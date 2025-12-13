An Affordable, Entertaining Midwest City Beats Orlando As A Top Recreation Destination For 2025

There's no need to take out your wallet when you visit Cincinnati's biggest art institution — the city has made it its mission to make art and culture accessible to all. The Cincinnati Art Museum offers free general admission; special exhibitions are ticketed, but the prices remain generally reasonable. The Taft Museum of Art is another major museum in the Midwest city with free admission on Sundays and Mondays for permanent and limited exhibitions. For more curated exhibitions, check out the 21c Museum Hotel. There's always one rotating exhibition space featuring domestic and international artists that's open to everyone. The Carnegie, located just over the river in Covington, is another gallery that's free to visit. You'll also find art-inspired workshops that are free of charge and open to the public, sometimes inspired by the ongoing exhibition.

Cincinnati also has some of the most spectacular street art in America, and all you need to do to enjoy it is to take a stroll around the city. Walking tours are offered by local guides for those who want to learn more about the artists and the history of Cincinnati.

Fireworks are a staple of Cincinnati summers. If you're going to catch a single show, make it the Riverfest display on Labor Day weekend, the largest in the Midwest. Admission is free, so there's no excuse not to bid summer goodbye with a sparkling bang. In the wintertime, Cincinnati hosts one of Ohio's best Christmas markets, Christkindlmarkt. Admission is free if all you want is to bathe in the pristine holiday vibes, but sweet and savory treats as well as warm drinks are available for a small price. Families with young kids can enjoy a ride on the market's carousel or meet the visiting Santa, depending on the date.