable. The Taft Museum of Art is another major museum in the Midwest city with free admission on Sundays and Mondays for permanent and limited exhibitions. For more curated exhibitions, check out the 21c Museum Hotel. There's always one rotating exhibition space featuring domestic and international artists that's open to everyone. The Carnegie, located just over the river in Covington, is another gallery that's free to visit. You'll also find art-inspired workshops that are free of charge and open to the public, sometimes inspired by the ongoing exhibition.
Cincinnati also has some of the most spectacular street art in America, and all you need to do to enjoy it is to take a stroll around the city. Walking tours are offered by local guides for those who want to learn more about the artists and the history of Cincinnati.
Fireworks are a staple of Cincinnati summers. If you're going to catch a single show, make it the Riverfest display on Labor Day weekend, the largest in the Midwest. Admission is free, so there's no excuse not to bid summer goodbye with a sparkling bang. In the wintertime, Cincinnati hosts one of Ohio's best Christmas markets, Christkindlmarkt. Admission is free if all you want is to bathe in the pristine holiday vibes, but sweet and savory treats as well as warm drinks are available for a small price. Families with young kids can enjoy a ride on the market's carousel or meet the visiting Santa, depending on the date.
Make the most of your time outdoors
According to WalletHub, it's Cincinnati's four-season climate that makes it such a great city for those who like to spend time outside. Though most are not located in Cincinnati city limits, many of Ohio's most popular amusement parks are just a short drive away. Kings Island, located 30 minutes northeast of Downtown Cincinnati, has roller coasters for thrill-seekers as well as low-impact rides for kids, making it a good family outing option. What's more, the park is open most of the year. It encompasses the Soak City Water Park and its 36 water slides, perfect for cooling down in the summer heat. In the winter, it hosts the WinterFest, during which visitors can enjoy select rides at night or skate their way around an ice rink in a Christmas light-illuminated park.
Alternatively, go on a morning or afternoon hike at the Cincinnati Nature Center, which welcomes over 300,000 visitors annually. Totaling 20 miles, pick from one of 17 trails across the center's two locations, Long Branch and Rowe Woods. Each trail promises a unique experience of Ohio's nature. Hike along the Wildflower Trail to see the region's first Ear-nocular, a wooden installation designed to amplify the sounds of birds and other animal cries.
For casual outdoor recreation, you'll find plenty of options in central Cincinnati. Recent or long-time pickleball fans will be happy to know there are over 60 pickleball courts in Cincinnati, including 12 at Mt. Echo Park. To reach Cincinnati, fly into Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Kentucky, a 13-mile drive south of downtown. A car is the easiest way to get around the city and explore the various attractions.